Tip-off for Sunday’s game is at 8 p.m. Eastern at Target Center in Minneapolis. The game will be televised on ESPN.
What to know about the national championship game
South Carolina races to early lead
The top-seeded Gamecocks opened an 11-2 lead less than four minutes into the first quarter, prompting Connecticut Coach Geno Auriemma to call timeout with 6:35 to play. South Carolina is outrebounding Connecticut 8-1 and is ahead 7-0 in second-chance points.
South Carolina on the court for national anthem
The top-seeded Gamecocks were on the floor for the national anthem for the first time this season. Coach Dawn Staley, her staff and players had chosen to remain in the locker room during the national anthem for each of its previous games to protest racial injustice.
Aliyah Boston's quiet dominance has South Carolina on doorstep of a title
MINNEAPOLIS — Aliyah Boston, dominant and unbowed, shifts to the rhythm of the game. Whatever the situation demands, she will do.
Remain patient and move the ball as three defenders swarm her? No problem. Anchor South Carolina’s elite defense with textbook instincts and discipline? Gotcha. Clean up any offensive shortcomings with relentlessness on the glass and comfort operating in the low and high post? Pleasure to assist.
As South Carolina advanced to the national championship game with a 72-59 victory over Louisville on Friday night, Boston showed why she has been racking up player of the year awards. And she did it in her methodical and substantive way, rarely forcing things and influencing the action one smart, tough play at a time.
By the end, her flourishes of greatness added up to a monster stat line: 23 points, 18 rebounds and four assists. She made 8 of 12 shots, and in the fourth quarter, she stepped out and hit a three-pointer. She sank six of seven free throws. She drew seven fouls from Louisville defenders, who all but climbed her back trying to stop her in the paint.
Legendary Virginia coach left imprint on Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma
MINNEAPOLIS — Long before South Carolina’s Dawn Staley and Connecticut’s Geno Auriemma ascended to the highest levels of women’s college basketball, the coaches in Sunday night’s national championship game honed their craft under the influence of Debbie Ryan, the former Virginia coach whose impact on both continues to resonate decades after they moved on from Charlottesville.
Staley was Ryan’s most decorated player, directing the Cavaliers to three Final Four appearances and one national championship game from 1989 through 1992 as the starting point guard. She completed her college career as Virginia’s all-time scoring leader and compiled the most assists in ACC history.
Four years before Staley arrived at Virginia amid much acclaim, Auriemma was serving in the last of his five years as an assistant under Ryan, who retired in 2011 with 739 career wins, 11 ACC regular season titles and seven ACC coach of the year awards.
“Debbie was great,” Staley said. “She allowed me to make mistakes through trial and error. It wasn’t like, ‘Don’t do this, don’t do that.’ She was like, you know: ‘In instances, here’s when you can do this. Here’s another option.’ I take some of my coaching to a certain degree in allowing our players to be who they are, meet them where they are and just take them to where they want to go, and that’s the mentality that Debbie had with me.”
Dawn Staley was a great player. She might be an even better coach.
MINNEAPOLIS — Dawn Staley repeated the question to buy time. It stumped her, or rather, it asked the consummate competitor to go against herself.
“Am I a better coach than I am a player?” Staley said. “God. That’s a good question.”
Great players don’t often make great coaches, and that’s a truism for every sport. Staley is on the short list of the greatest point guards in women’s basketball history. And at just 51 years old, she is a coach with 537 career victories and one national title (the first in the history of the South Carolina women’s team). She won three Olympic gold medals as a player and coached Team USA to gold in Tokyo last summer. On Sunday night, if the Gamecocks can defeat a Connecticut program undefeated in its 11 title game appearances, Staley would become just the seventh Division I women’s coach to capture multiple national championships.
In the most exclusive wing of the Naismith Hall of Fame, five people bask in double transcendence for their skills in sneakers and with the whistle: Bill Sharman, John Wooden, Lenny Wilkens, Tommy Heinsohn and Bill Russell. That’s the list, all men. No woman has been inducted as a player and again as a coach.
Staley could retire tomorrow and get there. It should be inevitable. Assuming she remains active, she will be eligible for induction as a coach in four years, after her 26th season in coaching. She was elected for her playing career in 2013. If logic wins, she will have her clipboard immortalized less than 15 years after her initial recognition.
