Masters live updates Tiger Woods, leader Sungjae Im headline field as weekend cut looms

Day 2 of the Masters is here and Tiger Woods is within striking distance of the lead. Woods returned to the Masters Thursday with a with a 1-under-par 71 in his first competitive round in 17 months, putting him four shots behind leader Sungjae Im, the first Korean player to ever hold the lead after a round at Augusta National.
Woods, a five-time Masters champ, will start his second round at 1:41 p.m. Eastern, while Im’s threesome is scheduled to tee off at 9:39 a.m.
Follow along for live coverage and analysis from Day 2 of the Masters.
Here’s what to know
Friday's Masters tee times
Friday’s tee times at the Masters.
All times Eastern.
Group
Time
Sandy Lyle, Stewart Hagestad (a)
8 a.m.
Lucas Glover, Erik Van Rooyen, Cameron Champ
8:11 a.m.
Bernhard Langer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Davis
8:22 a.m.
Charl Schwartzel, Robert MacIntyre, Laird Shepherd (a)
8:33 a.m.
Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Takumi Kanaya
8:44 a.m.
Lee Westwood, Russell Henley, Corey Conners
8:55 a.m.
Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert
9:06 a.m.
Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (a)
9:17 a.m.
Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im
9:39 a.m.
Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III
9:50 a.m.
Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns
10:01 a.m.
Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa
10:12 a.m.
Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm
10:23 a.m.
Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
10:34 a.m.
Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy
10:45 a.m.
Jose Maria Olazabal, J.J. Spaun
10:56 a.m.
Mike Weir, Padraig Harrington, Austin Greaser (a)
11:18 a.m.
Larry Mize, Sepp Straka, Francesco Molinari
11:29 a.m.
Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo, Guido Migliozzi
11:40 a.m.
Vijay Singh, Ryan Palmer, K.H. Lee
11:51 a.m.
Min Woo Lee, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young
12:02 p.m.
Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs
12:13 p.m.
Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Jarvis (a)
12:24 p.m.
Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes
12:35 p.m.
Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch
12:57 p.m.
Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry
1:08 p.m.
Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood
1:19 p.m.
Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith
1:30 p.m.
Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann
1:41 p.m.
Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot (a)
1:52 p.m.
Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau
2:03 p.m.
Welcome to the second round of the Masters
Sungjae Im leads. Tiger Woods lurks. Several boldfaced golf names are within shouting distance of the lead.
In other words, Friday should give us plenty to talk about as the Masters field is winnowed down to the top 50 and ties. Those hoping to play the weekend also will have to contend with Friday’s wind, which will be benign for the early-morning groups before becoming a major factor as the day goes on, with the forecast calling for gusts of 30 mph or more.
We’ll be following along all day. Please join us.
Read more on the Masters
Overview: This year’s Masters Tournament is underway. Here’s everything you need to know.
He’s back: Five-time champion Tiger Woods is in the mix after the first round of a Masters tournament in which few thought he could even play, much less be in contention.
Analysis: Using the process of elimination, we can narrow the Masters field down to just a few golfers who can win the green jacket.
Absent from Augusta: Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson will miss the tournament for the first time in 28 years after his reputation took a hit because of support for a fledgling Saudi-backed golf league. Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said Mickelson was invited but chose not to play.