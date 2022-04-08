Max Scherzer returns to beat his former team as benches clear

Josiah Gray is not Max Scherzer, but they are linked — and will be linked forever — because in a deal between teams sprinting in opposite directions last summer, Gray, unproven, was part of the swap for Trea Turner and Scherzer, who will eventually have a plaque in Cooperstown, N.Y. Then they just happened to meet in Scherzer’s return to Nationals Park on Friday.

For Scherzer, 37, the night doubled as his debut with the New York Mets. For Gray, 24, it was the first start of his first full season in the majors, after having only dipped his toes in with the Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers last year. For the fans, though, it was a chance to glimpse the past, present and hazy future in D.C., mixing memories of Scherzer’s dominance with a loud reminder of how and why he left.

The final result, a 7-3 loss for the Nationals, will be a tiny, tiny footnote in what each club’s trying to build. And as far as early-season games go, the most action came when the benches and bullpens cleared in the fifth inning, once the Mets took exception to reliever Steve Cishek hitting Francisco Lindor in the face with an 88-mph fastball.

The Mets, much like the Nationals in 2015, signed Scherzer to a mega deal, landing on three years and $130 million, a contract that carried immediate title expectations. The Nationals acquired Gray to contend again down the line, once he and their top prospects take shape. So they traded turns on the mound, fooling hitters, until Gray faded and Scherzer brought order to a sideways game. It started with a 14-minute delay for a lighting malfunction, then finished after a 38-minute rain delay in the top of the ninth.

Scherzer yielded three runs in six innings, his line stained by Josh Bell’s second-deck shot in the fourth. He logged six strikeouts, upping his total to 908 in this stadium. Gray was sharp early — striking out four of his first six hitters — but struggled from the third on, once seven Mets reached in the span of 10 at-bats. The second of those at-bats ended with a line-drive homer for lefty Jeff McNeil. The ninth finished when Robinson Canó poked a two-run single through the right side.

Gray lasted 12 outs and 80 pitches, the Mets tagging him with four earned runs and eight hits. Behind him, Cishek lasted three pitches until he was tossed for the errant fastball that knocked Lindor out of the contest. The Mets were tweaked, apparently, by Washington plunking four batters in the first 14 innings of the season.

On Thursday, Nationals reliever Mason Thompson hit Pete Alonso with a sinker that found Alonso’s shoulder and clipped his lip. So having seen that again Friday, Mets Manager Buck Showalter charged from the dugout while Lindor, who had squared to bunt against Cishek, was splayed across the batter’s box.

Chris Guccione, the home-plate umpire, tried to stop Showalter, having no luck before the teams were nose to nose. Eric Young Jr., the Nationals’ first base coach turned traffic cop, peeled Juan Soto away from the mess. Soto, then, walked to Lindor and put his arm around the star infielder, chatting quietly. Soon, after Cishek argued being tossed without warning — and after Gary DiSarcina, the Nationals’ third base coach, was thrown out, too — play resumed with Sean Doolittle’s first appearance back in Washington. He retired three consecutive hitters to hold a slim deficit in place.

Scherzer followed with a one-two-three bottom half, stomping his way off the field. And once the Mets stretched their lead to three runs against reliever Victor Arano, Scherzer blanked his old team for two more innings. Washington managed three hits off Scherzer and just five in the game. X-rays on Lindor’s jaw came back negative, and he passed a concussion test.

This offseason showed that, even for division rivals, not all short-term goals are the same. Scherzer joined the Mets amid a big spending spree for owner Steve Cohen, who also added Starling Marte (batting second Friday) and third baseman Eduardo Escobar (batting fifth) in free agency and traded for left fielder Mark Canha (batting seventh) and starter Chris Bassitt, who will oppose rookie Joan Adon on Saturday.

The Nationals, on the other hand, signed one player, Nelson Cruz, to a deal worth more than $4 million, otherwise filling the clubhouse with young guys or late-career vets. They’re carrying five of the 12 players netted at the deadline sell-off. Among them, of course, is the catcher who came with Gray in the Scherzer/Turner deal with the Dodgers, Keibert Ruiz.

“The trades that we made [in July] were, for the most part, for players who were close to the big leagues,” General Manager Mike Rizzo said a few hours before first pitch. And I think that is just going to expedite us getting back into those … championship-caliber windows that we’re all aspiring to get to.”

“You know, we talk about Josiah and Max, but Keibert came in that trade, too,” Manager Dave Martinez said about 10 minutes after Rizzo spoke with reporters. “So you got two young guys who are going to face a guy who’s probably going to be in the Hall of Fame.”

In the course of a few innings, Ruiz went from singling off Scherzer to defending Cishek in the dust-up, stepping between the reliever and Showalter. Gray, having had his chance to match Scherzer, left five innings for a bullpen that already seems overworked. Both prone to homers, Gray and Scherzer were each on the wrong end of one Friday night.

