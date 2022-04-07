Masters live updates Tiger Woods headlines field on Day 1 at Augusta National

The Masters gets underway from Augusta National Thursday morning, and the spotlight will shine on Tiger Woods. Woods, a five-time champion at this event, begins his first competitive round in 17 months at 11:04 a.m. Eastern time.
Follow along for live coverage and analysis from Day 1 of the Masters.
Here’s what to know
The honorary starters kick things offReturn to menu
This year’s honorary starters — Jack Nicklaus (six green jackets), Gary Player (three green jackets) Tom Watson (two green jackets) — got the Masters going on Thursday morning, their ceremonial tee shots delayed 30 minutes by rain at Augusta National.
It was Watson’s first time as an honorary starter, and he said he was “truly humbled” by the experience before sending his tee shot down the first fairway.
With 15 top-10 Masters finishes and a legacy that will last a lifetime, Tom Watson joins the Honorary Starters. #theMasters pic.twitter.com/AXMu9McRop— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2022
Nicklaus has been an honorary starter since 2010, with Player joining him two years later.
Groups to watch on Day 1 of the MastersReturn to menu
Here are a few groups worth following on Day 1 of the Masters (all times Eastern):
10:23 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith and Paul Casey
We get our first look at DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open champion who has yet to crack the Masters code and comes in at less than 100 percent, health-wise. He’s joined by Smith — a two-time winner already this year and a favorite to win this week — and Casey, who has five top 10s in his Masters career.
10:34 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquín Niemann
Some guy named Tiger, along with Oosthuizen (who has only one major win but has finished second or third at a slam eight times, including three last year) and Niemann (a two-time PGA Tour winner at the age of 23).
10:45 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot (amateur)
Defending champion Matsuyama hopes to shake off a neck injury and become the first repeat Masters champion since Woods in 2001-02. Thomas is among the pretournament favorites. Piot’s entry came via his win at last year’s U.S. Amateur.
10:56 a.m.: Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau
Scott, the 2013 green jacket winner, enters in good form. Scheffler is No. 1 in the world and Finau has top 10s in three of four Masters appearances.
1:30 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa
Johnson is looking for his second green jacket in three years, and Morikawa, who is only 25, is looking for his third major title in his last seven starts. Horschel has seven wins as a professional.
1:41 p.m.: Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm
Zalatoris finished second last year in his Masters debut, Cantlay won last year’s FedEx Cup playoff and Rahm, the defending U.S. Open champion, was No. 1 in the world until Scheffler recently supplanted him.
1:52 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
Spieth has a win, two second-place finishes and two thirds at Augusta National. Hovland and Schauffle are among the best players never to win a major.
2:03 p.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy
Fitzpatrick enters in fine form. Koepka has four major titles to his name and has come close here. McIlroy once again is looking to complete the career grand slam.
Welcome to Day 1 of the MastersReturn to menu
Hello, friends.
The Masters gets underway Thursday morning, and all eyes obviously will be on Tiger Woods, who will begin his first competitive round in 17 months at 11:04 a.m. Eastern. Woods, who suffered severe injuries in a February 2021 car crash and has gone through a lengthy rehabilitation, has said his days as a full-time professional golfer are over, but he still plans to play at a few events here and there. Luckily for us, one of those events is this year’s Masters, a tournament he’s won five times.
Thursday’s tee times have been pushed back 30 minutes because of storms in the Augusta area. The honorary starters will get things going at 8:15 a.m. and the first group will tee off at 8:30 a.m. All tee times have been pushed back 30 minutes.
I will be your online caddie for all four days of the tournament, with eyes on Tiger but also everything else that’s happening at Augusta National, from the honorary starters to the green jacket. Keep it here for all the updates.
Read more on the Masters
Overview: This year’s Masters Tournament tees off Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know.
He’s back: Tiger Woods announced that he plans on playing in this year’s Masters, his first competitive golf tournament since he suffered severe injuries in a February 2021 car crash.
Analysis: Using the process of elimination, we can narrow the Masters field down to just a few golfers who can win the green jacket.
Absent from Augusta: Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson will miss the tournament for the first time in 28 years after his reputation took a hit because of support for a fledgling Saudi-backed golf league.