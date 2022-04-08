Golf J.R. Smith, HBCUs and the challenges of golfing while Black Twenty-five years after Tiger Woods’s arrival, golf is still overwhelmingly White. HBCUs (and one NBA champion) are hoping to change that. Loading... GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 28TH, 2022: J.R. Smith, a golf player for North Carolina A&T State University, chips a golf ball onto the green during a golf tournament hosted by North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, NC. (Cornell Watson for The Washington Post)



GREENSBORO, N.C. — His teammates are on the driving range, taking their first swings an hour before the tournament starts. But the only freshman on North Carolina A&T’s men’s golf team isn’t quite ready. He’s lying on the pavement in the parking lot, trying to loosen his 36-year-old hips. J.R. Smith rises slowly and starts forward, leaning into a blistering wind. His dark twists peek from beneath a pompom beanie, and he straps a glove onto one of his tattooed hands. Considering who Smith is and that he once celebrated the Cleveland Cavaliers’ NBA championship by refusing to wear a shirt for multiple days, through multiple cities, it would seem important to report that, in a hoodie and windbreaker, he is fully clothed. Of the 56 golfers who will tee it up at the Aggie Invitational these next two days, Smith also is the only one playing golf in Air Jordans not long after playing golf with Air Jordan.

“For a lot of us, as young African Americans, golf isn't cool,” Smith says. “The slacks, the polo shirt, the quirky shoes. I like to be comfortable.”

Smith, who took up golf 13 years ago and claims a five handicap, turns heads here. He skipped college to enter the 2004 NBA draft, but last fall, after retiring from basketball, he enrolled at A&T and began pursuing a degree in liberal studies. He also is 6-foot-6, made $90 million during a 16-year pro basketball career and unapologetically brings swag to the fairways.

Above all, he’s a Black man on a golf course. That remains a rarity and to some an oddity, even a quarter-century after Tiger Woods burst onto the global scene. Woods’s dominance and star power were supposed to change the game’s complexion. That didn’t happen, though. Before a pandemic-fueled golf revival, only about 3 percent of recreational golfers in the United States were Black, according to a survey by the diversity group We Are Golf.

Even here at the Aggie Invitational, a tournament in which nine of the 11 competing programs are from historically Black colleges and universities, fewer than half the players are Black. Richard Watkins, A&T’s golf coach and the tournament’s organizer, is one of just four Black head coaches. His school’s student body is almost 80 percent Black, but his six-member men’s golf team is only 50 percent Black.

“If there were a plethora of Black kids out there playing golf that were good, that were good enough to help us move to where we're trying to get, we'd have them,” says Watkins, who started the golf program at A&T in 2015. “They're not there.”

That’s a matter of debate among HBCU coaches. This is a flash point moment, after all, for the institutions that teach tens of thousands of Americans but have been underserved, poorly funded and largely ignored for decades. The murder of George Floyd captured the world’s attention and set off a redirection of eyeballs and dollars toward HBCUs and their sports teams. Some here believe golf can capitalize on and help fuel that movement.

When Smith decided last summer to go to college, he knew he would enroll at an HBCU. The question now, as Smith limbers up: Can a retired NBA player — with his skills, style and 6.2 million Instagram followers — help do what Woods could not and draw Black golfers to the course?

Smith blows warm air into his hands while he waits his turn on the tee box. His two playing partners are White. He doesn’t say much at first, but Logan Kiley, a freshman from Maryland Eastern Shore, can’t pass up the opportunity to chat up Smith.

“Do people go crazy when they see you on campus?”

Smith purses his lips and nods. There’s no blending in when you look like him, neither here nor when he walks through A&T’s student center.

“Don’t tell me you’re eating at the caf,” Kiley says.

“Yeah, Chick-fil-A!” Smith says. They laugh, and then Smith watches as his playing partners hit drives into the fairway. Now it’s Smith’s turn. He swings, makes contact and watches the ball.

“Oh, no,” Smith says as it soars left. “Fore! FORE!!”

****

A few holes ahead, Xavier Williams tries to correct what he did wrong on the previous tee shot. His drive shoots right anyway and lands near a row of trees.

“The f--- are you doing?!” he yells, slamming the head of his driver into Bryan Park’s manicured grass.

The response is relatable to anyone who has swung a club, but Williams’s mother, sitting in a golf cart nearby, frowns. Nobody corrects her son this time or glowers at him or threatens him. But they have before, and those memories inflame his mom’s anxiety.

