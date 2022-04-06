NBA doesn’t plan to move All-Star Game over Utah transgender athlete bill

The NBA will proceed with plans to hold its 2023 All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City despite a Utah state legislature bill that will ban transgender students from competing in girls’ sports. Commissioner Adam Silver announced the league’s intentions at a news conference Wednesday in New York, where the NBA’s Board of Governors met this week. The NBA previously moved the 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte to New Orleans because of H.B. 2, a North Carolina bill that required transgender people to use public restrooms that correspond with their birth gender, though Charlotte served as host in 2019 after the bill was repealed.

“There was no discussion over the past two days about moving the All-Star Game from Salt Lake City, and we do not anticipate moving the game,” Silver said. “It’s our collective view that we can continue to operate in Utah, and frankly don’t want to be in a position where we’re chased from state to state around the country."

The Utah legislation, known as H.B. 11, was passed in March. Gov. Spencer Cox (R) vetoed the bill, noting that only four of Utah’s 75,000 high school athletes are openly transgender and only one plays on a girls’ team. Legislators later voted to override Cox’s veto. The law will go into effect July 1.

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, who purchased the franchise in 2020, has opposed H.B. 11, writing on Twitter that it was “rushed, flawed and won’t hold up over time.”

“We need to love these kids,” wrote Smith, the founder of Qualtrics. “To all in the LGBTQ+ community, you’re safe with us.”

The Jazz also issued a statement saying the organization “opposes discriminatory legislation” and is “committed to our values of inclusivity, mutual respect and fair play.”

Silver joined Smith in publicly opposing the bill, adding that the NBA is looking for “opportunities to unite people rather than divide them.”

“We’re seeing a trend of these bills in the country,” he said. “I find them personally to be very divisive and in many cases a distraction from the issues we all should be really focused on as Americans.”

Silver said the NBA has been in regular contact with Smith and the Jazz regarding H.B. 11, just as the league had coordinated with Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan about H.B. 2. While the league’s approach in Charlotte was motivated in part by a belief it could sway state legislators, Silver said 2017 was “a different time” and he didn’t believe “making threats” to relocate the 2023 All-Star Weekend would be “constructive.”

“In the case of H.B. 2 in North Carolina, I think it was our collective view, working with the Hornets, that we could have an impact on that legislation,” he said. “I think in the case of what’s happening in Utah right now, that bill is established. ... We’re going to have to find a way to work in that environment and create an inclusive environment for our game rather than take the position that we somehow have an independent ability to change the minds of the voters of Utah.”

Salt Lake City was awarded the 2023 All-Star Game in 2019. The festivities are scheduled to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the 1993 All-Star Game, which was also held in Salt Lake City.

