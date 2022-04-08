The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Masters live updates Tiger Woods, leader Sungjae Im headline field as weekend cut looms

Tiger Woods approaches the 18th green on Thursday at the Masters. (Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock) (Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
By Matt Bonesteel
Today at 8:01 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 8:12 a.m. EDT
Day 2 of the Masters is here and Tiger Woods is within striking distance of the lead. Woods returned to the Masters Thursday with a with a 1-under-par 71 in his first competitive round in 17 months, putting him four shots behind leader Sungjae Im, the first Korean player to ever hold the lead after a round at Augusta National.

Woods, a five-time Masters champ, will start his second round at 1:41 p.m. Eastern, while Im’s threesome is scheduled to tee off at 9:39 a.m.

Follow along for live coverage and analysis from Day 2 of the Masters.

At a Masters of Tiger Woods and 89 others, the 89 show their glistening talent

Here’s what to know

  • TV coverage of Thursday’s first round begins at 3 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN, and will run until 7:30 p.m. The U.S. streaming schedule can be found at Masters.com. Full tee times are here, and you can find the latest leader board here.
  • Rain delayed the start of the tournament Thursday morning by about 30 minutes before it turned into a beautiful day at Augusta National. Friday will bring sunny skies with a few afternoon clouds and highs in the mid- to high 60s. It could be rather breezy on the course, with west to southwest winds from 15-25 mph expected, as well as the chance for higher gusts.
  • The closest player to Im on the leader board is Australia’s Cameron Smith, who carded a 4-under-par 68 on Thursday but bookended his first round with double-bogeys at Nos. 1 and 18. Four players are two shots back, including 2020 champion Dustin Johnson and 2016 champ Danny Willett.
