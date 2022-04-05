Asked if he thought he could win his sixth green jacket, Woods simply said, “I do.”

Woods’s last tournament was the pandemic-delayed 2020 Masters, where he tied for 38th and which was held in November of that year. A little more than three months later, he suffered comminuted open fractures to the tibia and fibula in his right leg after his car careened off a road in Southern California, with both bones breaking into at least three pieces and piercing the skin. Woods, 46, also suffered foot and ankle injuries and has said that doctors at one point considered amputation.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

He said Tuesday that he still has pain in his leg “each and every day” because of what he called the “hardware” that doctors inserted into his leg.

“I think that the fact that I was able to get myself here at this point is a success,” Woods said. “Now that I’m here, the focus is getting to Sunday on the back nine with a chance.”

The 508 days between tournaments will be the longest layoff of Woods’s career, topping the 466-day hiatus he took between August 2015 and December 2016 to deal with back problems. Woods then wouldn’t begin competing in earnest again until the 2017-18 PGA Tour season, when he scored eight top 10 finishes and a memorable win at the season-ending Tour Championship. He followed that up with his fifth Masters victory in April 2019, which also stands as his most recent win.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Woods announced Sunday that he was traveling to Augusta National to practice for a second time in five days and that his Masters participation would be “a game-time decision.” On Monday, he played a practice round with close friend Justin Thomas and fellow Masters champion Fred Couples, walking the course with what was described as a slight limp (Woods will not be allowed to use a cart during the tournament). On Tuesday, he did not walk the course, limiting his work to the practice area before storms cleared the course, which is notoriously hilly.

“I can hit it just fine. I don’t have any qualms of what I can do from a golf standpoint,” Woods said Tuesday. “Walking’s the hard part. … Seventy two holes is a long road, and it’s gonna be a tough challenge, and a challenge that I’m up for.”

Woods had previously said that his career as a full-time professional golfer is over because he couldn’t “foresee this leg being ever what it used to be.” However, he added that he could see himself playing in occasional PGA Tour events. In December, he played in an unofficial father-son tournament with Charlie, using a cart to get around the Florida course and finishing second behind John Daly and his son.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“To ramp up for a few tournaments a year, there’s no reason I can’t do that and feel ready,” Woods said in November. “I’ve come off long layoffs and I’ve won or come close to winning. I know the recipe. I just have to get to the point where I feel comfortable that I can do it again.”

This will be Woods’s 24th appearance at the Masters, where he has nine other top 10 finishes to go along with his five green jackets, one shy of Jack Nicklaus’s record. The tournament begins Thursday.