Juan Soto and the evolution of pressure

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One morning in March, in the deepest back corner of the Washington Nationals’ spring training clubhouse, Juan Soto sat alone, holding a bat. And if the metaphor’s too subtle, consider that, in past years, as the wall clocks ticked past 8 a.m., Soto would have been surrounded by Trea Turner, Ryan Zimmerman, Adam Eaton and Howie Kendrick, allowing him to feel as though he’s still a rookie despite being the best on Earth at gaining the 90 feet between home and first.

Zimmerman would have occupied the stall that belonged to Soto in 2022, just the next year of Soto’s outsize baseball life. Soto may have told the media that, no, he had no other goal than to make the Opening Day roster, thank you very much. He may have even meant it, not cracking a smile as the small crowd held back laughs.

“Sit, sit, sit,” Soto urged a reporter, pointing at a chair. “I know what you’re going to ask me. Just sit.”

Asked to guess the opening question, Soto smiled and declined. Maybe he thought it would be about turning down a 13-year, $350 million contract offer from the Nationals in November. Fair. Or maybe about going into a new season without Turner and Max Scherzer, who were traded last summer before the Nationals spent way less than usual this offseason. Or about being walked into oblivion, then oblivion again, because teams are dead set on forcing any player but Soto to beat them.

Instead, he was hit with a bit of common courtesy, leaving him surprised.

“How am I?” he said, laughing. “I’m good. I’m fine. I’m ready for the season to start. But there’s more you want to know.”

About two weeks earlier, Mike Rizzo, the Nationals’ general manager, called Soto the face of the franchise and maybe all of Major League Baseball. And in less than two weeks from that March morning, he would step into the box at Nationals Park, probably sandwiched between César Hernández and Nelson Cruz in the order, to begin his fifth season.

“That’s how you become the unquestioned guy in a clubhouse,” said Josh Bell, the Nationals’ 29-year-old first baseman. “When I was in Pittsburgh, I felt like people were starting to say that about me publicly: face of the team, face of the franchise, all that. But it didn’t feel legit or earned. With Juan, there’s no doubting it. He’s not just the face of our team but the face of the lefty swing. He wants to be the face of the entire sport. Heck, he may already be. If you’re 8 or 9 and pick up a bat with your left hand, he’s the player you want to be. We know that in here.”

In here meant the Nationals’ clubhouse, where Soto can draw attention by walking from his locker to the cafeteria. Labels such as “face of the team” matter much more in media coverage or promotions than within its walls. When it was mentioned to Soto — that he’s the face of a major league team while not being able to rent a car without paying underage fees — he looked down, twisted his face and lightly shook his head. But once Zimmerman retired this winter, a void ripped open in the hearts and minds of Nationals fans.

For close to half a decade, Soto has earned every ounce of respect and praise with his play and loose demeanor. Now, though, in the first full season of a rebuild that’s centered on him, the entire operation starts and ends on Soto’s shoulders. The difference is huge or small, depending on who’s talking. Soto just needs some prodding to go there.

“Last year, when everyone was traded, it felt very lonely,” Soto said. “But once I got over that, I knew that I couldn’t be upset because they needed me to set a good example for the other young players. I feel like we are the same, we are no different. I treat them with respect no matter what. I don’t try to act like the leader or face of anything. I just act like I’m Juan.”

The more he spoke, the more Soto sounded like Zimmerman, who often deflected how he was viewed by the fans, city and media. But at the start of spring training, on a short visit to the Nationals in West Palm Beach, Zimmerman reflected on Soto taking his place.

Zimmerman remembered how, when Dusty Baker managed the team, he would tell a few key players to expect him to yell at them sometimes, even if they didn’t deserve it. Baker’s reasoning was that if he could yell at Zimmerman, then he could yell at anyone in the clubhouse. Somewhat similarly, Manager Dave Martinez and his staff will use apparent leaders to deliver encouragement or advice to struggling teammates. Martinez frequently says the best clubhouses are maintained by players, not the staff or the front office.

“You guys know how I felt about the whole ‘face of the franchise,’ ” Zimmerman said in mid-March. “People who think about that, talk about that or God forbid say that’s what they are … those are the type of people who aren’t those types of people. Leaders become leaders, or faces of the franchise become that, because that’s what they become. It’s not because they say that’s who they are. … I was always told just to play the game the right way, be a good person, and that’s just kind of how it was. Juan has no problem doing that. You know, there’s a lot of pressure on people to be that person.”

Pressure is a familiar word for Soto. In 2019, in his first major league spring training, there was pressure to make good on an eye-popping rookie season. In 2021, after helping the Nationals to a title, there was pressure to keep proving himself as a premier hitter. In 2021, after an offseason of Williams comps, there was pressure to smack any pitch in the strike zone, seeing how few and far between they were. And in 2022, with the Nationals holding three more years of team control, there is pressure to dominate the present and stay in D.C. in the future, because it’s hard not to watch Soto and think of what’s ahead.

The pressure on him has evolved and grown, year after year. No wonder he has trouble considering it.

“I try not to think about or feel any of those pressures you’re talking about,” Soto said. “Shouldn’t all the pressure be on the pitcher to get me out?”

