The defeat was a rarity for Barber’s squad, one that didn’t lose in last year’s regular season.

The coach tells her players to have a focus for every practice, and on Wednesday, she gathered her team in a circle and asked them to share their focus. When many of them said they needed more confidence, the coach came up with a prompt for her players.

“When you lose focus, when negativity fills your mind,” she said, “what is something you need to tell yourself or what is something you need to hear?”

She had them anonymously write down their answers a piece of paper, the one that now hangs in the dugout.

“I can use it in any way, maybe I need to go read it, maybe our batting is in a slump. … I yell at one of the captains or another coach: ‘Go get that paper, read some things out to them,” Barber said. “It’s about shifting their focus and changing their mind-set.”

The early returns are promising, as the Warriors (5-1) rebounded in their next game, defeating Paint Branch, 14-1, on Thursday.

— Varun Shankar

Soccer

For the most part, high school soccer season in Virginia is not too different from the fall campaign that is played in Maryland or D.C. There is, however, one scheduling quirk every Virginia program must accommodate: spring break.

The week-long vacation often falls early in the season, carrying the potential to stunt a team’s growth. Over the years, Madison Coach Devon Dowell has grown used to the sudden pause. And, at this point, she tries to treat it as as a chance to recharge.

“This one fell at a perfect time for our girls,” Dowell said on the first day of this year’s break. “The girls are excited, but I think a bit overwhelmed with how much activity there’s been between club and high school. So this is a welcome break for everybody.”

Not only have the Warhawks fought their way to a 3-1 start this season, but many of the players who are involved with club soccer recently competed at the Jefferson Cup, one of the biggest tournaments on the club calendar.

Spring break provides a chance to rest and recalibrate, but Dowell expects her players to be in shape when they return. Her first practice back from the break usually features a fitness test.

“We want to remind them what Madison soccer is looking to do,” Dowell said. “It’s all about getting back on the same page again.”

— Michael Errigo

Lacrosse

At the end of an undefeated regular season last year, Northwood players posed for a photo on their field while holding signs that read “8-0 UNDEFEATED.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing a shortened season, that was the closest Northwood came to hanging a banner last year. Montgomery County didn’t award division champions, and Northwood fell to Sherwood in the third round of the Maryland 4A playoffs.

With a full season this spring, Northwood is aiming for its first division title. The Gladiators (4-0) can clinch the crown this week with wins over Paint Branch, Einstein and Springbrook.

“We’re coming off a high from last season,” said Jennifer Buckley, who has coached the Silver Spring program for eight years. “When I started, my teams expected to lose, and that’s the change I had to make is making them want to win, and now expecting to win.”

Northwood positioned itself for a division title when it defeated rival Blair, 8-7, in its season-opener March 23. Northwood and Blair are two of five schools in the Downcounty Consortium. Blair, Maryland’s largest school, is often students’ top choice and usually defeats Northwood in sports.

“They have the stigma of ‘Oh, we’re a little bit better,’ ” Buckley said. “Northwood has a stigma of, ‘Oh, it’s kind of everybody’s last choice.’ If we had to end the season right now because if something happens, the seniors would be totally satisfied after that game.”

— Kyle Melnick

Track and field

As the heels of Shannon Fisher’s shoes dug into the discus throwing circle during Osbourn Park’s intrasquad track meet Saturday, the junior took a moment to gather her thoughts.

Because the event was not much more than a glorified practice, Fisher wasn’t nervous to throw in front of her teammates. But following an abbreviated sophomore season in which she struggled to find a groove, Fisher needed a second to lock in and gain belief after spending the last year contemplating whether she even wanted to compete in discus or focus solely on her other event, shotput.

Advertisement

Fisher, who also plays field hockey, removed any doubt about her future after throwing for what would be a personal best.

“It really got my confidence back up, because I wasn’t really feeling discus in general last year,” Fisher said. “And now to come back and throw both [discus and shotput] and be pretty successful in both made me really happy.”

The Yellow Jackets don’t usually participate in intrasquad meets, but after a scheduled meet at Dunbar was canceled, Coach Michael Feldman felt it was important to get his team’s juices flowing in a competitive environment.

“We went back and forth on whether to sit this weekend out or travel a few hours for a different meet and ultimately decided that an intrasquad competition was exactly what our team needed to get back in the swing of things following the indoor season,” Feldman said. “Seeing girls like Shannon and Danielle [Darfour] perform so well and just get their confidence right, confirms we made the right choice.”