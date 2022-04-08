Tiger Woods’s second round at the Masters had a little bit of everything

AUGUSTA, Ga. — After his implausible first-round 71 of Thursday, reality finally caught up to Tiger Woods on Friday, as his bogeys on four of the first five holes clearly meant he’d succumbed to the long layoff, to the mean wind, to the hard walk, to the rebuilt leg, to age 46 and to reality.

Nah.

Woods wound up making another rarefied impression with his second-round 74, darned-near getting near the leader board before winding up at 1 over par, nine shots off the lead but four shots out of second place.

“I could have easily knocked myself out of the tournament,” he said, “but I kept myself in it.”

He went from 3 over after five to 1 over after 10 to 3 over after 12 to 1 over after 14. He started the back nine with birdie, bogey, bogey, birdie and birdie. He entertained even if he didn’t always mean to entertain. He made some shots from the old days, as his caddie put it. He hit a dazzling approach to the left edge of the green and to three feet on No. 10, and wound up bummed he didn’t make the 11-footer after a splendid tee shot on par-3 No. 16.

Advertisement

He began in the afternoon when the course and the weather already had established their rude treatment of the field. “It was swirling,” he said. “Balls were oscillating on the greens. We got a couple of bad gusts. I hit a couple of bad shots.”

Nearly 14 months after his frightening car accident, he steeled. He navigated. He nudged near the leader board. He made the cut (for a staggering 22nd straight time at Augusta) and then some, and his second round, with all its fighting after zero tournaments in 17 months, might have featured just as much absurd goodness as his first.

“I’m four shots back of second,” Woods said. “That’s the thing. But Scottie is running away with it right now.”

After two days of battling the beast, he summarized the physical gruel: “I expected to be sore and not feel my best for sure. It’s the combination. I can walk this golf course. I can put on tennis shoes and go for a walk. That’s not a problem, but going ballistically at shots and hitting shot shapes off of uneven lies, that puts a whole new challenge to it.

Advertisement

“It was important for me to come up here and play a couple of weeks and test it, see what I could do. I paced myself going into this week. I played Sunday nine, Monday nine. . . . My team has done a hell of a job getting me ready, getting the body — after I go ahead and break it out there, they go ahead and repair it at night. . . . I’m good at breaking it. They’re good at fixing it.”

He even dragged out the old word he might have coined himself — “feels” — when he said, “It’s more the feels for distances and shot shapes. I don’t have to think so much about what I need to do. I can just get up there and feel it and play using my hands again instead of just kind of thinking, ‘Okay, I need to do this, this, this to hit this shot, right?’ ”

Then he said something he didn’t figure to say earlier in the week, when he announced he might be coming back: “If you’re within five or six on that back nine [Saturday] going into Sunday, you’ve got a chance.”

GiftOutline Gift Article