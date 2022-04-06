What questions do you have about Tiger Woods and the Masters? Ask The Post.

Woods, the 15-time major champion, has an outsize impact on whatever field he enters — and that includes at Augusta National Golf Club, where he has won five times. He is 46 and trying to compete on a right leg that suffered compound fractures in the single-car wreck in February 2021 — yet he said during a news conference at Augusta on Tuesday that he comes here intending to win.

Tuesday morning, Tiger Woods made official the possibility that had the golf world buzzing for a week or more: After suffering serious injuries in a car accident 14 months ago, he intends to return to competitive golf at the 2022 Masters , which begins Thursday.

I’m in Augusta for the tournament, which will be Woods’s 24th appearance here, and I’m happy to take questions on his chances. But there are 90 other competitors, many of them with interesting storylines of their own. We’ll start answering at 1 p.m. Wednesday, but please feel free to get your questions — on anyone in the field — in long before that.