Perspective

AUGUSTA, Ga. — On the day Jordan Spieth won the 2015 Masters, he was 21 years old. His only experience at Augusta National Golf Club was a tie for second the year before and a winning score that tied the record set by, of all people, Tiger Woods. The present was enthralling. The future seemed unlimited.

Another Masters begins Thursday. Spieth is 28, a new father.

“I’ve had so many close finishes and top finishes that I’m honestly a little frustrated at not having more than one,” Spieth said.

There is a generation of golfers, the post-Tiger stars of the sport, who might feel exactly that way. Spieth is among his generation’s most accomplished players. He and contemporaries like Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are among the characters that rivet golf fans’ eyeballs to televisions any time they’re in contention.

Yet if Woods taught the generation(s) that grew up watching him anything about how to evaluate success in this sport, it’s that it isn’t done at the Greater Milwaukee Open or the Sanderson Farms Championship. It’s at Augusta and St. Andrews, Oakmont and Whistling Straits — the venues worthy of hosting major championships. This group doesn’t shy from that standard. It embraces it — even if it might be missing the moment.

“I’ve always been more interested in history and legacy,” said Rahm, the 27-year-old Spaniard who won last year’s U.S. Open, “trying to put your name in the history of the game and knowing that it’s going to be there forever.”

Rahm’s journey to be the betting favorite for this year’s Masters — “I couldn’t care less what the odds say,” he predictably said — includes not just the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, won with a steely birdie on the last hole. It includes the questions that led up to that moment

“Even at 26, I was hearing it every week,” he said. “ ‘When are you going to win? When are you going to win?’ Like winning a major is easy, right?”

It’s not. Not close. But there is the problem for players in Rahm’s realm. They not only are expected to contend and win majors. They expect that of themselves. That can’t be true each time they put tee in turf. But when one slips by, it’s one fewer chance. McIlroy has four career majors — a worthy total over the course of a career. But they all came before his 26th birthday, and such early success seemed to portend more, and soon. Suddenly, you look up, and not only hasn’t he completed the career grand slam by winning the Masters — despite seven chances and counting — but he hasn’t won a major since 2014. Spieth won his third major in 2017 — and is 0 for 16 since.

“Look, I’ve always said time is on my side,” McIlroy said. “And I’ll keep saying that until it isn’t, whenever that is.”

That time isn’t now, because he’s only 32. But it’s also not never. For any of these guys.

Quick: What do Rahm and Thomas have in common with, say, Gary Woodland and Danny Willett? Uh, nothing, right? Rahm and Thomas have both ranked No. 1 in the world and are considered contenders at any event they enter. They are among the sport’s most recognizable characters, while Woodland and Willett sit far outside the mainstream sports fan’s purview. Except here is the total major championship titles for each of those four players: one.

Thomas is 28. He has won 14 times on the PGA Tour. When he took the PGA Championship in 2017, he was like his good buddy Spieth after that 2015 Masters. There must be more, and they must be coming right around the corner. Now, with no victories and just one top-five in his 14 majors since, it might lead to tiptoeing around the idea that maybe … there’s a chance … that Thomas has kinda sorta underachieved at golf’s most significant tournaments.

“I know I have,” Thomas said, almost leaning into his answer. “I have not even close to performed well in my entire career in majors. … In terms of a result standpoint — which is, at the end of the day, all that matters when it comes to tournaments … But no, I feel like I’ve performed very, very poorly.”

Quite an assessment. The goals for these guys at the top of their sport are real. But that makes the stakes real, too. It becomes a bit of a mental dance: How to approach it? Like any other tournament? Or like a particularly important one? Who knows?

“I feel like I’ve learned, but I’ve just put too much pressure on myself in the past and maybe put the tournament on too much of a pedestal and tried to just overdo things,” Thomas said. “When in reality I should have faith in my game and the things that I can do on the course. …

“It’s weird. It doesn’t make sense. Why would I try harder for this event than I did for Kapalua or anything else? But at the end of the day, everyone does.”

The player of Thomas’s generation who has best handled these expectations is 31-year-old Brooks Koepka, who won four majors in a nine-tournament stretch from 2017-2019. Another former world No. 1, Dustin Johnson, won the U.S. Open in 2016 and the pandemic-delayed November Masters of 2020. Koepka, always a threat, has missed time with injuries. Johnson, still with game, is a sneaky 37.

This is all incredibly fragile, and it makes predicting sustained success for the younger players on the way — current world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, 25-year-old two-time major winner Colin Morikawa, 24-year-old Norwegian Viktor Hovland — both enticing and fraught. At the moment, they look like they could win anywhere, anytime. But so did McIlroy in 2011. So did Spieth in 2015. So did Thomas in 2017.

The Masters is another opportunity. For one, it will be seized. For most, it will pass. That doesn’t matter for a single player in a single year. It’s just when those single years turn into the better part of a decade.

“Right now, I still feel like time’s on my side,” McIlroy said. “I’m 32 years old with a ton of experience. I still feel young. I’m only a few years older than those guys. I’ve got a few more gray hairs than I used to, but I’m still young at heart.”

Here’s hoping he can say that on Monday morning — and at the end of 2022, by which time there could be more gray.

