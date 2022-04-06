Wizards fade away as Trae Young takes control in Hawks’ win

ATLANTA — Everyone at State Farm Arena could see it coming Wednesday night at the end of the third quarter, after Atlanta’s Trae Young took hold of the game. The point guard piled three-pointers on top of driving layups on top of free throws until suddenly, he had reeled off 14 points in a little more than two minutes. All with icy precision. When Ish Smith knocked him to the floor for his final trip to the line of the quarter, Young stayed there for a handful of performative push-ups.

Young’s third-quarter explosion finally put the Washington Wizards away for good, making the difference in a 118-103 Atlanta win.

Washington (35-45) overcame some early defensive errors with a big night from Kristaps Porzingis, but Young’s huge third quarter fueled a 30-point night that settled the matter. The Wizards’ defense couldn’t force the requisite stops in the fourth quarter as they ran out of steam against their second straight opponent vying for seeding in the play-in tournament.

Washington had eight turnovers in the first quarter that led to a nine-point deficit that Porzingis erased with a couple of easy three-pointers and clicked on from there. Chemistry, for the first time since the beginning of the season, isn’t the Wizards’ problem.

They were simply outclassed Wednesday without Bradley Beal (wrist surgery) and Kyle Kuzma (knee tendinitis). Porzingis had 26 points and a season-high 18 rebounds — another piece of progress heading into the offseason — and Corey Kispert and Daniel Gafford had 12 points each.

Young added 11 assists for a double-double. Danilo Gallinari was one of a couple of Hawks players who feasted at the three-point line; he had 26 points — including four makes from deep — and grabbed 10 rebounds. Clint Capela added 19 points.

Washington has two games left in the season.

Here’s what else there is to know from Wednesday’s game:

Perimeter defense

The Wizards’ perimeter defense faltered again against the second-best three-point shooting team in the league. Atlanta hit 16 of 39 from deep.

Hachimura hot and cold

Rui Hachimura was assertive in asking for the ball and trying to create his own shots Wednesday and it ultimately paid off with nine points. His shooting wasn’t great — just 4 for 12, including missing all five of his three-point attempts. It was an unusually off night from three for Hachimura, who entered Wednesday shooting 46.8 percent from deep.

Perimeter Porzingis

The Hawks had no defensive answer for Porzingis in the second quarter, when the big man hit back-to-back three-pointers to help the Wizards erase a nine-point deficit and keep the game from getting out of control early. The 7-foot-3 Latvian used his length well against an Atlanta roster that had trouble matching up — Gallinari and Capela, the Hawks’ tallest bigs, are both listed at 6-10.

