Mystics trade WNBA draft’s No. 1 pick to Atlanta, move back to No. 3

The Washington Mystics shook up the WNBA draft Wednesday, trading the No. 1 overall pick to the Atlanta Dream. The deal sent Atlanta’s No. 3 and No. 14 overall picks back to the Mystics, who also acquired the right to swap first-round picks in the 2023 draft, which is expected to be significantly deeper than this year’s draft. That 2023 pick belongs to the Los Angeles Sparks, who missed the playoffs last season.

The draft is Monday in New York.

“I truly felt like we had gotten to the point where we were comfortable with any of the three [top picks],” Mystics GM and Coach Mike Thibault told The Washington Post. “And we feel like, at three, we’re going to get a player we’re really, really happy with. So why not do the other stuff?”

The Mystics won the draft lottery after missing out on the final playoff spot last season in a tiebreaker with the New York Liberty. The Sparks, Mystics and Liberty all finished the regular season at 12-20.

The Mystics didn’t have any other picks in the draft before Wednesday’s trade. Now they have two of the top 14 picks on the board.

Although Mystics personnel were unable to reach a consensus on the top pick, Thibault said there was some unanimity on three players above the rest. “Was it a big deal to move two spots when we liked all three?” Thibault said. “If we hadn’t [felt that way], we would have kept the pick.”

The Mystics enter this draft unlike a typical lottery team. Washington was decimated by injuries throughout the roster last season which left the team playing with just six players at one point. Former MVP Elena Delle Donne (back) played only three games and Alysha Clark (foot) missed the season. Both are expected back this year.

Thibault doesn’t believe the No. 1 pick would log big minutes in a rotation that includes Delle Donne, Clark, Ariel Atkins, Natasha Cloud, Elizabeth Williams, Myisha Hines-Allen and Tianna Hawkins. Reserves Rui Machida and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough are also expected to receive significant minutes.

Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard and Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith are widely considered the top two prospects in the draft. There is no consensus on No. 3.

Thibault is no stranger to moving high draft picks. The Mystics had the No. 2 overall pick in 2017 and wound up packaging it with Stefanie Dolson and Kahleah Copper to Chicago for Delle Donne. Washington won a title with Delle Donne in 2019 and the Sky won the 2021 championship with Copper named Finals MVP.

“I do like having to really, really think through the process of how you arrive at decisions,” Thibault said. “What you deem as important in the process, important with the players, all of that. We came to the conclusion that all three of these kids can play.”