Growing up three hours away in tiny Winnabow, N.C., Williams was the only Black golfer on his youth, middle school and high school teams. Opponents tried to cheat him sometimes, assuming he didn’t know the rules, and once a White kid refused to shake Williams’s hand after their round. Course marshals and fellow golfers watched his every move, his mom says, and sometimes threatened to report or eject him for even a slight offense.

Onya Gardener has reminded her son for years to ignore these abuses, to watch his language, to react calmly after a poor shot. “A White player might be: ‘He’s just emotional,’ ” she says. “A Black player, well, ‘He’s just ghetto.’ ”

Most every Black golfer at the Aggie Invitational has stories like these. A.J. Ford, another A&T golfer, caddied for years at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club but wasn’t permitted to practice his putting. After tournaments, players and coaches say, Black golfers rarely socialize or compare scores because it feels safer to stay quiet. Florida A&M Coach Mike Rice says his golfers, a majority of whom are Black, are confronted “all the time,” even on the team’s home course, for supposed offenses such as not filling a divot or driving a cart too close to the green.

“Even me,” J.R. Smith says, “when I go to the golf courses, people still look at me like: ‘What are you doing here? Why is he playing here?’ It’s, damn, like, no matter what status you have, how much money you make, you’re still Black.”

Watkins grew up in Greensboro, played golf throughout his youth and experienced this for himself. He was a child in 1960, when four Black activists first entered the F.W. Woolworth Co. and sat at the lunch counter, igniting the national sit-in movement. Watkins was 8 when he went to the Carolina Theatre to see “Flipper” and was made to sit in the balcony. He was in college when a golf-course employee called his golf coach at High Point University.

“They asked: ‘Is that guy still on your team? If he is, then y’all can’t come.’ Well, they didn’t use the word ‘guy,’ ” Watkins recalls. He says only that it was a racial slur. “It wasn’t ‘player.’ It wasn’t ‘Richard.’ ”

Those examples are from the 1960s and ’70s, but here’s one from 2016: Xavier Williams says his golf team departed for a tournament at a rural country club. When the bus arrived, a course official said the Cougars wouldn’t be allowed to participate. They didn’t say why.

“That course has no Black members, I’m the Black kid on the team, and yeah,” he says with a shrug. “We never got a reason.”

This has been part of Williams’s life since he first swung a golf club at 2 years old. He says it builds character to be the only Black golfer at a tournament, and he says teammates on his high school basketball team were being playful when they referred to him as “Tiger Woods” when he entered the locker room. He was surprised when he attended an A&T golf tournament and learned this was still a White sport even at a Black school.

“Golf is such a mental game; I don’t believe you can be a young Black man today and not be mentally strong and play this game at a high level. Because not only are you going to be clowned and looked down upon by White people but even your own people.”

So why put yourself through it? These are just a few of the million psychological cuts, large and small, that it takes to be a Black golfer in America. The game is a mental grind anyway, and so many other kids succumb to the ridicule or cost or slow pace, give up, pick up a football instead. Knowing it worries your mom, the dedication it takes and the constant reminders of your outsider status — why keep coming out here?

Williams shrugs.

“I just love it,” he says.

****

On the par-5 sixth, Smith smashes a 3-wood to the back of the green and two-putts for a birdie. Photographers periodically show up to watch and capture his swing. The Chicago State coach asks Smith for a selfie. His playing partners keep asking him to regale them with stories from his past life.

“I can see the glow in their eyes,” Smith says later, “and I just try to give them what they’re looking for.”

Even if they’re not looking for golf stories, that’s what Smith gives them. The first time Moses Malone handed him a golf club, in 2009, Smith drilled the ball 300 yards down the center of the fairway. Malone adjusted his grip, showed Smith a few things, and he went for it again. This time he missed the ball completely. He was hooked.

He used to disappear from the team hotel on game days to sneak in a quick nine holes. It helped him relax, provided a competitive challenge, gave his mind something to do besides think about how to defend Klay Thompson or Stephen Curry. He did this during playoff series and even the NBA Finals during his first season with the Cleveland Cavaliers — at least until 2016, when he says LeBron James and the Cavaliers’ coaches told Smith to stop.

“Talking about I wasn’t focused and all of that,” Smith says. He drained a franchise-record 65 three-pointers during the 2016 playoffs, and Cleveland came back from a 3-1 series deficit to win its first championship.

