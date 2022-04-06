(Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post) Washington Nationals Josiah Gray and Keibert Ruiz, at the beginning A pitcher and a catcher and the start of a new era of Nationals baseball Loading...

As their whole lives changed in July, Keibert Ruiz and Josiah Gray just watched, dangling in front of a team with superstars to trade, dangled by bosses they had only met in passing, if even that. The Washington Nationals were up for packaging Max Scherzer and Trea Turner in a deadline blockbuster. The Los Angeles Dodgers had one of the majors’ best farm systems, Ruiz and Gray at the top.

Young professional baseball players are told when they play, where they play, who they play for and what they make. That’s the business, no matter how good they are. So Gray, on a plane from San Francisco to Phoenix, a right-handed starter in his first stint with the Dodgers, kept refreshing his phone, checking if he was in the deal. And Ruiz, a switch-hitting catcher, was scratched from the lineup in Round Rock, Tex., waiting for word from the Class AAA manager he considers a second father.

In the moment, they hoped to stay put. Ruiz signed with the Dodgers when he was 16. Gray arrived in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds in 2018 and didn’t want to learn another organization. Soon, though, they would be on the move, shocked but ready. Gray and his girlfriend watched the Dodgers, now his old club, face the Arizona Diamondbacks from the team hotel not far from the ballpark. Ruiz and that manager, Travis Barbary, hugged and sobbed in the middle of the visitors’ clubhouse, then FaceTimed Barbary’s wife and cried again.

Here were the brightest spots on a dark day for the Nationals. Here were two prospects set on being much more.

“I can’t remember many trades where a team got both a starting pitcher and starting catcher,” said Gray, 24, a week before the Nationals’ season opener against the New York Mets. “We need to show people we weren’t put high in the rankings by mistake.”

“You can’t do anything without the pitcher and catcher,” Ruiz, 23, said a day earlier at the team’s spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla. “So it’s going to be special.”

Valencia, Venezuela

More than a decade before the trade, Ruiz came home from practice, knees a bit weak, and told his mother he would one day buy her a house. He was 12. He had only recently started catching and hated how sore his legs were. But after he moved from the outfield, once coaches deemed him too slow, a wave of scouts appeared, asking to keep in touch and meet his family.

They told Ruiz he could sign in a few years and eventually reach the majors. Suddenly, catching didn’t seem so bad. The attention made him look around Valencia and share that promise with his mother. He wanted to repay the protection from Leidys, an elementary school teacher, and his father, Jose. They kept him studying, training and off the streets of their neighborhood. He was allowed outside for one hour per day. The lone exception was for organized baseball.

“When I was young, you know, we moved a lot,” Ruiz said. “They didn’t have a lot of money to buy a good house in a safe spot. I always wanted that for my mom — to have a good house and be in a safe part of the city.”

His 2014 signing bonus from the Dodgers was $140,000. Once it landed, the family picked a two-story yellow house on the quiet side of town. It has six bedrooms and a big kitchen, where Leidys cooks arepas, pasta and chicken for Ruiz. There’s even a security guard who stops each car at the gate to ask whom they are visiting.

Ruiz loves when the guard calls to see if someone can enter. The ring sounds like comfort for his parents and siblings.

“Though if I have an opportunity to bring my family here, I wouldn’t have to go there anymore,” Ruiz said. “Maybe for a week or something, maybe to visit. If we were all together in America, that’s all I would need.”

That’s what Ruiz plays for — not to replace Scherzer or Turner but to bring his mom, dad, brother and sister back together. That’s why he left home at 16 for the Dodgers’ academy in the Dominican Republic. That’s why, instead of spending full offseasons in Valencia, he stayed with Barbary in South Carolina for a month each year, learning English and how to live in the United States.

Barbary, then the Dodgers’ minor league catching coordinator, saw promise in Ruiz and wanted to groom a bilingual communicator. They would pick a hitter, search for info on him in the Dodgers’ database and work through how Ruiz might tell a pitcher to get him out. The next season, when Ruiz was with Class AA Tulsa in 2019, he would sit with the entire bullpen before each series and discuss scouting reports. And when his bat popped, leading to 21 minor league homers last summer, Ruiz was the total package, stuck behind the Dodgers’ Will Smith but one of baseball’s most intriguing catching prospects.

It’s hard to find a franchise pillar behind the plate, but the Nationals feel they have.

Yaphank, N.Y.

Five years before the trade, Gray was an unknown pitcher from Division II Le Moyne College, surprised by how many scouts were at the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game on Long Island. That spring, he was a two-way guy at Le Moyne, playing shortstop and getting hit hard as a closer. His dream of going pro never felt crazier. But that summer, he mostly pitched for the Southampton Breakers, earning a spot in this showcase at a facility called Baseball Heaven.

Before he threw one inning, he asked his friend Ed Baram to stand behind the scouts and check his velocity. He figured it was in the high 80s, just like during the college season. The Hamptons League didn’t have many radar guns, so he hadn’t been clocked since then. But after firing 12 pitches, 11 of them fastballs, Baram rushed to meet Gray at the fence.

“Dude, holy crap,” Gray recalled Baram saying. “You hit 94.”

“And that’s when I knew I had something,” Gray said in March. “If you look at the typical path for Division II players, it wasn’t this. I had relatively no interest out of high school. I got rocked my freshman year and was still trying to be a hitter, too. I thought I’d have to figure out a job after graduating. But then …”

Gray rapped his knuckles against the wooden table in front of him. He cracked the lightest smile.

“But then I didn’t.”

After he and Baram talked, a Texas Rangers scout handed Gray his business card. Confused, Gray asked if the scout wanted him to call. The scout laughed, saying to keep the card and stay in touch. This was new territory for Gray. Scott Cassidy, Le Moyne’s coach, never meant to recruit him, instead getting a tip about Gray while heading to meet another player. Cassidy missed Gray’s workout but received grainy video of it, seeing enough.

In central New York, where winter can stretch into May, the average Le Moyne game draws two or three scouts. Yet before Gray’s junior year in 2018, after strong showings in the Hamptons and the Cape Cod League, almost every team showed up for Le Moyne’s scout day. He became a full-time pitcher that spring, abandoning shortstop. The Reds drafted him in the second round and dealt him to the Dodgers a few months later; Gray never had an ERA higher than 2.87 in L.A.’s system, but he did hit a few bumps after debuting with Washington in August.

He is the long-striding, hard-throwing pitcher who came out of nowhere, now paired with Ruiz in a critical transition for the Nationals. That has made it hard for Gray to lose.

“The pressure was getting recruited, getting drafted out of D-II, getting a team to take that chance on him,” Cassidy said. “If he doesn’t dominate, then what was he supposed to be anyway? But if he does, which I believe he will, all these teams will look very smart.”

