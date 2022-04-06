The Los Angeles Dodgers are a super team dream

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Early on the last morning of March, in the nearly empty Los Angeles Dodgers clubhouse at Camelback Ranch, a short, high-pitched squeal rang out over the usual morning playlist and weight-room thuds. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Despite its resemblance to the combination of a cackling hyena and a happy toddler, the noise came from publicly stoic pitcher Walker Buehler, who was reacting to a particularly contentious table tennis point. Spring training clubhouses around Arizona and Florida are filled with sounds like that, with hoots and hollers and raucous laughter — with chatter.

But other than a few relievers kicked back in a corner, the Dodgers’ clubhouse was quiet, as it always is. They come, they lift, they hit, they play, each player in his own long-honed routine, knowing how much work is needed and how difficult winning can be.

Advertisement

The new superstar this year is Freddie Freeman, one of seven former all-stars who can populate Manager Dave Roberts’s starting lineup as he writes it each day. Last week, the Dodgers traded a former all-star bat for a former all-star closer, outfielder AJ Pollock for reliever Craig Kimbrel. They had one to spare.

“They could be marvelous,” a member of a division rival’s front office recently sighed, begrudgingly. But marvelous has rarely looked so matter-of-fact.

“That’s exactly how we don’t want to think about it,” said Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, who has watched stars such as Freeman, Trea Turner, Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Max Muncy and Will Smith slide into place around him over the past half-decade. He said planning for cruise control is the surest way to ensure you never get to use it and that playing 162 games requires managing the fuel.

“You can’t play balls to the wall for 162, knowing you have to have something left in the playoffs. I think it’s about urgency in the regular season and taking care of business enough so that you have the opportunity to downshift in September and get whole for the playoffs,” he said, “versus being in neutral all year, then trying to ramp it up the last month to make it.”

For most of the past decade — in particular since Roberts and head of baseball operations Andrew Friedman assumed their roles — the Dodgers have turned winning into a science.

Advertisement

Many of the players in the clubhouse know what winning the World Series feels like, the 2020 title still fresh in their minds. Most of them know how grueling the season can be when it requires pushing through 162 games, as they did while they chased the emergent San Francisco Giants for the National League West crown in 2021. And only one current Dodger, longtime ace Clayton Kershaw, knows what it’s like to play for Los Angeles and miss the playoffs, which last happened in 2012.

“It’s definitely a very professional clubhouse,” said first baseman/outfielder Matt Beaty, whom the Dodgers traded to San Diego late in spring training because they ran out of room for him in the outfield. “There’s not a lot of team rules. It’s just kind of an expectation that you be a good guy, be a good teammate, do your job. It’s just the culture there.”

They know what routines can help get them to October, too — almost to the minute. When Chris Taylor walked into the clubhouse one late March afternoon, he asked reporters how long they were allowed to be there. He promptly left, only to return a minute before the media would be asked to leave.

Asked whether he had a few minutes to chat before a workout, Betts said no, because in fact he had just three minutes. It was 2:17. He wanted to be in the cage by 2:20 sharp.

After hearing that Roberts had praised his mechanics in camp, left-hander David Price called out his manager’s tardiness.

Advertisement

“[Roberts] has been late to a couple of my bullpens — the last couple. He hasn’t seen me throw in a couple of days,” Price told reporters after a late March outing. “So I’m sure he liked what he saw.”

What Roberts sees in these Dodgers cannot appear entirely invincible. They lack the nearly laughable starting pitching depth with which they began last season — a season in which they felt the need to trade for Max Scherzer at the deadline but then found themselves patching together bullpen games in October anyway.

But they still have Kershaw, Buehler and lefty standout Julio Urías. And with Kimbrel in the bullpen to replace Kenley Jansen, they have a late-inning relief corps so daunting that an all-star member of the Los Angeles Angels declared simply “I quit” upon learning Kimbrel would be joining the likes of Blake Treinen, Brusdar Graterol and Daniel Hudson. And they still have the expectations, the understanding that a title is possible and therefore the goal.

“The thing I’ve learned is you have to get to the micro, the day-to-day, and that is a lot harder to do in practice than it is to say,” said Roberts, his eyes on Kershaw, who was throwing a bullpen session a few yards away. “Every time he takes the mound, the other team is going to try to beat him because they want to beat a Hall of Famer. Every time we play someone, they’re trying to beat the Dodgers.”

Focusing on the smallest time frame helps them deal with that reality, he said. Focusing on winning one game a day also helps.

Advertisement

“So has embracing it for what it is,” Roberts said. “We can’t shy away from it and run from it. If guys think that’s too much pressure, then we have the wrong players.”

But Roberts doesn’t think he has the wrong players, not with a bullpen so deep one wonders how many innings the Dodgers need from the rotation anyway, not with an infield full of players who have been MVP candidates, not with an outfield that features two former MVPs.

“We’ll be as good as [the players] adhering to what we’re trying to do here, not taking it for granted,” hitting coach Brant Brown said. “You can’t just say, ‘This lineup is going to roll the balls out, and we’re going to win.’ That doesn’t happen. It’s still Major League Baseball. You’re still facing guys who drive cars just as nice as yours. I think it’s important that we stick to our individual game plans, stick to our team concept, and do it every ... single ... day. Every. Single. At-bat.”

Advertisement

That plan leaves little room for gratuitous emoting, for sitting around talking about what could be.

“When you play emotional for an entire season, one, you get worn out. Two, there’s not much left to add,” Muncy said. “When you’re a team that’s even-keeled the whole time, you get to the playoffs and you find that emotion. It adds that much more.”

So the Dodgers come and go, doing their work, dull by design. They don’t waste energy, and they don’t waste time. They know better than to allow more than a moment or two of table tennis-related giddiness before they even start the journey they hope will last deep into October. If all goes well, they will need every ounce of joy they can muster when the World Series is over, and not a moment before.

