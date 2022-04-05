Billmeier spent 11 seasons on staff at Seton Hall, his alma mater, serving as an assistant coach since 2015 and in an operations role from 2010 to 2014. He briefly left the Pirates for a season to be an assistant at Fairleigh Dickinson, and then he reunited with Willard.

Billmeier, a center at Seton Hall, will work with the Maryland big men. At Seton Hall, he helped develop Angel Delgado, who earned the national center of the year award in 2018, as well as power forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, the Big East player of the year in 2021.

“Continuing to work alongside Coach Willard is very special to me,” Billmeier said in a statement provided by the school. “We have won together and built a winning culture together. Being able to do that at Maryland is something I am very excited about. I can’t wait to get started recruiting the newest Terps and helping the players develop into some of the best in the Big Ten and the country.”

The Terps have recently sent center Bruno Fernando and forward Jalen Smith to the NBA, and Billmeier will now work with Julian Reese, a 6-foot-9 Baltimore native who played off the bench as a freshman this season. After starting center Qudus Wahab decided to enter his name in the transfer portal, Reese will become a key player in Willard’s first season at the helm. Through the past two seasons, some of Maryland’s struggles have been rooted in the team’s inability to compete with the Big Ten’s top frontcourt players.

Since Willard became Maryland’s coach two weeks ago, he has constructed a staff that has both ties to the D.C. area and familiarity working with him. Skinn, who played for George Mason and grew up in Takoma Park, was an assistant at Seton Hall for three seasons. Cox, a Landover native, has head coaching experience at Rhode Island and has coached locally at the high school and AAU level. Now Billmeier, a New Jersey native, follows Willard to Maryland after serving as his top assistant at Seton Hall.