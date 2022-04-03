This was the 6-foot-5 South Carolina forward, on the biggest stage in college basketball, showing the world why she was named national player of the year and defensive player of the year.

The national championship is officially heading back to Columbia, S.C., for the second time in program history after a wire-to-wire 64-49 victory in front of a sellout crowd at Target Center on Sunday night. Both titles, the first coming in 2017, were led by Coach Dawn Staley, who strolled the sideline in a green-and-white Louis Vuitton jacket, black pants and black Louis Vuitton shoes. South Carolina fans danced throughout the night, including former WNBA No. 1 pick A’ja Wilson, who has a statue outside of the Gamecocks’ home arena.

The Gamecocks (35-2) stormed the court as the final buzzer sounded with confetti falling. Guard Zia Cooke jumped on the scorer’s table and shouted to the South Carolina fans behind the bench.

While Boston is always the centerpiece on both ends of the floor, the night belonged to South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson, who posted a career-high 26 points and four assists. Henderson opened the game with a triple from the right corner and pulled out the faux bow-and-arrow hand gesture.

Little did anyone know at the time that those thin braids bouncing on top of a white Under Armour headband would be a nightmare for the Huskies throughout the night. Not only was her offensive game a serious problem, but her blanketing defense on 2021 national player of the year Paige Bueckers helped keep the sophomore phenom in check for just 14 points on a night when U-Conn. (30-6) needed her to be spectacular. No other Huskie scored in double figures. Henderson scored 10 points in the fourth quarter after the Huskies cut the lead to seven points.

Boston finished her night with 11 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and two blocks and was named most outstanding player of the Final Four. Cooke added 11 points in the victory. South Carolina won the rebounding battle 49-24 and scored 22 second-chance points.

South Carolina sprinted out of the gate to build an 11-point lead before U-Conn. had scored its second basket. The Gamecocks played bigger and faster and swarmed on defense where the Huskies had more turnovers (three) than points as they trailed 13-2.

The pro-U-Conn. crowd, thanks to hometown hero Bueckers, was drowned out by “Let’s go Gamecocks!” cheers just 3:30 into the game. Bueckers didn’t get a single clean look in that first quarter and didn’t score her first point until more than 11 minutes until the game.

U-Conn., chasing a 12th national championship having never lost a title game, was bullied on the boards and locked down defensively. An unexpected rout seemed to be on as South Carolina led 30-12 before Bueckers started knocking down jumpers and the Huskies closed the half on a 15-5 run to trail 35-27.

U-Conn. was largely without the nation’s No. 1 recruit in freshman Azzi Fudd as the broadcast reported she missed the shoot-around with an illness. She played just five minutes in the first half and finished with three points.