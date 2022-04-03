NCAA championship game

No. 2 seed Connecticut vs. No. 1 overall seed South Carolina

8 p.m. ESPN

The women’s championship features a matchup of this season’s player of the year, South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, and last season’s player of the year, Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers.

Although U-Conn. holds a 9-2 advantage in the teams’ previous meetings, South Carolina has won two of the last three, including this season’s Nov. 22 game. The Gamecocks came away with a 73-57 win, fueled by a 23-5 run over the final 12 minutes, 30 seconds of the game. This is the second meeting of the teams in the NCAA tournament; U-Conn. won a 2018 regional final, 94-65.

Beyond their player-of-the-year star power, the teams have arrived at their big moment in different fashion. The Huskies (30-5) bring formidable history and an 11-0 record in the NCAA championship game to the table. But this year’s team, as Coach Geno Auriemma has repeatedly acknowledged, differs from the typical U-Conn. juggernauts. It had to claw past defending champion Stanford, 63-58, in Friday’s semifinal after beating North Carolina State, 91-87, in double overtime Monday in the Elite Eight.

U-Conn. brings a smaller lineup into the game, as it did against Stanford, with 6-foot-5 Dorka Juhasz out after breaking her wrist against N.C. State. The Huskies advanced in that game on the shooting of Bueckers, who scored 15 of her 27 points in the OTs. She’ll be playing near her hometown Sunday night, which may provide an intangible advantage to a player who doesn’t really need one.