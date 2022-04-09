Bishop Ireton wins the draws, rallies past Marriotts Ridge in girls’ lacrosse

Before every draw, girls’ lacrosse players on the Bishop Ireton sideline count down from three and yell one of the program’s mottos. “You get the draw,” they say, “you get the goal.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That statement held true in Ireton’s 11-10 win over Marriotts Ridge on Saturday afternoon. The Mustangs built a lead by dominating possession for the opening 30 minutes at Western Regional Park in Woodbine, Md. In the final 13 minutes, the Cardinals won all but one draw to rally from a four-goal deficit and defeat one of Maryland’s top public schools.

The sequence that instilled belief in Ireton’s players came with 13 minutes remaining. Marriotts Ridge had taken an 8-4 lead moments earlier when Cardinals attacker Avery Darke controlled a draw with one hand. About 45 seconds later, senior midfielder Maggie Gately scored.

Advertisement

“Any play,” Gately said, “can be a big momentum change for us.”

Ireton (8-5) won four consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference titles between 2016 and 2019, fueled in large part by its savvy in the draw circle. Unlike in previous seasons, the Alexandria program doesn’t feature one high-level prospect to lean on for possession, so it rotates draw specialists.

As Darke shined against Marriotts Ridge (5-3), Ireton knotted the score at eight with 8:50 remaining and obtained its first lead at 10-9 with 5:35 left.

“I’m not usually someone that takes the draw, but I wasn’t stressed, because I was like: ‘You know what? If I don’t get the draw, I’m confident that someone else on the circle will,’ ” Darke said. “Or if we don’t get it back, I know that we’re going to play good defense and get a turnover.”

Advertisement

That’s what happened when Marriotts Ridge seized the draw with just over 90 seconds remaining. Goalkeeper Madelyn Deveans blocked a shot on a free position, and Gately stole the ball with 18 seconds remaining. The Cardinals have thrived in close games this month, having also claimed one-goal victories over Georgia power Milton and Charlottesville contender St. Anne’s-Belfield.

Ireton’s players hope that composure results in their fifth consecutive WCAC title next month (the league canceled the past two postseasons because of the pandemic). Gately learned about Ireton through her sister, Anna Cate, who graduated in 2019. The Denver commit aspires to continue the program’s customs — even if her second ring wouldn’t match her sister’s four.

Meanwhile, fellow senior Ainsley Scruggs, who notched a hat trick Saturday, hopes to exemplify Ireton’s long-standing winning culture for her freshman sister, Isla.

“We even have more of a drive this year, at least for the seniors on the team,” Scruggs said, “because we lost two great years that we could be continuing that tradition.”

GiftOutline Gift Article