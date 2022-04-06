O’Connell softball’s biggest strength? Its bodybuilding pitcher.

It’s 4 a.m. on a Monday morning, and Katie Kutz is already out of bed and working up a sweat. After 25 minutes of at-home cardio, she drives 20 minutes to the gym and lifts weights for an hour before heading to Bishop O’Connell for a typical day of high school.

For Kutz, the ace on O’Connell’s defending state champion softball team, it’s vital to stick to a routine. Through seven games entering this week, the junior had produced 109 strikeouts and pitched three no-hitters, going 7-0. And while she is already committed to play at Oklahoma State, softball is not the sole purpose for her daily, pre-sunrise training sessions.

“About last year, a year and a half ago, I fell in love with bodybuilding, the training style, the nutrition aspect of it. It’s a lot of tough work but I love it,” said Kutz, who aspires to be a professional bodybuilder. “It’s mentally and physically challenging.”

Advertisement

Kutz approached trainer Annie Hromada in December 2020 with the goal of preparing her body for softball ahead of her sophomore season.

But shortly into their partnership, Kutz expressed an interest in bodybuilding, which Hromada specializes in. Their collective focus shifted from softball-specific movements to muscle mass training — exercises bodybuilders use ahead of competitions to reach peak form.

“It was extremely easy for her to catch on to,” Hromada said, “I think that what probably made it easier… she has a genuine curiosity for physiology, not just bodybuilding, but in general. … [That’s] really uncommon for a 15-year old.”

Kutz continued to improve in the weight room, adding muscle and sculpting her body over the offseason across dozens of hours of strength training and conditioning.

Back + Touchups workout to end the week at my favorite gym. @AnnieGunshow pic.twitter.com/7Yu2w4xiel — Katie Kutz✝️ (@KutzKatie) April 3, 2022

Just months after discovering bodybuilding, Kutz entered a National Physique Committee Bikini competition at 16 years old. Kutz won both the teen division as well as the open class title.

Advertisement

“Goosebumps. It was just a pretty electric moment,” Hromada said. “I knew within five seconds of the comparison round that she was probably going to take it.”

As impressive as Kutz has been in the gym, she has been dominant in the pitching circle for the Knights.

O’Connell faced a grueling stretch early this season, including a March 19 doubleheader against Nansemond-Suffolk Academy and Greenbrier Christian Academy, which, respectively, won last spring’s Division II and Division III Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association championships (McNamara won in Division I, the largest class).

Kutz threw a no-hitter against Nansemond-Suffolk, propelling her team to a 2-0 win with 15 strikeouts in seven innings. She remained in the pitching circle for the second game, adding 22 more strikeouts in nine innings. She also hit the game-tying home run late in the Knights’ 2-1 win over Greenbrier Christian.

Advertisement

“She was dealing heat,” O’Connell Coach Suzy Willemssen said.

Kutz credited her 16-inning, 37-strikeout day to her meticulous preparation, coupled with the intense bodybuilding regimen she has incorporated into her softball training.

“The weightlifting aspect and the nutrition aspect, both building muscle, that’s definitely helped in my softball,” Kutz said. “Bodybuilding [requires] a lot of dedication to following a very clean diet; as a bodybuilder we eat a lot of food to build muscle, and that definitely helps in my pitching. I can use the extra muscle, the extra energy.”

While Kutz made clear her goals for a bodybuilding career, she remains dialed in on this softball season as O’Connell’s star player.

The Knights have won 20 of the past 26 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament championships and 25 of the past 27 VISAA state championships.

With Kutz as their leader, the Knights have the chance to extend their decades-long dominance. O’Connell (7-0) has allowed just six total runs this season.

“[A] state championship is definitely something that we go for, it’s something that O’Connell usually is very, very passionate about every year,” Kutz said. “We won the state championship last year and we’d like to defend the title.”

GiftOutline Gift Article