It solidified that Washington was being too passive in the offensive zone, unable to form a consistent net-front presence. While the team has managed to get sustained zone time, it has often opted to make one too many passes instead of shooting. The trouble recently reached its peak and culminated in Washington getting outscored a combined 11-2 in its last two outings at home.

But why, if the Capitals know they’ve struggled getting to the net, have they not simply gone to the net? It’s a puzzling problem that has few answers.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

After Washington’s 5-1 loss to Minnesota on Sunday, Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said his team’s execution was off and acknowledged the need to play a more straightforward game. Washington not only needs to put more shots on goal, but it needs to attack the crease to get more second-chance attempts.

“You can say it, but you’ve got to do it, right?” Laviolette said. “You’ve got to go out and you’ve got to play north-south and you’ve got to deliver that type of game. And so right now, we’re not.”

Washington’s next chance to get back on track is Wednesday against Tampa Bay, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The Capitals have the size and physicality to be in the right position for deflections and rebounds in front, but against the Lightning, it will be a tall task. After Tampa Bay, Washington has to play Pittsburgh and Boston this weekend in a pair of afternoon matinees.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“We all understand what it takes, especially in the playoffs,” Alex Ovechkin said. “In the playoffs, it’s going to be a different game and it is going to be a hard game and we just have to go there and fight through it.”

To create some spark on offense that could lead to more pucks on net, Washington tinkered with its forward lines at Monday’s practice. T.J. Oshie was placed back on the top line with Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Marcus Johansson was sent down to the third line with Lars Eller and Conor Sheary.

Johansson, who played seven seasons with Washington to start his career, has struggled since he was traded to the Capitals in mid-March. He has not recorded a goal or an assist in his first five games back in D.C. He’s had his opportunities, averaging just over 16 minutes of ice time per game while being paired with top players in Ovechkin and Kuznetsov.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“The production hasn’t been there,” Laviolette said of Johansson on Monday. “Just talked to him yesterday, just would like to see him put his foot down on the gas as far as production goes and try to [focus in] on generating … he’s played a good brand of hockey. Would just like to see him push a little bit more offensively.”

Rookie Connor McMichael, who was a healthy scratch against the Wild, does not appear to be back in Wednesday’s lineup. McMichael was a key offensive asset when Washington was on a 7-0-1 run in March, but the addition of Johansson and Johan Larsson at the trade deadline pushed him out of the lineup — for now.

If Monday’s practice lines were any indication, Larsson, who played his first game as a Capital on Sunday, looks set to remain in the lineup moving forward. He played 10:48 on Monday and had two hits.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Coming back from injury is always hard,” Larsson said. “I haven't really done that. I’ve been having a couple skates and feeling more and more comfortable. As long as we go, I’m going to get more comfortable with the system and everything. I’m not too worried about that.”

Washington also isn’t too concerned about its last two games. It feels like the results were just two hiccups in a larger picture that is more promising than its current state.