Kansas jumps out to early lead
Kansas took a 9-3 lead over North Carolina with just over four minutes played in the national title game in New Orleans.
Kansas’s outside-in duo of senior guard Ochai Agbaji and senior forward David McCormack got the scoring started. The Jayhawks jumped out to a 7-0 advantage before Tar Heels forward Brady Manek hit a three-pointer. Moments later, Manek fell to the court after taking an inadvertent elbow to the head from McCormack. Manek was able to stay in the game.
McCormack also had a big block on North Carolina big man Armando Bacot, who is dealing with the effects of an ankle injury he suffered in the semifinal win over Duke
With Coach K gone, Bill Self could be the new voice of college hoops
NEW ORLEANS — For each college men’s basketball program and each corresponding fan base, there exists a memory bank of seasons and their endings that is as encyclopedic as it is heart-wrenching. A Kansas fan, for instance, savors Danny Manning in 1988 and Mario Chalmers 20 years later because they provided the national championships. But sharing brain space with that euphoria is the misery of first-round losses to, say, Bucknell and Bradley.
So it is that Bill Self carries his 19th Kansas team into his third national championship game understanding all sides of that equation. No men’s program has won more games than the Jayhawks, but that tradition was established long before Self arrived. It is owed to Phog Allen, for whom the home arena is named. Shoot, the Jayhawks program was founded by none other than James Naismith, whose contributions to the sport include inventing it.
Self brings to this matchup with North Carolina, then, a remarkable sense of — I’m sorry — self. He knows what he has accomplished, which is winning that 2008 title and reaching three other Final Fours. He also understands how Kansas fans process the teams that might have, that should have — but didn’t. It isn’t lightly.
“At most places, winning one national championship would be quite an accomplishment,” Self said. “I think as many good teams as we’ve had, one’s not enough.”
Armando Bacot starting despite ankle injury
As expected, Armando Bacot was listed in North Carolina’s starting lineup shortly before tip-off in Monday’s national championship game. The star forward suffered an injury to his right ankle during the Tar Heels’ monumental upset over Duke.
At the time, the initially nasty-looking injury caused panic among UNC fans, given that it occurred late in the nail-biting triumph Saturday in the national semifinals. However, Bacot was able to practice on Sunday, albeit in a session Coach Hubert Davis described as a “limited” one for his whole team, and the 6-10 forward promised that day he would “go all-out” in the title game.
“Obviously he’s a little sore,” Davis said of Bacot on Sunday. “But he was walking around and feeling good and was very encouraged with the amount of swelling from his ankle sprain. He’s ready to play tomorrow night.”
According to the TBS telecast, Davis acknowledged just before the game started that Bacot was not at 100 percent.
Yes, UNC-Duke was epic. No, it wasn't the final scene of this movie.
NEW ORLEANS — They’re hellbent on staging one more game here. What gall.
Hangovers of all kinds remain acute from the North Carolina-Duke colossus of Saturday night, yet they’ll turn on the bright lights of the Superdome on Monday night for North Carolina vs. Kansas, proving that if you stick around long enough with March Madness, you might even see a national championship game between North Carolina and Kansas turn up as some sort of eccentric afterthought.
“I feel a little bit of that, too,” North Carolina senior leader Leaky Black said Sunday. “You know, we knew it was Duke and Carolina, it was going to get a lot of media, but I mean, at the end of the day, this is the national championship. We don’t really care how much media it has. We have one more game so we can bring something home and be remembered forever in North Carolina history. So we’ve just got to throw all that stuff out the window.”
Notes: They’re going to be remembered forever in North Carolina history regardless of outcome because of Saturday night, when Mike Krzyzewski’s career ended, and good grief, that’s so much to throw out a window that one might be wise to use a door — a garage door.
South Carolina is the women's basketball champion
MINNEAPOLIS — Aliyah Boston caught the ball at the top of the key and instantly took her defender to the hole with a quick dribble-drive — her purple and pink braids whipping through the air as her neon pink and green shoes blurred on the floor. She stopped on a dime as she reached the restricted area, reversed field with a drop-step and connected on a push-shot in front of the Connecticut bench. She then sprinted back and forced a turnover to end the first quarter.
This was the 6-foot-5 South Carolina forward, on the biggest stage in college basketball, showing the world why she was named national player of the year and defensive player of the year.
The national championship is officially heading back to Columbia, S.C., for the second time in program history after a wire-to-wire 64-49 victory — to end a wire-to-wire No. 1 season — in front of a sellout crowd at Target Center on Sunday night. Both titles — the first came in 2017 — were led by Coach Dawn Staley, who strolled the sideline in a green-and-white Louis Vuitton jacket, black pants and black Louis Vuitton shoes. South Carolina fans danced throughout the night, including former WNBA No. 1 pick A’ja Wilson, who has a statue outside of the Gamecocks’ home arena.
