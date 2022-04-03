March Madness (yes, we know it’s April) has reached the final game of the NCAA women’s tournament. South Carolina and Connecticut are the last teams standing from the field of 68.

The Gamecocks are looking to win their second national championship in program history. The Huskies are taking aim at their 12th national title and haven’t lost in 11 other appearances in the final game.

Tip-off for Sunday’s game is at 8 p.m. Eastern at Target Center in Minneapolis. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Follow along for live updates, analysis and highlights.

What to know about the national championship game