He stopped at golf stores during offseasons to hit balls, turned on the PGA station on satellite radio, flipped on the Golf Channel for ambient sound. When Smith retired after the 2019-20 season, he moved to West Palm Beach, Fla., land of a thousand links. He says he played almost every day. He got better, at least compared with most professional athletes in other sports, but he was inconsistent.

Eight months after Smith’s final NBA game, he was in the Dominican Republic when he noticed Ray Allen constantly on his laptop and on Zoom meetings as he pursued a master’s degree. “I ain’t just a basketball player,” Smith says Allen told him. “He really tweaked my whole way of thinking.”

By the time Smith started thinking about going to school, support was already gathering behind HBCUs. In the summer of 2020, shortly after Floyd’s killing, star basketball recruit Makur Maker committed to play at Howard University instead of UCLA and Kentucky. More A-list sports figures began publicly reconsidering and embracing HBCUs for the first time in decades. Jackson State named Deion Sanders, the former two-sport star, as head football coach; former Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George became coach at Tennessee State, followed by Hue Jackson in the same role at Grambling State; and former NBA all-star Kenny Anderson became head coach at Fisk.

Advertisement

Curry pledged $6 million in donations to help Howard start men’s and women’s golf programs. Top-ranked football recruit Travis Hunter committed to Jackson State and Sanders. Just this week, President Biden named NBA star Chris Paul, who attended Wake Forest but who has associations with North Carolina Central and A&T, to a new HBCU board of advisers.

Smith documented his back-to-school journey on social media, notching straight-A’s in his first semester. He asked Chris Paul’s brother, CJ, whom he has known since Smith and Chris Paul played together for the New Orleans Hornets, to call Watkins to ask whether Smith could walk onto the Aggies’ golf team. Watkins played a few rounds with Smith, seeing the good (monster tee shots and an absurd competitive drive) and bad (shaky short game) of his abilities, and estimated Smith is closer to a 12 handicap than a five.

Still, he could come out and join the Aggies at Bryan Park, their home course, and try to qualify to be one of the five players A&T can take to varsity tournaments. Though Smith was a pro athlete, the NCAA ruled he could claim amateur status because he was paid only as a basketball player. So if he could beat out Williams, Ford or anyone else, he could officially be a college golfer. In the meantime, Smith would be a symbol of continuing education, a champion of HBCUs and a neat golf story who might inspire a new demographic of youngster who will notice Smith, think what he’s doing is cool, and —

“They won’t,” Watkins says. “Would I like to see it change? Certainly I would. But it’s culture.”

Watkins used to coach baseball here, and in the ‘90s he started noticing the beginnings of what has become a dramatic decline in Black participation in the game. Basketball and football are the popular sports; baseball and golf are expensive and exclusive. Michael Jordan excelled at golf, as would Curry later, but both were basketball players first.

“He’s bringing more attention to the HBCUs as a whole than to HBCU golf,” Watkins says. “I think he is a tremendous ambassador for North Carolina A&T University, whether he’s trying to be or not. But is it going to help me with golf, in terms of guys playing golf, in terms of guys coming in who could help us on the golf course?”

The coach pauses and shakes his head.

“Not counting on it,” he says.

****

Two weeks before the Aggie Invitational, Rice, the head coach of the Florida A&M golf team, traveled to Houston for the Mack Champ Invitational. The event, hosted by the foundation of PGA golfer Cameron Champ, is essentially a recruiting showcase in which more than 100 golfers of color compete for scholarships. Rice, who is White, stood at the first tee, watching the kids’ swings and contemplating how many of them were ready for college golf. He noticed how comfortable the players seemed among peers who look like them.

He also noticed something that made him uneasy: for such an abundance of talent, for all the energy surrounding HBCUs, Rice says he was one of five coaches there from a historically Black institution.

“The misconception is that they think these Black kids can’t play golf. They can,” Rice says. “They’re all trying to come to HBCUs or mid-major or bigger schools. And we’ve got five HBCU coaches there? It’s frustrating because they just want to win.”

Rice, A&M’s White coach, and Watkins, A&T’s Black coach, agree that, at least for now, programs must choose between roster diversity and being competitive. Watkins insists there simply aren’t enough top-shelf Black golfers to go around. “My AD knows where we’re ranked; my chancellor knows where we’re ranked,” he says, adding that he likes the pressure.

Like many HBCU teams, A&T’s men’s and women’s golf rosters are filled with international talent: Venezuela, Mexico, Spain, the Philippines. Watkins says he’s adding a golfer from France next year.

