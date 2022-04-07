For starters, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson stand — and swing — on ceremony

AUGUSTA, Ga. — As another Masters dawned Thursday morning, three players who played 140 Masters between them served as honorary starters, then the field got going with those who had never previously played the event. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Well, I personally just felt lucky to be out there, period,” said Jack Nicklaus, the six-time winner aged 82. “These two know what I’m talking about.”

“I am overjoyed and actually humbled,” said one of the two, two-time winner Tom Watson, 72, “because the way I look at these old goats right here, I can’t carry their shoes. I don’t kind of belong in the same realm as these two players here.”

“I get quite choked [up] when I get on that tee this morning,” said the eldest of the trio, Gary Player, 86, a three-time winner here. “I’m not embarrassed to say that. The enthusiasm is one of the great essences of life, and the enthusiasm here, you can’t compare it to anywhere else.”

Advertisement

Said Player, “I vividly remember getting up in the morning to watch Jock Hutchison and Freddy McLeod hit off,” as those two Scotsmen began the tradition in 1963, “and it was like yesterday.”

Asked who had hit the farthest, Watson said, “Oh, come on.”

“We all hit it,” Nicklaus said.

“That was the key,” Watson said.

They began a day on which No. 2-ranked Jon Rahm shot 74 and said, “Played great golf, got four mud balls. What am I going to do about that?” Rory McIlroy hit it farther than anyone else (333.2 per), shot 73 and said, “I’m just pleased that I played well; I don’t really care where I’m at on the leader board.” Dustin Johnson shot 69 and said, “Yeah, I swung it really well.”

Others of note included two-time major champion Collin Morikawa (73) and three-time major champ Jordan Spieth (74).

Advertisement

And some debuted.

As a contrast to Nicklaus-Player-Watson, consider J.J. Spaun, the American born in Los Angeles with Filipino and Mexican ancestry, ranked No. 103 in the world. He qualified for the Masters … on Sunday. He won the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio as the pinnacle of one of those years-long struggles golf can wreak, with his age at 31 and his number of PGA Tour events at 147. He then proceeded to Augusta.

“A lot of nerves,” he said, “especially with the lack of preparation I felt. I really didn’t have the time that I feel like a lot of people had to get ready. I mean, it’s a great issue to have, but with the rain, the weather delays, I kind of saw the course very quickly.” And the hardest part: “Well, I think the biggest difference is just not knowing how to picture shots around the greens because it’s very — like approach shots … it’s very blind up there.”

Advertisement

He didn’t know a key golf element: “where to miss it.”

Even with all of that, he shot 2-over-par 74.

Consider Min Woo Lee, the Australian ranked No. 59 in the world, playing in his first Masters and second major tournament. He’s 23, the champion of the Scottish Open last year, and the younger brother of Minjee Lee, ranked No. 4 in the world among women.

“Unbelievable,” Lee said, and added of his shotmaking, “Every shot, I was pretty committed. Very committed to it. This course can bite you in the butt, so you have to hit some good shots.”

He also said, “It’s the most people I’ve ever seen in one spot.”

Yet after five holes, he stood 2 under par, before a “silly double” on No. 6, but he still wound up at 1-over-par 73.

And consider Harold Varner III, the East Carolina graduate who has been fighting his way upward and who, at 31, reached his first Masters (and eighth major) via his hard-earned world ranking of No. 40.

“I told myself I would never come unless I got an invite playing in it, and that makes it really sweet,” he said.

To a question about nerves, he said, “Yeah. Hell yeah.”

Well, he shot 71, with an eagle at No. 13 and birdies at Nos. 14 and 16, and he said, “It’s just momentum, and that’s the great thing in sports.”

There he is, on the edge of the leader board.

GiftOutline Gift Article