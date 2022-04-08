Caps’ Conor Sheary misses practice with non-covid illness as lineup questions linger

Soon after Garnet Hathaway hit the ice for practice Friday, the Washington Capitals forward took his place in an unusual spot: on the top line, skating alongside stars Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Hathaway’s presence there reflected just how much Washington’s lineup remains in flux with less than a month remaining in the regular season. He was back at practice after missing Wednesday night’s win over Tampa Bay, but that addition was met with another subtraction, as forward Conor Sheary sat out with a non-coronavirus illness.

Sheary’s status for Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh isn’t the only question facing the Capitals. Coach Peter Laviolette will also have to decide which of his goalies to play and whether to keep Lars Eller, a natural center, as a fourth-line winger — but his team nonetheless has an opportunity to improve its playoff position against the Penguins, who sit six points ahead of Washington in the Metropolitan Division standings.

“The game is in hand. Going into their building for a big game … a chance to move up the standings, that’s still a possibility,” Laviolette said.

Capitals lines at Friday practice:



Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Hathaway

Mantha-Backstrom-Wilson

Johansson-McMichael-Oshie

Eller-Dowd-Larsson

AJF



Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

TvR-Schultz

Kempny-Irwin



*Sheary out with non-covid illness — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) April 8, 2022

Laviolette told his players Saturday would be a “six-point game,” forward Anthony Mantha said, but the Capitals haven’t needed further reminding of how crucial this month is. After losing two home games by a combined score of 11-2, the players gathered together in an effort to rediscover the team’s identity before Wednesday’s win over the defending champion Lightning.

“We had a quick meeting, [watched] a couple good clips to build some confidence … just some good things that we did prior in the year,” Mantha said. “It kind of brings you back to thinking in a positive way and just playing the game the way it should be.”

But Laviolette also tinkered with his lines to try to generate more offense, which included moving Eller to wing on the fourth line to make room for rookie Connor McMichael at center. Laviolette was unsure Friday if he would keep Eller on the wing for Saturday’s game — McMichael appeared at third line center again for Friday’s practice, while Eller was on the left wing on fourth line — but Laviolette has remained aggressive in moving players around and testing different lineups as the playoffs approach.

“There’s always some high and some lows inside of a long season, especially for young players. You can talk about it with McMichael. You can talk about it with the goaltenders,” Laviolette said. He will have to again decide which goaltender to play Saturday, as Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek continue their open competition for the top spot.

Vanecek had appeared to be the team’s No. 1 option after a solid midseason stretch but has won in just one of his past five starts; Samsonov made 25 saves in the win over Tampa Bay, but his performance was a mix of brilliant saves and head-scratching misses.

“I thought [Samsonov] played a really good game the last game. Vitek has had some really good runs. [Samsonov] has had some good moments, some good stretches at the beginning of the year. I would like to see them both get back to a real high level,” Laviolette said.

Both Samsonov and Vanecek will likely play this weekend during Washington’s doubleheader — the Capitals will host the Boston Bruins on Sunday afternoon — but with Sheary out, Laviolette was unsure about other pieces of his lineup Friday.

Pittsburgh can relate. The Penguins have lost three consecutive games and four of their past five, including a 3-0 setback to the New York Rangers on Thursday night after a trio of players — Sidney Crosby, John Marino and Radim Zohorna — sat out with non-covid illnesses.

“That seems to be what is getting teams right now. There’s something out there,” Laviolette said. “Anytime you play Pittsburgh, we have to be on point with what we’re doing. … It should be a good game, but certainly the points are there for the taking.”

