Patrick Corbin, the Nationals’ Opening Day starter, is moving forward

The last time a pitcher not named Max Scherzer was the Opening Day starter for Washington, Bryce Harper was wearing a Nationals uniform, Dee Strange-Gordon was batting leadoff for the Miami Marlins, and the Chicago Cubs were the defending World Series champions. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Scherzer landed with the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline last season, then signed with the New York Mets in November. And so on Thursday, Patrick Corbin will take the mound for Washington as the Nationals start their season against the Mets at Nationals Park. With inclement weather expected, the start time for the opener was moved to 7:05 p.m.

“It’s a special day, and it’s an honor to be named that,” said Corbin, who will face Mets right-hander Tylor Megill, the replacement for Jacob deGrom (likely out for at least two months with a stress reaction on his right scapula) and Max Scherzer (still day-to-day with a hamstring issue but potentially available Friday). “Feel like I’ve prepared this offseason and in the shortened spring training to be ready to go.”

“He had a good camp,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “Some of the things that we talked to him about at the end of the year last year, he really came in this year and worked out a lot of things this winter.”

Corbin was among those left behind after Washington’s fire sale at the trade deadline, which he admitted was difficult, especially because he thought the Nationals had underperformed. But he worked to connect with the new faces in the clubhouse, including pitcher Josiah Gray and catcher Keibert Ruiz.

“I bounce things off of him, in terms of pitching, whenever I can,” Gray said. “He’s a guy that I’m going to lean on a lot this year — just asking him questions, how he’s approaching a lineup or some guys he hasn’t faced before. … He has a lot of experience, so why not use him?”

Corbin went 14-7 with a 3.25 ERA in 2019, his first season in Washington, and was a bright spot behind Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg in the rotation. But he has regressed in the two seasons since and finished 2021 with a 5.82 ERA.

After Corbin, Martinez will turn to the 24-year-old Gray. After that, the team is still figuring it out, with Erick Fedde, Joan Adon and Aníbal Sánchez as the next in line. Martinez confirmed Wednesday that, even if weather affects the season opener, Corbin will start the Nationals’ first game.

“I like to go out there and lead by example,” Corbin said. “The big thing for me is taking the ball every fifth day, and hopefully that’s something the team can rely on.”

Corbin has made one Opening Day start: He pitched 5⅔ innings and struck out eight in a win for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018. He said the player introductions and the excitement of the crowd make pitching on Opening Day feel “like a playoff game.”

“I’m over what has happened before. I’m focused on moving forward and trying to get better, and so [is the team],” Corbin said. “I’m confident with everything that I’ve done to this point and just really excited to take the mound Opening Day in front of a packed stadium.”

Jesse Dougherty contributed to this report.

