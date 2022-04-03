MINNEAPOLIS — Paige Bueckers trotted out onto the floor of Target Center with her teammates and took a beat before starting her warmups. The native of Hopkins, Minn. — located just 10 miles from Minneapolis — had played in this arena before, had won a high school state championship in it. Now, after leading her Connecticut Huskies to a 63-58 win over defending champion Stanford on Friday night in a national semifinal, Bueckers would lead her team back to another title game in this same arena.

The first shot Bueckers took before the game was pure. The first she took during the game was just as pure. On a night when points were hard to come by, the 2021 national player of the year led the Huskies with 14, just enough to give her team a chance to claim a record 12th national championship Sunday night against South Carolina.

“We said the other day points are hard to come by in this tournament,” Connecticut Coach Geno Auriemma said. “And today was no different. We were going to have to win some other way. . . . We didn’t exactly play our A game on the offensive end, but the things we needed to do, when we had to do them, we came up big.”