South Carolina favored over Connecticut
South Carolina, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, heads into Sunday night’s national championship game against second-seeded Connecticut favored by 4½ points, according to BetMGM. The over/under, meanwhile, is 125.5.
The teams are meeting for the second time this season, with the Gamecocks winning, 73-57, on Nov. 22 in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.
How U-Conn. reached the title game
MINNEAPOLIS — Paige Bueckers trotted out onto the floor of Target Center with her teammates and took a beat before starting her warmups. The native of Hopkins, Minn. — located just 10 miles from Minneapolis — had played in this arena before, had won a high school state championship in it. Now, after leading her Connecticut Huskies to a 63-58 win over defending champion Stanford on Friday night in a national semifinal, Bueckers would lead her team back to another title game in this same arena.
The first shot Bueckers took before the game was pure. The first she took during the game was just as pure. On a night when points were hard to come by, the 2021 national player of the year led the Huskies with 14, just enough to give her team a chance to claim a record 12th national championship Sunday night against South Carolina.
“We said the other day points are hard to come by in this tournament,” Connecticut Coach Geno Auriemma said. “And today was no different. We were going to have to win some other way. . . . We didn’t exactly play our A game on the offensive end, but the things we needed to do, when we had to do them, we came up big.”
Connecticut (30-5) seemed in command late until it wasn’t — letting a seven-point advantage get cut to two in the final 40 seconds. But the Huskies made five of six free throws down the stretch to hold on, snapping the Cardinal’s 24-game winning streak.
How South Carolina reached the title game
MINNEAPOLIS — One day after being named national player of the year, South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston underscored her standing as the preeminent interior force in women’s college basketball, overwhelming Louisville with power and precision to spark a 72-59 victory in the Final Four on Friday night.
The 6-foot-5 junior forward finished with game highs of 23 points and 18 rebounds for her NCAA-leading 29th double-double to send the top-seeded Gamecocks (34-2) into Sunday’s national championship game against second-seeded Connecticut at Target Center.
South Carolina, making its fourth appearance in the Final Four over the past seven tournaments, won its fifth consecutive game to advance to its second NCAA tournament final and its first since 2017, when it won the national championship.
“With the awards, I’m really blessed, but my main focus is bringing home a national championship Sunday night, and so I’m just really locked in on that,” Boston said. “I think the game just opened up, and we were just able to continue to move the ball, and it opened up for me to get more scoring opportunities.”
What to watch for in Connecticut-South Carolina
NCAA championship game
No. 2 seed Connecticut vs. No. 1 overall seed South Carolina
8 p.m. ESPN
The women’s championship features a matchup of this season’s player of the year, South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, and last season’s player of the year, Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers.
Although U-Conn. holds a 9-2 advantage in the teams’ previous meetings, South Carolina has won two of the last three, including this season’s Nov. 22 game. The Gamecocks came away with a 73-57 win, fueled by a 23-5 run over the final 12 minutes, 30 seconds of the game. This is the second meeting of the teams in the NCAA tournament; U-Conn. won a 2018 regional final, 94-65.
Beyond their player-of-the-year star power, the teams have arrived at their big moment in different fashion. The Huskies (30-5) bring formidable history and an 11-0 record in the NCAA championship game to the table. But this year’s team, as Coach Geno Auriemma has repeatedly acknowledged, differs from the typical U-Conn. juggernauts. It had to claw past defending champion Stanford, 63-58, in Friday’s semifinal after beating North Carolina State, 91-87, in double overtime Monday in the Elite Eight.
U-Conn. brings a smaller lineup into the game, as it did against Stanford, with 6-foot-5 Dorka Juhasz out after breaking her wrist against N.C. State. The Huskies advanced in that game on the shooting of Bueckers, who scored 15 of her 27 points in the OTs. She’ll be playing near her hometown Sunday night, which may provide an intangible advantage to a player who doesn’t really need one.
South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley is undefeated in the championship game, as well, winning in 2017. While Auriemma had to improvise with Bueckers out 19 games with a knee injury during the season, Staley’s challenge was to keep her team on an even keel. In the NCAA tournament, the Gamecocks (34-2) have yet to be tested, with their closest margin of victory being eight points. In Friday’s semifinal, they beat Louisville, 72-59, behind Boston’s 23 points and 18 rebounds. Besides Boston, keep an eye on Destanni Henderson (averaging 11.1 points) and Zia Cooke (10.7 points).