Brown opened a 144-102 blowout Celtics win with three consecutive threes from the top left area of the arc, then punctuated his run with a layup after Marcus Smart passed him the ball at the hoop.

It was Washington’s biggest loss of the season, easily eclipsing its previous largest deficit of 29 points, which was also in Boston in January. In that game, Jayson Tatum erupted for 51 points.

If it’s any consolation for the Wizards (34-44), Brown scored only 32 on Sunday.

“They’ve been playing the best out of anybody in the NBA since Jan. 1,” backup point guard Ish Smith said of the Celtics (49-30). “I think we knew what we had to do, the intensity. But until you go through it, I don’t think you really know.”

The effect of Brown’s opening three-pointers was immediate. Whatever zip Washington arrived with was drained, and the Wizards tried to play catch-up from then on but flubbed passes and looked discombobulated after a promising stretch of games.

Washington gave up 70 points in the first half, and Smart had 19 before the break.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope summed it up succinctly: “We started off slow, and they started off hot.”

There was no reset after halftime. After letting Washington narrow the deficit to 10, the Celtics went on a 10-0 run and continued to mob Kristaps Porzingis with three defenders every time he entered the paint. With the Celtics clamping down on Porzingis, Smith became the Wizards’ most efficient option. He sneaked past Boston’s defense for 16 points on 8-for-10 shooting off the bench.

Porzingis and Caldwell-Pope led Washington with 17 points apiece.

The Celtics shot 61.5 percent from the field — the best shooting by a Wizards opponent all season — and 52.3 percent from three. Tatum scored 22 points, and Derrick White had 17 off the bench.

Boston was superb in transition, scoring 32 fast-break points compared with Washington’s four. It was the most fast-break points a team has scored against the Wizards all season, surpassing the Portland Trail Blazers’ 28 on March 12.

“We didn’t come in with the same mind-set, and we weren’t ready to play. We’re not going to let it linger; we have to learn from it and obviously be better,” Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “But you have a handful of games left — we’re not letting go of the rope and saying, ‘All right, well, so be it.’ We still want to make sure we’re getting something out of these last few games.”

Here’s what else to know from the Wizards’ loss:

Hachimura goes quiet

Rui Hachimura logged his only scoreless game of the season, missing all five of his field goal attempts against Boston’s switch-heavy defense.

Perimeter defense

The Celtics were already clobbering the Wizards in the third quarter by the time Tatum and White drilled back-to-back threes late in the frame. But Washington left the three-point line so blatantly open it was hard not to take advantage. Nine Celtics made at least one three; Brown and Grant Williams each made four.

Smith again cuts Celtics

Most teams have one: a non-superstar who performs high above expectation only against them. The Wizards had Kelly Olynyk for a while, and the Celtics have Smith. No matter which team the point guard is on (he has played for 12 throughout his career), Smith sneaks his way to the hoop and shoots better than usual against Boston.

He had 10 points in the first half Sunday, one of just three Wizards players in double figures at the break. He averaged 10 points in 22 career games against the Celtics heading into Sunday, tied for his most against any opponent.

Ish Smith = Michael Jordan against Boston. It's annoyingly funny. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 3, 2022