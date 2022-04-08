Masters leader Scottie Scheffler’s past 54 days rank among anyone’s best 54 days

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A mere 54 days before Friday, somebody won the Waste Management Open in Phoenix just as somebody does every February. It’s the most orgiastic event in golf, so the somebody got a question about whether the 16th green had gone marred “by all the beer cans and debris coming down” after a hole-in-one, as occurs there in sacred tradition.

Nobody but golf intellectuals knew all that much about the somebody. He began that week ranked No. 15 in the world, a boffo ranking that doesn’t beguile the planet. He had just grabbed his first PGA Tour title on his 71st try after 10 previous top-10 finishes, four in majors. He was 25, Texan, a big lad, an understated sort. His life had gone from nice to nicer.

The Super Bowl happened that day.

What has happened since with Scottie Scheffler, who has a five-shot headlock on the 86th Masters after a shining 5-under-par 67 in the second round Friday, counts as one marvel of a whoosh. He won the Arnold Palmer on March 6, won the big match play thing in Austin on March 27, reached a gosh of a world ranking of No. 1 with that latter win and said, “I never really got that far in my dreams.”

Then, on a Friday when Augusta National and its accompanying gusts were really mean to the world’s best players, Scheffler played a form of golf beautiful enough to make the eyeballs luxuriate. After he bogeyed Nos. 1 and 3 while birdieing No. 2, he played the remaining 15 holes with six birdies and nine pars. He reached 8 under par and led by those five shots over 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, 2019 British Open champion Shane Lowry and the deeply promising 23-year-old from South Korea, Sungjae Im.

Then he, Scheffler, practiced his understatement.

“I played solid golf today,” he said of his symphony.

“I kept myself in position,” and that’s some position.

“I had a really good back nine,” and yeah.

“I wouldn’t say much changes,” he said.

“I feel like my game’s in a good spot,” he said.

He knows, of course, how Augusta National reserves the right to get itself out of such headlocks. He knows his steadiness has proved an integral part of his zoom. He’s not sure how to explain the zoom, but did say, “That’s a good question. I feel like I’ve been very committed to my shots.”

With a voice so calm it might quell certain forms of anxiety, he said, “If I win this golf tournament, then great. If I don’t, then I’ve done everything I could.”

Before Scheffler got going from No. 4 on, the day got going with carnage. Waters rippled from the wind. Flags went perpendicular to their sticks. The cut would claim some bright lights with high hopes from Brooks Koepka to Jordan Spieth to the eternal contender Xander Schauffele to Stewart Cink to Justin Rose. Players would come off the course in veritable dazes. The 69 Schwartzel posted early on came to be seen as some sort of gold standard worthy of maybe an official commendation with a brief acceptance speech.

Dustin Johnson, the 2020 champion, shot a 73 to go with his opening 69, stood at 2 under par and six shots behind Scheffler, and answered a question about how he felt with, “I’m okay.” Collin Morikawa, the brilliant 2020 PGA Championship winner and 2021 British Open winner, crafted a fine 70, reached 1 under par, seemed to contend and seemed to have figured out something: “I think my issue is I listen to everyone else rather than trusting myself on how to play this golf course.”

Lowry later went 68, which could have wowed many had it not been for Scheffler and his implausible 67.

To elude that little thicket with which he began, he started off with what he called a “great par on 4, great par on 5 and then a great par on 6.” Then he started a splendid tour of the middle parts of fairways. He found his tee shot on No. 7 important, and he birdied No. 7 by knocking it to eight feet, birdied No. 8 by chipping it to four feet, birdied the spiteful par-3 No. 12 with a beauty of a tee shot to 12 feet, and birdied No. 13 even after he chunked one from the mud 40 yards wide right of where he intended.

Well, from 44 yards, he chipped it over various things and then right on past the hole but to an obedient stop at four feet.

He would birdie No. 15 to reach 7 under par, No. 16 to reach 8 under par. He would produce shot after shot of textbook beauty and outright beauty. Even as it got him only to the midpoint of the Masters, and even as he stressed he wouldn’t be thinking too much about any of it Friday night, it did represent another glimpse at how he has progressed from very good to damned good.

He’s the guy who won in a playoff at the bacchanal of Phoenix and said, “Yeah, initial thoughts, I don’t really have too much.”

He’s the guy who won at the Arnold Palmer in Florida and said, “Yeah, I mean, I’m glad it looks pretty even-keel from the outside; I think I’m pretty fiery on the inside.”

And he’s the guy who won in Austin and said, “My head is kind of spinning right now, to be honest with you,” and, “I don’t feel like No. 1 in the world.”

Now, through all that commitment to shots and reluctance to overthink, he’s the guy whom this Masters is about.

