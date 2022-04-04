NEW ORLEANS — For each college men’s basketball program and each corresponding fan base, there exists a memory bank of seasons and their endings that is as encyclopedic as it is heart-wrenching. A Kansas fan, for instance, savors Danny Manning in 1988 and Mario Chalmers 20 years later because they provided the national championships. But sharing brain space with that euphoria is the misery of first-round losses to, say, Bucknell and Bradley.

So it is that Bill Self carries his 19th Kansas team into his third national championship game understanding all sides of that equation. No men’s program has won more games than the Jayhawks, but that tradition was established long before Self arrived. It is owed to Phog Allen, for whom the home arena is named. Shoot, the Jayhawks program was founded by none other than James Naismith, whose contributions to the sport include inventing it.

Self brings to this matchup with North Carolina, then, a remarkable sense of — I’m sorry — self. He knows what he has accomplished, which is winning that 2008 title and reaching three other Final Fours. He also understands how Kansas fans process the teams that might have, that should have — but didn’t. It isn’t lightly.