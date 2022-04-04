With that in mind, here’s a rundown of the five stars with the most to prove and the most to lose during the upcoming playoffs.
James Harden, 76ers
Harden is about to step into a many-sided vice. The 32-year-old guard will once again be chasing his first ring under a shadow cast by years of shaky, and sometimes inexplicable, playoff performances. The usual chorus of doubters who expect him to come up short will return, emboldened by his polarizing decision to force his way to the Philadelphia 76ers from the Brooklyn Nets just 13 months after he forced his way to the Nets from the Houston Rockets. If Brooklyn advances further than Philadelphia, the gleeful ridicule will come down in droves.
While villainy is nothing new for Harden, he also faces sky-high expectations from Philadelphia’s rabid fans, who welcomed him with open arms and got their hopes up during his post-trade honeymoon. Over the last 10 games, Harden has shot just 38.7 percent from the field, 30 percent on three-pointers and faltered in several high-profile losses. He will never be as despised as Ben Simmons, but he will be an awfully convenient scapegoat if the 76ers endure another early exit.
But these playoffs are about more than Harden’s reputation or popularity, as he is playing for a contract that could be worth up to $270 million over five years. Harden has missed some time in each of the past two seasons, and his quality of play was severely limited by a hamstring injury during the 2021 playoffs. If health issues arise again or if he continues to show signs of aging, it would be harder to justify re-signing Harden on a full max deal that would carry him until he is 37 years old.
In short, Harden needs to exorcise his playoff demons, tune out the haters, endear himself to a demanding fan base, avoid the injury bug, demonstrate his financial worth and stave off Father Time. Godspeed.
Kyrie Irving, Nets
It seems almost inconceivable that any player would be stuck dealing with as many stressors as Harden, but Irving should give his former Nets teammate a run for his money. The good news: Despite remaining unvaccinated, Irving has been cleared to play in Brooklyn’s home games. The bad news: His efficiency has slipped since he returned to full-time status, and the Nets have dropped to the East’s 10th seed and may need to win two play-in games just to qualify for the first round.
Irving’s stance on the vaccine has made him a lightning rod, and he has struggled to sustain a positive impact in the playoffs since the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 title run. With Harden traded, Joe Harris injured and Simmons sidelined with a bad back, the Nets have no margin for error when it comes to Irving. Never known for his reliability, the 30-year-old guard must perform like a superstar sidekick for Kevin Durant every single night. Injuries are another constant concern for Irving, who has played just 99 combined games over the past three seasons and made it just nine games into the 2021 postseason before suffering a season-ending ankle sprain.
The Nets face added pressure because they entered the season as title favorites and decided to appease Harden by trading him. If they come up short, all narrative roads will lead back to Irving’s months-long vaccination stalemate. At least Irving doesn't need to fret over his upcoming free agency, as his close friendship with Durant and Brooklyn’s lack of alternatives should shield him from questions about his future.
Chris Paul, Suns
Paul was a mainstay on lists like this for years because he kept hitting a wall in the playoffs. That story changed last summer, when Paul guided a remarkable Phoenix Suns turnaround that ended with his first Finals appearance. It (almost) all came together for Paul, who played through injury, knocked off LeBron James’s Los Angeles Lakers, picked apart Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets and out-executed the Los Angeles Clippers, his former team.
The future first-ballot Hall of Famer appeared destined for his long-awaited first championship until midway through the Finals. After scoring 32 points in a Game 1 win, Paul’s impact waned as Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks ran off four straight wins to take the series in six. Suddenly, Paul was consumed by a devastating new flavor of heartbreak.
Phoenix has responded brilliantly, lapping the pack to post a league-best 62-16 record and set up what should be an easier first-round matchup than last year. That steady success, however, will come with costs: The Suns are no longer under-the-radar newcomers, and the 36-year-old Paul has fully entered ring-or-bust mode. This might not be Paul’s last title chance, but it could easily be the best shot of his 17-year career. Don’t miss.
Joel Embiid, 76ers
Embiid is a beloved Philadelphia icon and a perennial MVP candidate, but he still hasn’t accomplished much by the high standards applied to superstars. By age 28, Tim Duncan had multiple rings. By age 28, Shaquille O’Neal had won a title and was on track for a three-peat. By age 28, Dwight Howard had reached the Finals.
Embiid, who turned 28 in March, has yet to get out of the second round, and his three playoff series victories have come against the 44-win Miami Heat in 2018, the 42-win Nets in 2019 and the 34-win Washington Wizards in 2021. Antetokounmpo, Jokic, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker and Trae Young all boast more impressive postseason résumés than Embiid, and all are younger than the all-star center.
There are plenty of extenuating circumstances to explain Embiid’s stalling, including Philadelphia’s deep rebuilding effort when he first arrived, multiple front-office transitions and Simmons’ timid postseason play. But Embiid is now in his prime and must exert himself as the best player on the court against top-shelf competition. If he can’t help the 76ers get redemption for their 2021 collapse against Young’s Hawks, Harden and Coach Doc Rivers shouldn’t shoulder all of the blame.
Luka Doncic, Mavericks
Life is great for Doncic and the Mavericks, who have been on a tear since the all-star break. The friction between Doncic and former coach Rick Carlisle is a distant memory. The stylistic challenge of keeping Kristaps Porzingis involved on offense was addressed with a midseason trade. Best of all, the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz are Dallas’s most likely first-round opponents. The Clippers were able to throw a deep cast of high-level perimeter defenders at Doncic during the last two postseasons, but the Nuggets and Jazz simply don’t have the personnel to replicate that approach.
Although the table is set nicely for Doncic as he makes a late-season push into the MVP conversation, he is a victim of his own individual success. Doncic has set an incredibly high bar by averaging 33.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game over his first two playoff runs, and anything short of eye-popping numbers in a first-round series victory will be viewed as a disappointment.
Even though Dallas’s fate might ultimately be determined by whether its small ball front line can hold up against bigger opponents, the Slovenian guard will dominate the discussion — good or bad — because he doesn’t have a true co-star. Doncic is the Mavericks: He will get all the credit if they win and all the blame if they endure a third straight first-round exit.
What to read about the NBA
Chiney Ogwumike: WNBA star, NBA analyst is on a tireless quest to have it all
Buckner: In his 19th season, LeBron James is more aware than ever of his place in NBA history
The NBA’s breakout star: How Ja Morant won over his ‘first hater’: His dad
Rainmaker. Boss. Baker. Meet Tamika Tremaglio, the new head of the NBA players’ union.
The three-point king: Stephen Curry’s remarkable rise to the top
The top 100: Player rankings for the 2021-22 season