What a backdrop that became, sure to become common knowledge among the rock-chalk crowd all over the land, because by the time Kansas had barreled back like some freight train across the Plains and had won a 72-69 spellbinder, it had forged the biggest comeback in the 83 championship games to date.

For 59 years, Loyola Chicago had held onto that honor born of dishonor, having recovered from 15 points down with 14 minutes left in 1963 to nudge the great Cincinnati. Now comes this Kansas team (34-6) through the depths and up to the clouds, giving the program its fourth national championship and Coach Bill Self his second, in his Kansas seasons Nos. 5 and 19. Oddly, Self had gained both his titles through severe inconvenience, counting the nine-point deficit to Memphis with 2:12 to play in the 2008 championship game at San Antonio.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Now the roulette wheel of March Madness had come back to Kansas again, the way it might for a program that wins almost 82 percent of its games across two decades. Madness had smiled after so many years of harrumphs, from the Final Fours of 2012 and 2018 to the hard Elite Eights of 2004, 2007, 2011, 2016 and 2017, all those 33-3s and 33-5s for which the surly tournament had no respect. Now it had come through a game that got hopeless and then breathtaking.

By the 10:53 mark of the second half, when Ochai Agbaji drove and Puff Johnson fouled him, and Agbaji added one, Kansas had made it to 50-50. With Remy Martin’s three-point shot among his big contributions — 14 points and 4-for-6 from afar — and with Jalen Wilson’s drive and three-point play, Kansas even reached 56-50 with 10:08 left.

But North Carolina (29-10) had that strong stomach, so the two of them scrapped to 65-65 with 3:06 left, a score identical to one the Tar Heels faced in their towering semifinal with Duke. From there, madness maddened. Martin fired in a three from the right for 68-65 at 2:40. Caleb Love made one of his pretty, gliding drives for a layup for 68-67 at 2:26. Brady Manek went high on the glass for a follow for a 69-68 North Carolina lead at 1:41. Kansas big man David McCormack, who would score 15 points with 10 rebounds, tried two sweet little hook shots and made the second for a 70-69 lead at 1:21.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It soared into the final minute. North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, so great in this tournament, slipped with his injured ankle with 50 seconds left. Another McCormack inside power score with 22 seconds left made it 72-69. North Carolina missed three three-point shots from there, getting one more chance after a Kansas turnover when Dajuan Harris barely stepped out of bounds with 4.3 seconds left, and the game and season and madness finally ended on a desperate airball from, of all people, Love, who had made so many big shots along North Carolina’s way.

Kansas had traveled all the way back and all the way into delirium.

Way back when, the score had stood 22-22. The night looked like it might have some drama up ahead.

Story continues below advertisement

Yet a bloodletting began right there. It went from the 5:48 mark to the 2:11 mark. As North Carolina won that patch of the game by 16-0, Kansas started to look strangely helpless, especially as McCormack picked up a second foul. North Carolina started to look fully realized, almost placid in its confidence.

Advertisement

It started with Manek on the left of the top of the key, outside the arc. He had clanged his most recent two three-point tries, but this one went right to the net and sang there. Thirty-nine seconds later, Manek turned up right there again. A Kansas miss and some brisk North Carolina passing got him the ball, and his second straight three made it 28-22 and sent Self into the timeout sign.

From there, it built: Bacot made a free throw. RJ Davis made three of them. Johnson passed along the baseline to Bacot underneath, always such a good idea, and Bacot scored inside. Davis made a layup on the right. Johnson got a steal and flew down the court and missed against steep opposition, but Bacot trailed and rebounded and got fouled and made two free throws.

Story continues below advertisement

It had climbed to 38-22 before Kansas could score again — one free throw by Agbaji with 2:11 to halftime — and North Carolina looked very much like a champion already. Kansas would improve to 10-for-33 shooting by halftime, with Leaky Black brilliantly limiting Agbaji to five first-half shots.

By halftime, Bacot already had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and it would take some sort of unusual force to surmount this.

That force was present.