At a Masters of Tiger Woods and 89 others, the 89 show their glistening talent

AUGUSTA, Ga. — At this Masters that began as Tiger Woods and the Other 90, it can be important to remember how the other 90 players possess so much outrageous, hellacious talent, with heaps of it displayed Thursday at Augusta National, when that wunderkind Sungjae Im wound up leading at 5 under par, hip pick to win Cameron Smith wound up trailing by a smidgen at 4 under par and four bright lights turned up just behind that.

First, the Other 90 quickly became the Other 89 in the morning when Paul Casey, the 44-year-old mainstay still ranked 25th in the world, withdrew because his back protested. That left one of those curious situations when a threesome becomes a twosome, and the twosome has to cope with finishing shots rapidly and standing around waiting, and in one of life’s nuances, standing around can end up more tiring than moving.

One of those two happened to be Smith, the Australian ranked sixth in the world and fresh off his win at the Players last month. “I feel like today was a very long day, given that Bryson [DeChambeau] and I were just playing by ourselves, lots of waiting,” Smith said. “Lots of mental energy I think was exhausted today, so just a good rest would be nice.”

He had had ample time for chitchat out there about matters such as the rugby-league Brisbane Broncos back home, and while Smith didn’t mention this, how handy that two Broncos teammates apparently just brawled a bit in a hotel lobby.

Smith shot a 68 anyway, and in one of the nuttier fashions to do so: double-bogeys on Nos. 1 and 18 with eight birdies sprinkled lusciously across the 16 holes amid. Neither of his two doubles involved graphic gushers of blood, more just increments of misjudgment of gusty winds. “It’s not like I was scratching it out of the trees,” he said. Asked whether the dour finish that took him from 6 under to 4 under might rattle his brain through the evening, the 28-year-old said, “No, I’m done with it, mate.”

Already he has finished tied for second (2020) and tied for 10th (2021) here, and those pegging him as a winner include Gary Player, the honorary starter at age 86 alongside Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson. “This guy can really putt,” Player said of Smith. Player also said: “I’d love to see how he’s accepted with that long hair in the clubhouse. They might tell him to have a haircut.”

The Other 89 certainly didn’t seem to mind being the Other 89 on a Masters day you might fairly call idyllic. Recent, indignant thunderstorms, including a crackler in the wee hours of Thursday, seemed to scrub the sky for one of those impressionist-painting days here. The crowds came back in full after two years either absent (2020) or partial (2021), and the old oak tree by the clubhouse had weathered another storm with the help of those cables that hold up the low branches. The pine straw spread neatly across the woods, and the pimento cheese seemed to course through the air.

Even the occasional mud balls couldn’t muddy the mirth.

Multitudes followed Woods, which Smith justified by saying: “You can’t not watch him. He’s unreal.” Scottie Scheffler, the new No. 1 player in the world at age 25, said, shot a 3-under 69 to join a four-way tie there, appreciated the attention Woods got and said, “No, I definitely don’t think I need any more attention than I have at the moment.”

Joining Scheffler at 69 in their fine representation of the Other 89: Masters champions Danny Willett (2016) and Dustin Johnson (2020) and an onrushing Chilean ranked 20th, 23-year-old Joaquin Niemann. Niemann played in Woods’s group as did Louis Oosthuizen, and Neimann actually got one of the biggest roars when he stood so far down the slope for his second shot at par-4 No. 9 that nobody could see him, then lifted one 105 yards to a spot behind the cup, from which it trickled in and thrilled all.

“Probably at the beginning I noticed there was a lot of people,” Niemann said, “but then I was trying to talk to my caddie [on No. 1], and I couldn’t hear anything that he was saying.”

But: “I got really used to it, and I didn’t even think about it.”

Through the day the Other 89 spoke repeatedly of loving the place, and Scheffler said on his third-ever try, “Yeah, I think it’s really fun to play. Sometimes I have to watch myself around here because, for instance, on 15 today, I had an opportunity to hit a really cool shot that seemed like a lot of fun. Definitely wasn’t the right play, so I didn’t hit the shot.”

He described the really cool shot as a “high soft hook 3 wood,” so, yeah.

Youth brimmed everywhere — the 2021 runner-up Will Zalatoris, still 25, appeared on the leader board and settled in at 1-under 71 — and then as the day slogged along in the sunshine, along came Im. He’s the 23-year-old South Korean who had rhythm established at 21 when he won the Honda Classic in late February 2020, then had rhythm disrupted when the world shut down shortly thereafter.

He got it together again, of course, and he won in Las Vegas this tour season, and now he has a distinction that further flatters the great golfing countries of Asia. One year after Hideki Matsuyama won a first major title for Japan, Im became the first South Korean player to lead a Masters round. “I’ll be honest,” he said, “I’m excited and happy and excited about the hot start” — he began with three birdies right off the bat — “but I want to be humble, and I still have three days left to play, so I just want to stay composed and hopefully continue this.”

That went for himself as well as for the Other 89.

