Masters live updates Tiger Woods headlines field on Day 1 at Augusta National

Here are a few groups worth following on Day 1 of the Masters (all times Eastern):

10:23 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith and Paul Casey

We get our first look at DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open champion who has yet to crack the Masters code and comes in at less than 100 percent, health-wise. He’s joined by Smith — a two-time winner already this year and a favorite to win this week — and Casey, who has five top 10s in his Masters career.

10:34 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquín Niemann

Some guy named Tiger, along with Oosthuizen (who has only one major win but has finished second or third at a slam eight times, including three last year) and Niemann (a two-time PGA Tour winner at the age of 23).

10:45 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot (amateur)

Defending champion Matsuyama hopes to shake off a neck injury and become the first repeat Masters champion since Woods in 2001-02. Thomas is among the pretournament favorites. Piot’s entry came via his win at last year’s U.S. Amateur.

10:56 a.m.: Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

Scott, the 2013 green jacket winner, enters in good form. Scheffler is No. 1 in the world and Finau has top 10s in three of four Masters appearances.

1:30 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

Johnson is looking for his second green jacket in three years, and Morikawa, who is only 25, is looking for his third major title in his last seven starts. Horschel has seven wins as a professional.

1:41 p.m.: Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

Zalatoris finished second last year in his Masters debut, Cantlay won last year’s FedEx Cup playoff and Rahm, the defending U.S. Open champion, was No. 1 in the world until Scheffler recently supplanted him.

1:52 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

Spieth has a win, two second-place finishes and two thirds at Augusta National. Hovland and Schauffle are among the best players never to win a major.

2:03 p.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy