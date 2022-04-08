Masters live updates Tiger Woods, leader Sungjae Im headline field as weekend cut looms

Read more on the Masters

Overview: This year’s Masters Tournament is underway. Here’s everything you need to know.

He’s back: Five-time champion Tiger Woods is in the mix after the first round of a Masters tournament in which few thought he could even play, much less be in contention.

Analysis: Using the process of elimination, we can narrow the Masters field down to just a few golfers who can win the green jacket.

Absent from Augusta: Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson will miss the tournament for the first time in 28 years after his reputation took a hit because of support for a fledgling Saudi-backed golf league. Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said Mickelson was invited but chose not to play.