Perspective

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Masters is not the British Open, and Rae’s Creek is hardly the Firth of Forth. On the coast of Scotland, howling gusts are the standard because, as the saying goes, “Nae wind, nae rain, nae golf.” In the Piedmont of Georgia, the breezes are best when they’re gentle, what with the azaleas to preserve.

Friday at Augusta National Golf Club, though, was a hold-on-to-your-hat, shield-your-eyes-from-the-debris struggle. The second round of the Masters can be a time to go low. Friday’s 25-mph gusts made it a time to seek shelter. Augusta National is supposed to be gorgeous and genteel. On Friday, it was harrowing and harsh.

That’s what this Masters probably will bring as the weekend awaits: as many chills from the temperatures as from thrills. Remove world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler from the equation because he is apparently some sort of alien — a winner of three of his past five events, now leading the Masters at the midway point by five shots at 8 under.

For everyone else?

“It’s really tough,” said Rory McIlroy, the Northern Irishman with four majors to his name.

“Good shots end up bad today,” said South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters champ who managed a 69 on Friday.

“It’s kind of one of those things you have to figure out what gust it’s going to hit and what direction it’s going,” 2018 Masters champ Patrick Reed said, “and it just makes this place even harder.”

What would be the most challenging part of the course? “All of it, really,” England’s Lee Westwood said.

This could be an interesting weekend, then. The forecast high for Saturday’s third round doesn’t reach 60 degrees, and the winds are again supposed to blow from 10 to 20 mph. The wind was such that sand blew out of the bunkers, swirling in the air. Justin Thomas, who matched Scheffler’s 67 for the day’s best round, stood over a short birdie putt at the par-5 second. A gust howled through. Thomas all but staggered. He stepped away and collected himself, allowing the breeze to die down.

What’s needed to commit to a shot in conditions that can’t be predicted?

“Faith,” said Jon Rahm, the reigning U.S. Open champ.

That’s in yourself, in the ethereal and in the meteorological.

“It’s gusting, and then there’s no wind,” Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick said. “It’s just crazy. It’s a difficult one to describe. You have to experience it. It’s a tough one because you can hit a great shot and then all of a sudden you get a gust and you look like a complete amateur.”

That includes the world’s best players. McIlroy arrived at the 11th green — the entrance to Amen Corner — having just bogeyed No. 10. Ahead of him was a group that included Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele, two players who arrived here thinking they would contend for a green jacket. Each hit his tee shot into the water.

So as McIlroy peered across the 11th green — where he was about to make a miserable double bogey of his own — he watched Schauffele on the left and Spieth on the right, each having to drop and play his third into the narrow green over Rae’s Creek. The wind swirled. Schauffele put his pitch on the putting surface. Spieth hit his onto the bank, where it rolled back into the creek.

“That wasn’t a great visual,” McIlroy said.

So a bogey, then a double and then a step to the infamous, infuriating 12th — with all those balls in the water lodged directly into the front of McIlroy’s cranium?

“It’s hard to commit to a number and say, ‘Okay, it’s 170,’ ” McIlroy said. “It’s really playing 200 or whatever it is and just committing to it because the wind’s so much up and down.”

Well, that’s tough. And then Brooks Koepka stepped to the 12th tee before McIlroy. He proceeded to launch his tee shot over the green.

What the heck to do now?

“It’s so up and down,” McIlroy said. “I’m glad to be off the course at this point.”

Except they have to go back out there Saturday. Or at least some of them will. Spieth made a triple bogey at 12, doubled 18, shot a 41 on the back — and missed the cut by two strokes. Koepka, a four-time major champion, made three birdies in 36 holes, shot back-to-back 75s and likewise headed home. Bryson DeChambeau might want to rethink his boast that Augusta National is a par-67 for him because by that standard he was 22 over par for two days. (In the real world — which is a distant moon in DeChambeau’s universe — he shot 76-80 and was a mere 12 over.)

The outliers were those who managed to read the gusts and ride the wave. Only six players broke 70. Compare that to 42 who couldn’t break 75. There was more stomping around in frustration than slaps on the back in congratulations.

“I shot 74,” 2017 Masters champ Sergio Garcia said. “I feel like I shot 86. I don’t know. It just felt like I just came out of 10 rounds with Canelo.”

That would be Alvarez, the Mexican boxer. Who beats up on people for a living. Garcia said all that, even after a birdie-birdie finish. That had to build momentum, right?

“Probably not,” he said.

To be fair, Garcia — save for one year — has a hate-hate relationship with this place. Throw in the wind, and he might be disappointed he will be here for the weekend.

The azaleas are in bloom, but they’re clinging to limbs only tenuously. The pines are swaying at the top, then spitting the wind back out in a different direction. Sweat comes not from the mercury but from the conditions this Masters is presenting.

“This is what major championship golf is all about,” McIlroy said. “It’s not easy, and it’s not supposed to be easy.”

Which is good because it won’t be.

