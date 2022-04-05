The teammates celebrating around him followed a similar path. Look at Ochai Agbaji, considered the 132nd best player in his high school class, screaming into the crowd and hugging everyone in sight as blue and red confetti rained down inside the Superdome. He’s now among the best players in the country, a senior on this Kansas team that took down North Carolina, 72-69, to win the national title.

The Jayhawks needed McCormack and his two baskets in the final 81 seconds that erased the Tar Heels’ narrow lead and turned it into a Kansas victory. They needed Remy Martin, the fifth-year player, and his second-half heroics. And they needed the resilience of an experienced team filled with players waiting for this moment.

The Kansas program that sits on a tier among the bluest of blue-bloods made it to this pinnacle not with one-and-done, NBA-ready freshmen but with upperclassmen who have improved throughout their college careers. These stars are bound for the NBA, but they’ll make it there thanks to how they’ve grown.

Kansas faced a 40-25 deficit at halftime. A national title seemed imminent for the eighth-seeded Tar Heels. But then the Jayhawks stormed back, with these veterans unwilling to relent.

Though their paths to prominence shaped the personality of this group, the Jayhawks were self-aware enough to not play the underdog card: “Obviously, we’re at Kansas,” junior guard Christian Braun said, seemingly mindful that few would look at any Jayhawks team and fall for a tale that romanticizes their unheralded pasts. But that narrative might have some merit — at least for this Kansas squad.

“We were overlooked a little bit in high school,” said Braun, the No. 130 recruit in his class as ranked by 247Sports. “And that’s fine. It’s just development. And we’re competitive.”

They proved that here in their gutsy second half. And they drew from that experience to make it to the championship game, when all the conversation and excitement around the Final Four gravitated toward the showdown between Duke and North Carolina.

Braun remembers his coach telling the group: “Nobody’s talking about us. That’s perfect.”

Agbaji said recently his career “shows a lot about running your own race.” He arrived at Kansas as a four-star recruit, considered just the 33th-best player at his position in his graduating class. This season he was one of the best college players in the country.

Agbaji’s freshman class included a pair of five-star prospects in Quentin Grimes and Devon Dotson. Grimes spent a year at Kansas before transferring to Houston; Dotson played two seasons of college ball before jumping to the professional ranks.

As Coach Bill Self notes now, “The headliners were not David McCormack and Ochai Agbaji.”

But they’ll be remembered as the headliners of this title-winning crew.

Self’s rotation featured no players in the top 30 of 247Sports’ rankings of the best Kansas recruits since 2000. When Kansas won the national title in 2008, the Jayhawks did so with Darrell Arthur, Mario Chalmers and Sherron Collins — all five-star prospects. This group fits a different mold.

With a cloud hanging over the program because of an ongoing investigation related to recruiting violations, Self’s recent signing classes slipped a bit in the national rankings. The Jayhawks became more reliant on development and finding these future pros who just need a couple years in college first.

“We probably aren’t the most talented group [Self has] had, but we are very confident,” Braun said. “I think that takes us a long way.”

After last season, when the Jayhawks suffered a lopsided loss in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Self knew his team needed to change. Martin joined as a transfer from Arizona State, adding what Self described as speed, personality and explosiveness to the roster. Martin served as a spark off the bench, lifting the Jayhawks with offensive bursts throughout this tournament and in the most important game of the season. But Self’s primary starters this season were a part of the program longer and evolved.

“You are connected to your one-and-dones or your two-and-dones or whatever it is,” Self said. “You care for them and love them just as much as anybody else. But there’s something about being able to see a player grow up right in front of your eyes.”