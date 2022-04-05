And what a show it must have been — step right up, folks, and witness a cultural giant shrink himself in front of your very eyes.

Kaepernick’s trip to Ann Arbor, Mich., was his latest in a nationwide tour of throwing auditions. He says he’s trying to show NFL decision-makers he can still be a quarterback in their league. That even though he’s been out of the game for five years, he can compete, can help a team win a Super Bowl. This is his latest revolution — to get back into the NFL — and it will be televised. As well as streamed, posted on YouTube and most certainly amplified in his upcoming docuseries directed by Spike Lee.

This performance should make for compelling drama. But the spectacle of a 34-year-old Kaepernick clawing his way back into a league that abandoned him feels regressive, like a yearning for a less aspirational past.

Kaepernick no longer fits into football. Google him, and the words “American activist” appear beneath his name. He stopped squeezing into the confined box of “Football player” years ago. As with a snug varsity letterman’s jacket from his youth, he has outgrown the game.

When he took a knee in 2016, a silent but powerful protest against racial oppression, he became the face of a movement that changed the NFL as well as professional sports.

He lived his beliefs and absorbed the blowback, from NFL fans who wrapped their disgust for pro-Blackness inside a cloak of red, white and blue patriotism. And from league owners who disguised their payback — refusing to sign him as a free agent in 2017 and every year since — as evidence Kaepernick couldn’t cut it as a quarterback anymore. He knew then that his protest would cost him his career. But he gained so much more.

After Kaepernick took his knee, as well as the slings and arrows, other players felt emboldened that they, too, didn’t have to stick to sports. Over time and slowly, the embers of protest grew into a raging flame that the NFL could no longer extinguish or ignore.

And Kaepernick, banished but cast into a more significant role than he ever had while throwing a football, was the martyr behind this movement. He bloomed his Afro into a crown and appeared in Nike ads that reminded the public about his sacrifice. He earned recognition as Sports Illustrated’s Muhammad Ali Legacy award winner and GQ’s “Citizen of the Year,” and in 2019 he forced the NFL to settle the collusion lawsuit he and Eric Reid brought against the league.

He won.

History will always be kind to the disrupters who caused good trouble and the revolutionaries who stood for something and lost everything. And it will show how Kaepernick overcame and defeated the NFL — its draft combine and power dynamic that he likened to the slave auction block in his Netflix limited series.

But now, watching Kaepernick try his hardest to return to a place he compared to a plantation feels like he’s going backward.

What happened to Kaepernick’s career was an unforgivable sin committed by the league’s owners. He should’ve been signed, even as a backup, in the immediate years following his protest. But being ostracized from the game allowed Kaepernick to grow his platform, and he proved that he didn’t need the billion-dollar behemoth that is American football to change sports.

He is an American activist, and much of his advocacy can be seen in his multimedia empire. Besides the Netflix series and Spike Lee joint, Kaepernick just released a children’s book for adopted biracial children who struggle with their identity. But his brand now needs expansion.

By barnstorming football fields with cameras in tow, looking for an NFL shot that likely will never come, Kaepernick remains limited in the role of Colin The Martyr. Maybe there’s still an audience with an appetite to learn more about him being blackballed all those years ago, but that reduces the progress Kaepernick should want to make with his platform.

Imagine how much more impactful he could be if he moves from victim to leader. In awakening more young athletes of color to their agency or challenging politicians to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. In being fully invested and advancing the cause from the front — and not as a backup in somebody’s quarterback room.

Colin Kaepernick is bigger than football. His knee is stronger than his arm. And the power he now wields as an emboldened, free-speaking reformer would be muted, reduced to a sideshow if he has to stand behind The Shield again.

