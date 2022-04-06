The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Sports

What questions do you have about Tiger Woods and the Masters? Ask The Post.

By Barry Svrluga
April 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
By Barry Svrluga
April 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
Tiger Woods during a practice round at Augusta National on Monday. (Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Tuesday morning, Tiger Woods made official the possibility that had the golf world buzzing for a week or more: After suffering serious injuries in a car accident 14 months ago, he intends to return to competitive golf at the 2022 Masters, which begins Thursday.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Woods, the 15-time major champion, has an outsize impact on whatever field he enters — and that includes at Augusta National Golf Club, where he has won five times. He is 46 and trying to compete on a right leg that suffered compound fractures in the single-car wreck in February 2021 — yet he said during a news conference at Augusta on Tuesday that he comes here intending to win.

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Masters

I’m in Augusta for the tournament, which will be Woods’s 24th appearance here, and I’m happy to take questions on his chances. But there are 90 other competitors, many of them with interesting storylines of their own. We’ll start answering at 1 p.m. Wednesday, but please feel free to get your questions — on anyone in the field — in long before that.

Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Looking for more? Catch up on The Post’s coverage of MLB:

Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.

SPORTS EDITORS' PICKS
HAND CURATED
Loading...