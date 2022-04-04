March Madness (yes, we know it’s April) has reached the final game of the NCAA men’s tournament. Kansas and North Carolina are the last teams standing from the field of 68.

The Jayhawks are looking to win their fourth national championship in program history and first since 2008. The Tar Heels are taking aim at their seventh national title after an epic win over bitter rival Duke in the Final Four.

The game is underway at the Superdome in New Orleans and is being televised on TBS.

Follow along for live updates, analysis and highlights.

What to know about the national championship game

9:36 p.m.
Headshot of Adam Kilgore
Adam Kilgore: Armando Bacot’s sprained ankle seems to be affecting UNC’s vital big man. He has missed three of his first four shots and is moving gingerly. He did make an athletic save and pass to set up a layup, though. He’s not 100 percent, but the ACC player of the year could still be effective once he eases into the game.
Adam Kilgore, Reporter covering national sports
9:25 p.m.
Headshot of Adam Kilgore
Adam Kilgore: One thing the Tar Heels have done consistently this tournament is get off to hot starts. They destroyed Marquette and Saint Peter’s and got up by 25 points against Baylor. They overcame an eight-point deficit in the first half against UCLA. We’ll see how they respond to Kansas zooming out to a 7-0 lead.
Adam Kilgore, Reporter covering national sports
9:00 p.m.
Headshot of Adam Kilgore
Adam Kilgore: Two predictions for tonight: We are going to see a lot of Saint Peter’s in “One Shining Moment,” and David McCormack will not have a repeat performance of his semifinal dominance. McCormack is a solid contributor who exploited Villanova’s unusually short frontcourt as he scored 25 points. He won’t have the same advantage against North Carolina and Armando Bacot. Kansas can make up the difference if sixth man Remy Martin, who didn’t factor in Saturday, provides his usual scoring punch.
Adam Kilgore, Reporter covering national sports