How North Carolina reached the title game
NEW ORLEANS — In a city where evenings have been known to stray into the soupy air and decompose into woe or nausea, the storied men’s basketball program at Duke spent a frenzied Saturday night marching gamely into a nightmare. That nightmare will recur on a fiendish loop, howling through the coming years and decades, savaging Duke-lovers with groans and winces.
It will feature one of the tensest games in the 83-year history of the NCAA men’s tournament, a blurry national semifinal between towering rivals with 18 lead changes, five of those in the final 3:03. It will star North Carolina guard Caleb Love stepping to the top of the arc and rocketing in a manful three-point shot with 25 seconds left for a 78-74 lead that held. It will carry the sound of 70,602 in the Superdome, where winning sometimes seemed less paramount than not losing, and it will end every time with the eternal Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski walking off one last time after an 81-77 loss to the bitterest rival.
Somehow, the nightmare will note, Krzyzewski’s grand retirement tour and career would conclude at 1,570 games overall, 1,438 games in 42 seasons at Duke, a bewildering 132 NCAA tournament games, 1,202 wins and 101 tournament wins, but with two stark blemishes dangling off the back end: losses to, of all people, the rivals from Chapel Hill — located just eight miles up the road from Durham — who wobbled through parts of the season but suddenly won in both Krzyzewki’s ceremonial final home game and then in his 13th and final Final Four once fate cooked up a cruel rematch.
How Kansas reached the title game
NEW ORLEANS — The Kansas Jayhawks marched into the men’s Final Four under a somewhat dim spotlight, even as the storied program flashed its title potential throughout this postseason. So much of the conversation gravitated toward the other national semifinal, the one featuring the bitter rivals from North Carolina. But here at the Superdome, the top-seeded Jayhawks showed they demand attention as well, never trailing in a convincing win over Villanova.
The Jayhawks earned their place in Monday’s national championship game with an 81-65 win, showcasing a dynamic and complementary offensive attack. They were fueled by standout guard Ochai Agbaji and dominant big man David McCormack. Kansas (33-6) had to fend off the relentless pushes of No. 2 seed Villanova, a team depleted by injury that fell into a double-digit hole before it even scored a field goal. But when the Wildcats tried to climb back, Kansas had the answers.
Now the Jayhawks await No. 8 seed North Carolina, which knocked off second-seeded Duke, 81-77, in Saturday’s second semifinal.
Amid their glee as they raced from the court to the locker room, the Kansas players shouted, “One more!” That’s all it will take for the Jayhawks to win their first national title since 2008.
“We don’t come to Kansas to play in the Final Four,” junior guard Christian Braun said. “We come to Kansas to win a national championship. Everybody has that mind-set.”
What to look for in North Carolina-Kansas
NCAA Championship Game
No. 8 seed North Carolina vs. No. 1 seed Kansas
9:20 p.m. Eastern time, TBS
Both North Carolina and Kansas scored 81 points in their semifinal victories, but the road to 81 was different for each team. Kansas looked unbeatable in it’s 81-65 victory over Villanova while North Carolina, a No. 8 seed, slipped past Duke, 81-77, in one of the greatest games in the tournament’s history. Only UCLA has made more championship game appearances, with 13, than North Carolina (12). Kansas is playing in its 10th title game. Two of the Tar Heels’ championships (1982 and 1993) were won in New Orleans’ Superdome, site of this game.
UNC and Kansas share quite a bit of tournament history, meeting four times in either the Final Four or the championship, beginning with their first meeting in 1957. In that game, North Carolina finished a 32-0 season with a 54-53 triple overtime victory over a Jayhawks team that featured Wilt Chamberlain. Kansas beat UNC in a semifinal in 1991, then lost to UNC in a ’93 semifinal. The teams last met in the Final Four in 2008, when the Jayhawks won.
The shared history doesn’t end there. UNC’s legendary coach Dean Smith went to Kansas. Roy Williams, the man who replaced him, was a UNC alum, but he won 418 games in 15 seasons at Kansas.
The meeting Monday night between Kansas Coach Bill Self and UNC Coach Hubert Davis is the first time two coaches in the national championship game are successors of the same person. Self replaced Williams at Kansas and Davis took over for Williams this season. (Also, North Carolina assistant coach Brad Frederick is the son of Kansas’s late former athletic director Bob Frederick.)
The biggest question for this game surrounds the health of North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, who suffered a lower leg injury against Duke. He has 30 double-doubles this season and there is no doubt he will play (“My right leg would have to be cut off for me not to play,” he told reporters Sunday). The issue is how effective he will be.
Caleb Love’s dagger basket with 25 seconds left (he finished with 28 points) helped push the Tar Heels into the title game. Ochai Agbaji has been deadly from beyond the arc for Kansas, hitting 8-of-9 three-point attempts over the last two games.