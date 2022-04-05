Questions linger as the Nats pack their bags following spring training

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The first, shortened chapter of the Washington Nationals season came to a close Tuesday as the team wrapped up spring training in West Palm Beach. After less than a month in Florida because of the lockout, the Nationals started to clear out their clubhouse to head north.

“I’m excited about this group,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. “They’re getting along, starting to build that chemistry. Now, it’s honing down on the 28 guys we got for and getting them to D.C. and getting them to rock and roll right away.”

At the entrance to the clubhouse on Tuesday, pitcher Paolo Espino had two black suitcases marked with Nationals tags right next to his locker. A few seats down, reliever Patrick Murphy also had two suitcases along with a bag full of gloves. First baseman Josh Bell rolled his suitcase into another corner, passing by a Louis Vuitton bag sitting between center fielder Victor Robles and third baseman Carter Kieboom’s lockers. Opening Day starter Patrick Corbin had two of his own sitting at his locker by the pitchers’ section of the clubhouse.

Meanwhile, Nationals equipment managers were busy at work. On Monday, one was putting clothes and other items into a box that says “SOTO LOCKER.”

By Tuesday, most of the team’s bat bags were zipped in the middle of the clubhouse and ready to be shipped to Washington. Even with the extra clutter, the room still felt relatively empty compared to a few weeks, or even a few days ago. With players having been sent down, there were fewer walking around the clubhouse, which resulted in a quiet lull interrupted only by the occasional sound of packing tape.

The Nationals are all but set in terms of their physical departure, but there are still a few questions left to be answered on the roster. One was answered on Tuesday when the Nationals selected Aníbal Sánchez’s contract for the 40-man roster while optioning Hunter Harvey to Class AAA Rochester.

“(Want to) try to be healthy and competitive through the whole season, that’s what I want,” Sánchez said. “I want to get good numbers and show that I can still pitch for a while.”

With Sánchez essentially locked into the rotation, he’ll join Opening Day starter Patrick Corbin, Josiah Gray and Erick Fedde, who went 4⅔ innings Tuesday in his final tuneup, allowing two hits and a walk to go with five strikeouts. The Nationals went on to beat the New York Mets, 14-0, with five players (Keibert Ruiz, Alcides Escobar, Nelson Cruz, Maikel Franco, Lane Thomas) hitting home runs.

Those four spots leave one open for either right-handed pitcher Joan Adon or left-handed pitcher Josh Rogers. Adon started for the Nationals Monday, and Martinez said he pitched well despite control issues stemming from a failure to finish his motion.

“If I had to make a decision myself, I think (Adon would) start with us,” Martinez said. “But I’m gonna go back and talk to (General Manager Mike) Rizzo.”

Rogers would be the other option, although he could also be in the bullpen, another spot where Martinez and his staff still have some questions. The Nationals plan to start the season with 10 relievers and four bench players.

Martinez also said Tuesday that utility man Ehire Adrianza, who was expected to be on the roster, will start the season on the 10-day IL with a quad injury. The backup position players are likely to be utilitymen Dee Strange-Gordon and Lucius Fox, who was called back up to major league camp yesterday, as well as outfielder Yadiel Hernández and catcher Riley Adams.

Will Harris, who the team signed to a three-year, $24 million deal in 2020, won’t be one of the relievers on the roster when the season opens. Martinez said Harris had a surgery on March 31 to clear up some scar tissue built up in his arm. He won’t be able to pitch for three to four weeks, making him a potential candidate for the 60-day IL so as to clear space for another pitcher. Harris had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in May of last year and admitted earlier this spring that he was still experiencing some lingering issues.

Steve Cishek, Sean Doolittle, Paolo Espino, Kyle Finnegan and Tanner Rainey all look to have the inside track to roster spots. Of the remaining pitchers, Sam Clay, Mason Thompson, Andrés Machado all have minor league options left. Victor Arano would need a 40-man roster spot were he to make it. Murphy, Austin Voth and Mason Thompson are the remaining relievers.

With the shortened spring training, Cishek said pitchers have had to be particularly careful about managing their health. But Cishek said his arm feels good as he and his teammates as they gear up for another season.

“You anticipate this day all offseason, just to get started, get settled in your new home,” Cishek said. “Opening Day, they announce you in the lineup and everything, it’s showtime … it’s a special moment.”

