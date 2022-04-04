At the start of camp, the Washington Nationals had more players than stalls, forcing them to clog the walkways with four portable ones. But a shortened spring made for quick some quick chiseling. By Sunday morning, many players had an extra locker for their shoes or extra shipment of bats. The person who once used the space was headed to Rochester, Harrisburg, Wilmington or Fredericksburg. Weems, though, a 29-year-old on a minors deal, survived into the first week of the regular season. So had Arano, a 27-year-old with a few bursts of promise in the majors.

They are two prototypical long shots of March and April, hanging around. And they may just have a chance to help the Nationals.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m not on the roster right now,” Arano said Sunday through a team interpreter, grinning a bit. “So all I can do is show them who I am and hope they see that I’m a fit for them.”

“I mean, yeah, your mind always wants to go there but you have to resist that,” said Weems, sitting diagonally across the room from Arano. “Regardless of if I make the team right now, I feel like I put myself on the radar for this team. I’ve put myself in good position.”

Arano’s last big league appearance was in April 2019, when he briefly dominated for the Philadelphia Phillies. Weems is a converted catcher who likes to throw his four-seam fastball about 70 percent of the time. Arano’s success hinges on how good his slider is on a given day. Weems complements his top-of-the-zone heaters with a splitter that fades toward the dirt.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Heading into Monday, Washington had 13 relievers for 10 bullpen spots, Weems and Arano among them, the only non-roster relievers remaining. Manager Dave Martinez told reporters that Will Harris will begin the year in Florida, where he’ll continue to rehab from the surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome he underwent last summer. That’s one name off the immediate list. Yet realistically, it will be tough for Weems and Arano to crack the club, since both would need a spot on the 40-man roster and Washington has to also make room for Aníbal Sánchez, Dee Strange-Gordon and Maikel Franco.

If only one of them does, Arano could have the inside track. He has a career 2.65 ERA in the small sample of 74 2/3 innings. Weems, on the other hand, was sharp for the Oakland Athletics in 2020 but regressed last year. Arano has proven it at the highest level, peaking with 60 appearances of limited homers, limited walks and steady strikeouts in 2019. And on April 14, 2019, his second-to-last outing for Philadelphia, he threw 25 pitches and got 14 swings and misses. Twelve of those were on sliders, showing how good Arano can be when his breaking ball’s on.

That season ended when he underwent elbow surgery. The procedure kept him out for 2020, too, then he landed with the Atlanta Braves and never pitched above Class AAA despite a 2.50 ERA in 36 innings. During spring training, he’s worked 2 2/3 innings in exhibitions, yielding three hits, no runs and no walks while striking out six. His fastball has sat between 94 and 96 mph.

“I have looked at that video a lot and reflected on those games,” Arano said when asked about that April 14 appearance against the Miami Marlins. “It’s helped me try to regain my form this spring and figure out my pitches. And thank god I am here again.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Weems’s path is not so linear. Until 2016, he was a catcher with the Boston Red Sox, trying to make it despite his struggling bat. But in spring of that year, Ben Crockett, then Boston’s director of player development, called Weems with a proposition: They wanted him to stick around the organization. They just wanted it to be as a pitcher.

Shocked, Weems called his dad in tears. Then he plotted a road trip from Portland, Maine to Fort Myers, Fla., where he’d take the mound for the first time since Little League. In the coming years, he’d polish his fastball, try a slider, add a splitter and debut for the Athletics two summers ago. This spring with Washington, Weems has pitched five innings, allowing no runs and two hits with six strikeouts. Martinez was particularly impressed when he went two innings against the New York Mets last week.

“I knew if I went with that plan I would never catch again," Weems said Sunday. “And it was just really hard, the reality of someone telling you that your dreams aren’t going to come true, that you’re not good enough at that. But I just had to tell myself, ‘Okay, if you’re going to give me this opportunity I am going to run with it.’"

Legs crossed at his locker — a locker still stuffed with his clothes and belongings as another week closed — Weems took two sips of coffee from a Styrofoam cup.