Rice disputes the need to do this, saying it’s a matter of how hard a coach is willing to look. Florida A&M has nine players on its men’s golf roster, and only twins Marcus and Miles Taylor, from South Africa, were born outside the United States. Six of the team’s golfers are Black.

“I recruit Black kids,” says Rice, who attended and played golf for A&M. “They’re harder to find, no question, because they’re not educated enough on knowing how to really contact a coach. The other thing is, they’re not going to have — because it costs so damn much, they play in smaller events. … They’re out there; we just have programs that aren’t even looking.”

As Rice speaks near the 13th tee, carts arrive carrying three White golfers from three Black schools. One of the players, from North Carolina Central, is from Sweden. Rice shakes his head.

“HBCUs were created for a reason,” he says, “and it wasn’t to bring kids from Sweden over and put them on your campus.”

He continues as the players tee up.

“We emphasize winning, too," he says. “I mean, we’re not trying to take ass-whoopings. But I won’t bring in the Swedish kid. I just don’t think it’s right.”

The golfers climb back into their carts and motor away. Rice is still talking about the plight of Black golfers. “I just don’t want to leave them behind, man. They may not be the greatest. But we’ll bring them in, give them the resources; we’ll bring them along. If the coaches don’t pick them up, what are they going to do? They’re done.”

A few minutes later, three more carts arrive at the 13th. One is carrying Smith. Rice points out to a pair of Washington Post reporters that they wouldn’t be at the Aggie Invitational if Smith weren’t playing.

“Now y’all get to see there’s actually Black kids out here who can play golf,” Rice says. Smith pushes his tee into the turf, addresses the ball and blasts another drive left, toward the woods. “Young kids are going to see him and be like: ‘You know what? Maybe it is cool to do that. Let me try it.’ ”

But not if they never see Smith playing in college tournaments, which won’t happen unless he improves and makes A&T’s travel roster. The only reason he’s playing here is that Watkins organized the Aggie Invitational and made an exception.

“Having him out here is definitely a good thing, man. He’s bringing a little light to HBCU golf,” Rice says as Smith drives away to go looking for his ball. “I just hope he gets better.”

****

Smith stands on the final green and putts for par. The ball lips out. “Oh, boy,” he says. He taps in for another bogey and removes his beanie. He shakes the hands of Kiley and Graham and poses for photos before joking the three freshmen will all meet up later at Waffle House.

Then he drives back toward the Bryan Park clubhouse and finds his A&T teammates joking and talking about their rounds. Williams overcame his struggles off the tee and was one of a handful of players to finish under par, ending the tournament in a tie for seventh.

“How’d you make out?” Smith asks Martin Gutierrez, another teammate, who finished with a 6-over 78. “Well, I shot a whole lot more than that.”

Watkins adds the numbers on Smith’s scorecard, tallying his 89. He finishes plus-17 for the tournament, the highest score in the field. A&T finishes sixth as a team, three spots behind Florida A&M.

“Is he going to get better?” Watkins says of Smith. “Hell, yes. And quickly.”

A&T’s golfers climb onto the bed of a pickup truck for a team picture. Williams is next to Smith, his famous teammate and friend. Smith sometimes asks Williams for golf tips; in exchange, Smith sometimes gives Williams, who wears the same size-15 as Smith, extra sneakers and golf shoes. Though not always Jordans.

“I’m not going to complain,” Williams says. He flashes two peace signs as the photo snaps. “We’re just adding a little bit of swagger and having a little bit of fun with it. I definitely think stuff like that will encourage kids to do it and say: ‘Hey, maybe golf isn’t just uppity, tighty. I have to be perfect.’ You can wear your hat a little tilted to the side and still respect the game.”

Later, when Smith shares the photo on Instagram, LeBron James is among the more than 15,000 people who like the post, with countless others seeing it. It’s impossible to know whether any of this will lead to a young Black athlete picking up a golf club or sticking with it through the psychological endurance tests baked into the sport and someday playing for an HBCU. This moment — for the institutions, the sport and Smith — may not last. But they’re here, brought to together for a while.

Watkins, in fact, wants to document it with one more group photo, this time at the first tee. Smith asks whether he can drive his cart there, and the coach rolls his eyes but obliges.

“Freshmen,” he says. Smith and his new teammates head down the path, past the parking lot, into the distance, laughing and talking loud enough they can be heard long after they can be seen.

