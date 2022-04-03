March Madness (yes, we know it’s April) has reached the final game of the NCAA women’s tournament. South Carolina and Connecticut are the last teams standing from the field of 68.

The Gamecocks are looking to win their second national championship in program history. The Huskies are taking aim at their 12th national title and haven’t lost in 11 other appearances in the final game.

Tip-off for Sunday’s game is at 8 p.m. Eastern at Target Center in Minneapolis. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Follow along for live updates, analysis and highlights.

What to know about the national championship game

8:26 p.m.
Headshot of Neil Greenberg
Neil Greenberg: South Carolina is dominating the boards early. They headed into this match up grabbing 46 percent of their offensive rebounding opportunities per Her Hoop Stats — no other Division I team had higher than 43 percent — and have five offensive rebounds early in the game. They also have three defensive rebounds. Connecticut has one total rebound.
Neil Greenberg, Reporter analyzing advanced sports statistics for The Washington Post