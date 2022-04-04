Here are the terms of the trade:

Saints get the 16th pick, the 19th pick and a sixth-round pick (194th overall) in this year’s draft

Eagles get the 18th pick, a third-round pick (101st overall) and a seventh-round pick (237th overall) in this year’s draft, as well as the Saints’ first-round pick in 2023 and their second-round pick in 2024

Philadelphia retains the 15th overall pick it already had in this year’s draft, meaning that it has gone from three first-rounders this year to two and increased in 2023 from one to two first-rounders, with a pair of second-round picks in 2024. The team now has a great amount of flexibility to potentially move around more in this year’s draft.

For the time being, the major intrigue is on New Orleans’s side. The trade raises questions about the endgame for the Saints, who this offseason have lost not only longtime head coach Sean Payton to retirement but also some noteworthy players to free agency amid salary-cap issues. The Saints could fit the mold of an organization heading into a rebuild, which in turn puts a spotlight on its plans at quarterback.

New Orleans recently added veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, with new coach Dennis Allen indicating the former starter for the Cincinnati Bengals, who more recently spent time with the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears, will back up Jameis Winston. At the same time, Allen said that occasional starting quarterback Taysom Hill will be moved to tight end, which appeared to clear the way for Winston, but the latter only came back to the Saints after they struck out in a reported pursuit of Deshaun Watson.

It’s entirely possible that New Orleans isn’t done reshaping its quarterback room, and it is well positioned to use one of its first-rounders on a quarterback who falls out of the top 10. That was already the case, however, given that the team originally held the 18th pick. What the trade potentially gives the Saints is the ammunition to move into the top five, which is where they may need to land if they covet a top quarterback prospect such as Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett.

Using an updated version, via drafttek.com, of the NFL’s traditional draft-value chart, New Orleans could climb as high as fourth overall by packaging the 16th and 19th picks. As it happens, the fourth pick is owned by the New York Jets, who almost certainly aren’t interested in a quarterback this year after drafting Zach Wilson second overall last year. Moving up to the fourth spot or into No. 5, currently held by the New York Giants, would also vault the Saints past the division-rival Carolina Panthers, who sit at No. 6 and are widely believed to be eyeing a quarterback prospect to compete with Sam Darnold.

Of course, it’s entirely possible that New Orleans did not make this trade to ultimately come away with a quarterback. The Saints could be looking to fill a need with one of the several highly regarded wide receivers, for instance, who figure to be available in the middle of the first round.

However, the price they paid to the Eagles is worth noting. Again using the draft-value chart, the deal can be broken into two parts, one that has New Orleans using the third-round pick to move up from 18th into the 16th spot. That leaves the 19th pick going for first- and second-rounders, in addition to a swap of sixth- and seventh-rounders. To make that a reasonable cost, factoring in the premise that draft picks in future years aren’t worth quite as much as picks in this year, the Saints would have to fare well enough this season — i.e., winning a game or two in the postseason — to push those picks deep into the first and second rounds. For what it’s worth, the team’s projected win total sits around 7.5 (via Pro Football Talk), so oddsmakers aren’t viewing New Orleans as a likely playoff participant.

To look at it another way, the Las Vegas Raiders paid essentially the same price last month to acquire star wide receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. Were the Saints to use their draft pick on a wide receiver, they would be getting a player far younger and cheaper than Adams, but also one with a low chance of developing into a weapon as effective as the ex-Packer and five-time Pro Bowler.

In sum, the haul of draft capital with which the Saints just parted could best be justified if it leads to drafting a quarterback this year who then pans out as a difference-maker.

As for the Eagles, they appear committed to giving Jalen Hurts another year to prove he should be their long-term answer at quarterback. With Monday’s trade, they could move up aggressively in the 2023 first round if they want to move on from Hurts and land a highly regarded quarterback prospect.

A notable layer to the trade comes from the fact that Philadelphia acquired the 16th pick from the Colts, after Indianapolis traded for quarterback Carson Wentz last year and then gave the former Eagles quarterback enough playing time to bump the draft pick sent in return from a second-rounder to a first. The Colts proceeded to miss the playoffs last season in hugely disappointing fashion and sent Wentz packing after one year to the Washington Commanders.

