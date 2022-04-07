Baseball, fragile yet relentless, returns as Opening Day arrives

The Major League Baseball season begins Thursday afternoon, a week later than scheduled. But the bitter labor dispute between team owners and the players union, which lasted 99 agonizing days and pushed the season back a week, feels distant now. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Whether baseball is better or worse for the changes agreed to in those negotiations will become clear in time. Until then, the game returns to mark the days and weeks and months, relentless in its daily presence again.

Never before has baseball felt so fragile, so subject to the whims of a world from which it was designed to help us all escape. Two years ago, the coronavirus pandemic meant the season wouldn’t start until midsummer. A year ago, only a few thousand fans were at Yankee Stadium on Opening Day — and after a year without fans at all, it felt like millions. This year, trouble within the sport threatened to ruin it all again.

But here baseball goes again, carrying all the usual hope and intrigue and promise into another season, the fragility only hardening the sense that the whole thing is a gift, whatever the thorny details may be.

His Mets are the major leagues’ oldest reality show and newest villains, spurred into this season by the free-spending ways of owner Steve Cohen, who hired veteran stickler Buck Showalter to guide a normally chaotic and undeniably talented team into October. Cohen spends so much that one of the pivotal points amid the lockout was whether an additional charge should be added to the luxury tax framework simply to account for his spending.

That threshold, the so-called “Cohen tax,” was set at $290 million — $60 million above the first tax threshold, which most teams consider far out of reach. Cohen said he plans to pay the Cohen tax anyway.

His spending has reduced the vaunted New York Yankees to something resembling stingy, at least as New York baseball teams go. They are set to host the Boston Red Sox in New York on Friday afternoon, a rain-delayed matchup that nearly became a stark reminder of just how much the game is subject to non-baseball whims.

Until two weeks ago, New York City’s coronavirus policies meant unvaccinated athletes such as the NBA’s Kyrie Irving — and multiple Yankees stars — were not allowed to play in the city. The Yankees and Red Sox were among the teams most affected by outbreaks last season, in part because many of their stars had refused to get the shot.

But now, the big test will come when those teams head to Toronto, where Canadian mandates remain in place and those who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to play. The Texas Rangers are the first team to go north for a series against the loaded Blue Jays. Their general manager, Chris Young, said the Rangers are fully vaccinated and will have their whole lineup at their disposal.

But the Blue Jays — young, talented and hardly in need of outside help — may get it if their powerful division rivals lose a star or two every time they cross the border. No team was more affected by the pandemic than Toronto, which played home games in Dunedin, Fla., and Buffalo at times in the past two seasons. A little added home-field advantage might be considered a dose of baseball karma, of the breaks turning their way at last. The Blue Jays, victims of their powerful division more than a lack of talent, fell just short of the playoffs in 2021. But the playoffs are bigger now.

They — like the Seattle Mariners hoping for their first playoff berth since 2001, like the Los Angeles Angels hoping to push Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani into the playoff spotlight — have another spot to play for this year: The postseason will include six teams from each league instead of five. Teams suddenly have greater margin for error, but not every team will have its hope renewed in full.

For all the big spending at the top and all the talk of fixing competitive balance, the Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates will start the season with payrolls so low they wouldn’t even cover Scherzer’s salary.

The Athletics spent much of the post-lockout period shipping off their top talent — third baseman Matt Chapman to the Blue Jays, left-hander Sean Manaea to the San Diego Padres, righty Chris Bassitt to the Mets. Their division rivals in Texas, meanwhile, committed half a billion dollars to two star infielders, Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, before the lockout. The disparities in the sport remain.

But instead of in conversations about collective bargaining, the culpability of owners or the needs of players, those disparities will translate (or not) to wins and losses, to baseball data. Weighty off-field concerns will be replaced by the relative hilarity of “sticky stuff” checks and analysis of what it means that National League teams now will use the designated hitter, too.

This is the bubble that baseball builds itself each year, a place in which living in the daily weeds means feeling right at home. That bubble no longer feels as impermeable to the outside world as it used to, though whatever it felt like, the bubble was always fragile. But fragile though it may be, baseball is back, ready to assume its place in the daily routine, ready to help fend off the fears of life outside the foul lines — just as it always has, one way or another.

