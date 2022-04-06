What questions do you have about Tiger Woods and the Masters? Ask The Post.

Tuesday morning, Tiger Woods made official the possibility that had the golf world buzzing for a week or more: After suffering serious injuries in a car accident 14 months ago, he intends to return to competitive golf at the 2022 Masters, which begins Thursday.
I’m in Augusta for the tournament, which will be Woods’s 24th appearance here, and I’m happy to take questions on his chances. But there are 90 other competitors, many of them with interesting storylines of their own. We’ll start answering at 1 p.m. Wednesday, but please feel free to get your questions — on anyone in the field — in long before that.
Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.