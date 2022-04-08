Perspective

The dreary and dark clouds never quite got the hint. That Thursday belonged to Opening Day. That rain, although it loves crashing these baseball parties in D.C., wasn’t invited to tag along with the first full-capacity first-day crowd allowed since 2019. That for at least one assured day around Nationals Park, unbridled joy should have paired well with soft-serve ice cream in a plastic Curly W hat — so that baseball’s return could be enjoyed without the pending dread of the unknowns.

There are so many of those hovering around the 2022 Washington Nationals, from the unproven pitching rotation to the young guys now filling clubhouse spaces once occupied by champions named Zimmerman, Turner and Scherzer. The latter’s one brown eye and one blue eye no longer watch over right field; it would be kind of weird for the New York Mets’ biggest free agent acquisition to still have that presence here.

Instead, remaining franchise stalwarts Juan Soto, Stephen Strasburg, Josh Bell and Josiah Gray — uh, who? — tower like giants in their billboards hanging from the parking lot beyond center field. They are the faces pitched to the public. Even on the morning of Opening Day, a Web advertisement featuring Soto’s superstar smile was placed beneath the call to action: “Tickets on sale now!” And when was the last time the Nationals needed to hawk same-day tickets at the dawn of a new season?

This is what the euphoria of Opening Day looks like while the dog days of a looooong summer loom. The rain could have cut the Nats and especially their fans a break — just one measly day when the hint of hope might exist — but that wouldn’t be. Still, enough people raged against the all-day downpour and stubbornly fought for this moment.

In the clubhouse before the game, where fresh home white jerseys hung in front of lockers and speakers blasted the theme song of the ambitious: “All I Do Is Win.”

On the dais, where Manager Dave Martinez wished reporters “Happy Opening Day!” Even though there is gray in his stubble and a toll on that big heart of his, Martinez still feels butterflies on a day such as this.

“It’s a special day,” Martinez said in the afternoon. “For me, it’s about thinking back when I was … my first Opening Day. Thinking about Josiah Gray, Keibert Ruiz, those guys where they get to experience their first Opening Day. So it’s very exciting. It’s the first day for all of us to be together as a team and play that first game together.”

And on N Street SE, where hours before the game there were still fans — loyal and wet — standing in lines for the first real Opening Day since the Nats won the World Series. A few smart street entrepreneurs sold ponchos and popcorn. Both were necessary when first pitch was delayed because of inclement weather and fans could entertain themselves only by staying dry around the concourse and eating their feelings.

When they returned to their seats, they cheered as the grounds crew rushed the tarp off the infield. They celebrated, even though first pitch had been pushed back again, to 8:20 p.m. Eventually, the ceremony began. The U.S. Army Chorus Quartet sang “America the Beautiful,” and before Scherzer touched the red carpet leading from the dugout to the field, he received a standing ovation. The roars only faded so that fans could give their full attention to the video tribute played on the scoreboard, and they continued as Scherzer appeared, tipped his cap and waved thank you. It also could have meant goodbye.

Despite the pageantry and pleasantries, this is what a rebuilding season looks like at Nationals Park. Or is it a reboot? Re-org? Re-blow-it-all-up-to-start-over-from-2019?

A little help here, please, Sean Doolittle.

“More of a rebound, maybe. Whad’ya think? Workshop it. Revamp, maybe?” Doolittle said Wednesday, offering all the synonyms he could muster while avoiding that dirty R word.

The PG-rated version — “reboot” — was General Manager Mike Rizzo’s word of choice after the Great Turnover of 2021. The Nats have $58 million this year tied up in two pitchers, the injured Strasburg and uncertain Patrick Corbin, surrounded by a roster full of young players and affordable veterans who will be free agents after this season. And of course, there is Soto, whose home run accounted for the Nationals’ first and only run of the new season in a 5-1 loss. He can hit the market at the end of the 2024 season. Even though it’s happening all around him, Soto needed some explanation on the meaning of the word “reboot.”

“The what?” he responded when it was used in a question Wednesday. “Re-boot?”

Bullpen catcher Octavio Martinez began explaining in Spanish what it meant.

“Rebuild!” Soto exclaimed in a moment of clarity.

Take a breath, Nats fan, pull on your “Fight Finished” T-shirt from 2019 if that makes you feel warm and cozy, and say it out loud, too. Because this season will be just that.

The Nationals will say otherwise. “I mean, we’re ready to compete. These guys in there, they’re hungry to win. They want to win. I think this is not a rebuild team,” Soto said. But did you expect this fun-loving kid — find someone who adores you the way Soto adores batting cages — to see anything but rainbows and RBI this year?

And the manager sounds believable when he says: “You don’t rebuild in the major leagues. You compete every day at the highest level. There’s no rebuild [here].” Then again, the way that Martinez is built, with his mantra to win the day one day at a time, you wouldn’t expect him to look into the distance and notice the scorched forest on the horizon.

“It’s all about competing every day at the highest level,” Martinez said. “So we got great fans. We really do. So they’re going to go out there and see good baseball. We’re going to try to play good baseball every day. Some days we’re going to win. Some days we’re going to lose. You can’t win them all. But we’re going to go out there and try to go 1-0 every day.”

When the rain stopped, finally submitting to baseball’s most ebullient day — or in this case, night — the players took their spots along the first base line. Their caps covered their hearts while members of the D.C. National Guard unfurled a giant American flag behind them. At the crescendo of the anthem, the group shook the flag so that it appeared to be waving.

It was a nice scene, an indication that America’s (once) favorite pastime has returned. The team that opened this park three years ago, however, has not. Things are different now, so it was best for the Nationals and their fans to soak up the sights and sounds. Because there are clouds over Nationals Park, and the gloomy days might only be beginning.

