“In order to play for the team, you have to beat your teammates, and that’s tough because it pits teammates against each other,” said junior Myles Olsen, who has been fighting to keep his spot at sixth singles. “Surprisingly, it’s more pressure to beat my teammates than it is to play against another team, because when you’re playing against another team, you’re not playing for the fate of your spot.”

For Coach Betsy Tyskowski, that competition at the lower positions is key to Oakton’s success. The Cougars emphasize their fourth, fifth and sixth singles as positions they can clean up if their teammates lose matches on the upper courts. It’s one explanation for how Oakton won the 2021 Virginia Class 6 team title despite not capturing individual tournament titles.

“It is heavy duty challenging every single day in practice,” Tyskowski said. “The lineup isn't done, and it won't be done until the last regular season match. The kids have to know the window is open still. It's stressful, but it's also really exciting.”

After an 8-1 win over South Lakes on Friday, Oakton is 6-0 heading into its spring break.

Olsen says for all the stress and intensity on the practice courts, the Cougars are good about supporting one another when up against opposing schools.

“Before every match, we go, ‘Guys, I don’t care how much it takes, our vocal cords, they’ve got to be completely destroyed by the end of this match.’ ”

— Aaron Credeur

Soccer

At 6-0, the Washington-Liberty Generals are off to the program’s best start in recent memory. Longtime coach Jimmy Carrasquillo has had plenty of great teams at the Arlington school, including a 2016 state title winner, but he knows a start like this is rare.

“They’re just hungry,” Carrasquillo said. “A lot of them really haven’t had a taste of a full season. Now that they finally have one, they’re ready for it.”

The Generals’ roster features 11 seniors but only one who has played a full varsity season: four-year player Brandon Bonilla. The others saw their sophomore season taken away and their junior season condensed and impeded by pandemic restrictions.

Last year was uncharacteristically rocky for the Arlington program, as the Generals finished 5-7. But Carrasquillo knew the group had plenty of potential. Before this season got going, he told his team just that.

“Early on, the message was: ‘Okay, we have a talented group. But what are we going to do with that?’ ” the coach said.

So far, they have showcased that talent with staunch defense and a balanced, consistent offensive attack. Through six games they have outscored opponents 19-3.

“I think these players understand there is an expectation here,” Carrasquillo said. “And they realize that it’s their time to leave a legacy.”

— Michael Errigo

Lacrosse

When the Yorktown boys’ lacrosse program originated in 2000, players anticipated games against top Virginia opponents every season, hoping a win could launch the Patriots into the state spotlight. That incentive helped Yorktown rise to the top of Class 6 last season, when it finished undefeated and won Arlington County’s first state title.

Now, the roles have reversed.

“Everybody wants to beat Yorktown,” said Gregory Beer, who has coached the Patriots since 2006. “You see kids on other teams, where they’re excited when they do anything positive against us now.”

The Patriots (3-2) finished around .500 most seasons, but they’ve improved the past few years as lacrosse has grown in Arlington. Learning to play as the favorite took time for Yorktown players to become accustomed to.

Yorktown started this season with two losses, including a defeat to Robinson, the program the Patriots used to envy for its consistency.

“It's different when you're playing with the target on your back,” Beer said. “It’s something we had never, ever experienced before.”

Yorktown has won three games since then. Its strongest performance came Thursday, when the Patriots defeated Class 6 counterpart Madison, 9-5.

“We were very patient on offense,” Beer said. “When you play good teams, you figure out how to play patient. You don't rush things against good teams, or they're just going to bring it back down the field and score a lot of goals.”

Across the state, coaches are likely preaching that same advice entering their teams’ games against Yorktown.

— Kyle Melnick

Baseball

Inexperienced teams are going to encounter plenty of struggles, as defending Maryland 2A champion La Plata did while getting shut out by Chopticon on Wednesday. But finding new role players early in the season is key for getting back to the stage at which the Warriors competed last year.

With a diving catch among his highlight plays in center field, junior Desmond Wood is becoming one of those playmakers for La Plata.

Wood is in his first season on the varsity team and already proving why he has made the jump. La Plata struggled defensively in the infield Wednesday, squandering a well-pitched game from freshman Chris Coombs. But Coach John Childers said the outfield was a point of pride after the 5-0 loss.

“We have so many new guys,” Childers said. “We weren’t sure what we were going to get out there, but [Wood] doing a really nice job coming in on the ball and he did it again today.”

“… We do expect it from him,” Childers said.

— Jacob Richman

Golf

League play for the Interstate Athletic Conference begins this week, and a veteran Landon team will get its first opportunity to show what it gained from a spring break trip to Williamsburg, Va., that included 108 holes over four days.

The trip was especially exciting for the team’s three-year captain Charlie Bundy, who is committed to play there at William & Mary next year.

As the Bears got ready for what Coach Andy Luther projected would be an especially competitive conference slate, they could expect big contributions Bundy as well as all-league junior John Bates and juniors Charlie Burr and Charlie Lynn. The top of the Bears’ roster has led them to wins in two of their first three matches this season.

In preparing for Georgetown Prep, which Landon was scheduled to play Tuesday, Luther spoke highly of the Little Hoyas. “You can’t get comfortable just because your first and second guys beat their first and second guys, because their other guys can come back and outplay you,” he said.