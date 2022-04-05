Wizards run past T-Wolves, miss the memo about playing out the string

MINNEAPOLIS — The Washington Wizards were not in a giving mood Tuesday, not after getting embarrassed in Boston in their biggest blowout loss since 2017. Every time the Minnesota Timberwolves tried to snatch momentum with a three-pointer or a flashy steal, the Wizards were there, leaping and diving and desperately holding onto control.

The Wizards’ passion paid off with a 132-114 win over the Timberwolves in a contest that featured little defense but plenty of offensive delights. Given the chance to flaunt their greatest strength as the season winds through its final week, Washington (35-44) dug in. Fluid ball movement, sound cutting and sharp shot selection helped the visitors blast playoff-bound Minnesota (45-35) out of its own gym.

The win was exactly what Coach Wes Unseld Jr. wanted to get out of this final stretch. When the Wizards show up with the proper focus, this version of Washington — without Bradley Beal (wrist surgery) and Kyle Kuzma (knee tendinitis) — plays with more chemistry than the team has shown all year. They had 38 assists on 56 field goals and shot 55.4 percent from the floor.

“That ball movement’s got to be kind of our identity, which, it’s a good thing guys have bought into that,” Unseld said. “We’ve had a lot of success with it.”

In a type of game in which nearly every player had a couple of highlight-reel moments, Kristaps Porzingis led with 25 points and eight rebounds and shot 11-for-17 from the floor. Backup center Daniel Gafford had a double-double, including a career-high 24 points and 12 rebounds.

It was a confidence-building performance for a big working to find consistency.

“The main thing is really just, if I’m open, shoot the ball,” Gafford said of what he took from Tuesday’s win. “…That’s the one thing I need to excel at, is building my confidence to where I just take the shot.”

He made 10 of his 11 shots from the field in what was one of his best and most aggressive showings of the season.

“With the group that we have, we’re building, and we’re building in the right direction,” Porzingis said. “We bounce back from games like the Boston game, which is important. It might not mean anything in terms of the standings, but it’s [meaningful] for us in terms of a group going into next season.”

Rui Hachimura bounced back from a terrible showing in Boston with 21 points. Deni Avdija added 17 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Here’s what else you need to know from Tuesday’s win:

Gafford’s night

Gafford played a huge role in halting Minnesota’s momentum in the second half. Three of his fourth-quarter field goals came via dunks and, at one point, he secured a big rebound while flat on his back. He collected five fouls but stayed on the court anyway, managing to stay aggressive and play in control without getting whistled for a sixth.

His production came with Unseld tweaking his lineup, often playing Gafford and Porzingis together. The Timberwolves had no answer.

Unseld has been planning to deploy Gafford and Porzingis in the same lineup since the Latvian arrived at the trade deadline, but Porzingis’s recovery from a bone bruise and Gafford’s recovery from a bout of covid delayed the team’s plans.

The Wizards expected Minnesota to start big and saw a favorable opportunity to match up.

“It’s one thing, and [Porzingis has] done it this whole stretch, his ability to stretch the floor just opens things up,” Unseld said. “ … Gaff, whether he’s catching in the pocket and finishing or just rolling, those triggers open up the three, it opens up long closeouts. You’ve seen it, the numbers tonight, the points in the paint, it allows the floor to be spaced.”

Third quarter strong

The Wizards won the game in the third quarter, saving their very best offense for just after halftime. They had 11 assists on 13 field goals and just one turnover in the quarter, outscoring their hosts 34-27. The period has been an issue for the Wizards all season, but Tuesday it turned into a springboard.

Strong start for Hachimura

With Minnesota’s attention elsewhere, Hachimura slipped to the basket and jumped just as Tomas Satoransky launched the ball. The result was one of many offensive highlights for the Wizards in the first half at Target Center — an acrobatic, two-handed slam that Hachimura hardly celebrated. The forward made up for his scoreless outing at Boston on Sunday with 12 points in the first half on 5-for-8 shooting from the floor, including 2-for-2 from three. He finished with 21 points and five rebounds and a plus/minus of +17.

He helped the Wizards shoot 58 percent from the floor before the break and 55.4 percent for the game, including 13 of 30 from beyond the arc (43.3 percent).

