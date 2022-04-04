He was hitting in the batting cages on a 35-degree, snowy Sunday in Rochester when he was told that he should pack his bags again and head back to major league camp in West Palm Beach. The team bought him a plane ticket, he landed in Florida at 12:30 Monday morning, didn’t fall asleep until 3:30, woke up at 6:30, and a few minutes later was sitting in a previously vacant locker room in the clubhouse.

With utility man Ehire Adrianza likely heading to the IL with a quad injury, Fox has an opportunity to make the Nationals’ Opening Day roster as a backup infielder. Davey Martinez said that Fox will travel with the team to Washington, but he hasn’t made a decision on whether he’s made the team or not.

“They just told me to be ready to play,” Fox said. “I have a chance to help this team win, so I’m looking forward to that challenge and looking forward to having some fun with the guys.”

This has been a quick turnaround for Fox. You could tell from his locker in the clubhouse as he prepared for practice on Monday morning. He was between reliever Jordan Weems, who was just optioned to Triple AAA Rochester, and outfielder Yadiel Hernandez, whose locker doesn’t even have his nameplate on it yet.

There were two open bags on the ground full of equipment — gloves, shoes and clothes — that he hadn’t been able to unpack. All he had in his locker was the essentials — his uniform, a Nats helmet, a pair of gray cleats, two ankle protectors, a blue belt, some batting gloves and the clothes that he wore to the facility on Monday.

“I’m off pure adrenaline, excitement, and full of emotions,” Fox said.

The Nationals claimed Fox off of waivers on Dec. 1 to compete for a spot in the middle infield. Fox was excited about joining the team because of the prestige of the organization, but also for another reason: Trea Turner. Turner was one of his favorite players and he admired him so much that he committed to play at N.C. State in college before opting to go straight to the pros.

“I mean, that’s a good guy to admire,” Martinez said. “I’m not gonna say he’s as fast as Trea, but he can run. He plays with that kind of intensity. So obviously he’s gonna be fun to watch.”

Fox has played for three organizations — the San Francisco Giants, the Tampa Bay Rays and most recently the Kansas City Royals — making it as high as Class AAA. He was optioned to Rochester on March 28 so he and fellow infield prospect, 21-year-old Luis García, could get reps at both shortstop and second base instead of being backups in the majors.

Fox is most comfortable at those two spots but can play center field and said he’s also open to getting some reps and playing third base if the coaches want him to play there in the majors.

Martinez did say that he would consider starting the season with 11 relievers and just three bench guys, given how the designated hitter in National League games creates less opportunities for pinch hitters.

Hernandez is likely to take the backup outfielder spot since Andrew Stevenson was outrighted to Class AAA on Saturday and Gerardo Parra was reassigned to minor league camp on Sunday. Catcher Tres Barrera was also optioned to AAA, leaving Riley Adams as the team’s backup outfielder. Dee Strange-Gordon has impressed in camp and will likely earn the third spot as a utility man.

While there’s a possibility he won’t be at Nationals Park on Opening Day, Monday provided a picture of just how important Fox is for a Nationals team with a thin infield. When the Nationals clubhouse opened at 8 a.m., Alcides Escobar’s name was on the team’s bulletin board as the starting shortstop for the team’s exhibition against the St. Louis Cardinals.

But Escobar was scratched with a stiff neck, and by 9 a.m. Fox was in the starting lineup. By 10 a.m., Fox was taking live batting practice against pitchers Steve Cishek and Anibal Sanchez. And by 1, Fox was standing at shortstop at Roger Dean Park in the bottom of the first inning.

What will it mean for him to crack the Nationals’ Opening Day roster?

“It’s special, man,” Fox said. “Just working my whole life for this opportunity and this moment. I always envisioned how I’d feel but I can’t put it into words.”

If he does make the roster, it will be his first time ever in the nation’s capital. He’s not sure where he’ll stay, probably bouncing around hotels for the time being. He joked that he usually lives in his car, but it’s still in Rochester.

“Yeah I just envision myself,” Fox said, worrying about his car in cold New York. “Like I gotta get my body loose, and it’s cold there. So I don’t know if she’s going to be as fast.”