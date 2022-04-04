Harden is about to step into a many-sided vice. The 32-year-old guard will once again be chasing his first ring under a shadow cast by years of shaky, and sometimes inexplicable, playoff performances. The usual chorus of doubters who expect him to come up short will return, emboldened by his polarizing decision to force his way to the Philadelphia 76ers from the Brooklyn Nets just 13 months after he forced his way to the Nets from the Houston Rockets. If Brooklyn advances further than Philadelphia, the gleeful ridicule will come down in droves.

While villainy is nothing new for Harden, he also faces sky-high expectations from Philadelphia’s rabid fans, who welcomed him with open arms and got their hopes up during his post-trade honeymoon. Over the last 10 games, Harden has shot just 38.7 percent from the field, 30 percent on three-pointers and faltered in several high-profile losses. He will never be as despised as Ben Simmons, but he will be an awfully convenient scapegoat if the 76ers endure another early exit.

But these playoffs are about more than Harden’s reputation or popularity, as he is playing for a contract that could be worth up to $270 million over five years. Harden has missed some time in each of the past two seasons, and his quality of play was severely limited by a hamstring injury during the 2021 playoffs. If health issues arise again or if he continues to show signs of aging, it would be harder to justify re-signing Harden on a full max deal that would carry him until he is 37 years old.