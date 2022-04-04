The home game Saturday was the first since the Haslams picked up Watson on March 18. In a news conference after the move, Jimmy Haslam said he gave his wife and daughters veto power over the deal and added that Watson had been “widely vetted.”
“We Believe Jane Doe” times 22. #Browns #Crew96 pic.twitter.com/xFVWV8VFl4— Keith Naas (@knaas) April 2, 2022
After Watson’s introductory news conference, Jimmy Haslam told reporters (via Cleveland.com) that a counselor with experience in sexual misconduct cases plus a family member advised him: “Your daughters and Dee ought to have veto over this trade. If they are not for it and any one of them is not for it, you should not do it.’’
He said he discussed it with Dee and daughters Cynthia and Whitney, who is part of the Haslam Sports Group that operates the Browns and Crew. According to Dee Haslam, neither daughter favored canceling trade talks. “Everybody was on board with doing this — some later than earlier, but everybody was on board with moving forward with this trade for Deshaun,’’ Jimmy Haslam said.
There have been other protests, including an influx of donations to the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center and the decision by some fans, including the family of Cleveland Guardians Hall of Famer Jim Thome, to cancel their Browns season tickets.
After Saturday’s display, the Haslam Sports Group said in a statement that it planned to speak with Nordecke leaders about the acquisition of Watson. “We respect our fans’ ability to express themselves as long as they follow club policies and procedures,” it said (via the Columbus Dispatch). “Last week, we scheduled a meeting with the Nordecke board and our investor-operator group to discuss this topic as well as others, as we continue our intentions to create a constructive, positive and transparent relationship to best support our Crew players and fans.”
In a statement, Jeff Barger, Nordecke communications director, confirmed the invitation, adding that “Nordecke supports our members’ right to express themselves.”