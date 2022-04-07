The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Masters live updates Tiger Woods headlines field on Day 1 at Augusta National

Tiger Woods drew another big crowd Wednesday morning for his practice round at Augusta National in advance of the start of the Masters. (Mike Segar/Reuters)
By Matt Bonesteel
Today at 8:07 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 8:28 a.m. EDT
The Masters gets underway from Augusta National Thursday morning, and the spotlight will shine on Tiger Woods. Woods, a five-time champion at this event, begins his first competitive round in 17 months at 11:04 a.m. Eastern time.

Woods answered “I do,” when asked at a Tuesday news conference whether he thinks he can win this week. Time will tell, but his being back out on the course where he won the first of his 16 majors has defined the week, even before he’s taken his first official swing.

Follow along for live coverage and analysis from Day 1 of the Masters.

Here’s what to know

  • TV coverage of Thursday’s first round begins at 3 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN, and will run until 7:30 p.m. The U.S. streaming schedule can be found at Masters.com.
  • The weather could prove to be a factor Thursday. Heavy rain on Tuesday followed by showers that delayed the start of Wednesday’s par 3 contest has softened the course. After a 30-minute delay to start the things off Thursday morning, conditions are expected to be mostly dry for the opening round, with a high of 74 degrees and winds out of the west at 10-20 mph.
  • The day will kick off with this year’s honorary starters — legends Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson — at 7:40 a.m. Two-time champion José María Olazábal is in the first group of the tournament, scheduled to tee off at 8, while defending champion Hideki Matsuyama’s threesome is up at 10:45, the next group after Tiger Woods’s. Full tee times are here.
