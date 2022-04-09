Capitals rally past Penguins, continue to flourish on the road

PITTSBURGH — Separated by just six points in the Metropolitan Division standings with less than a month remaining in the regular season, the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t take long to flash playoff-caliber urgency Saturday afternoon. The rivals traded goals just 61 seconds into the game, setting the tone for another late-season contest full of electric scoring, acrobatic goaltending and after-the-whistle squabbling.

But for all of their recent struggles in the District, the Capitals, who entered the day with the league’s best points percentage on the road, again proved resilient in a hostile environment. Tom Wilson scored the game-winning goal with just over eight minutes remaining, and Washington added two more empty-net goals late for a 6-3 win that pulled it within four points of Pittsburgh — with two games in hand — for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

“On the road, often you have to come together as a group to get it done. … You’re playing in a loud building. That kind of felt like a playoff atmosphere. The rink was loud. There was a lot of energy in there,” Wilson said. “To come together and play well is encouraging down the line, because come playoff time, it’s important.”

Washington has won five straight on the road and improved to 22-7-5 as visitors this season, but it had to come from behind to do so on Saturday. After giving up three goals in a wild first period, goalie Ilya Samsonov settled in the rest of the way, and the Capitals overcame a 3-2 deficit in the second period after Alex Ovechkin tied the game with a power-play goal.

The action started almost immediately at PPG Paints Arena. Penguins forward Bryan Rust beat Samsonov to make 1-0 just 45 seconds in. Marcus Johansson answered 16 seconds later to tie the game — and Washington took a 2-1 lead later in the period when Dmitry Orlov scored on an 85 mph slap shot from the left circle.

But the Penguins capitalized on some shaky defense from the Capitals near the end of the first period. After Washington turned the puck over in its own zone, Penguins center Jeff Carter cleaned up a rebound to tie the game — and less than a minute later, forward Brian Boyle beat Samsonov to give the Penguins a 3-2 lead.

“The response to their goal by our goal early was important. I didn’t mind the game after that,” Washington Coach Peter Laviolette said. “Clearly there was a couple things we could’ve done better near the end of the first period, so we ended up losing it.”

Samsonov was stellar early in the second to keep the deficit at a goal — “I thought [Samsonov] was at his best the first two minutes of the second,” Laviolette said — and Washington earned a 5-on-3 power play early later in the period after Pittsburgh’s Kris Letang, Brian Dumoulin and Carter all went to the penalty box.

Ovechkin made his rivals pay, rifling a one-time slap shot from the left circle to tie the game at 3. It marked the 158th goalie Ovechkin has scored against in his career — he had previously not scored against Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry in eight games — and gave him his 44th goal of the season.

After breaking free for a 2-on-1, Wilson sniped a goal past Jarry’s glove with 8:25 remaining. Pittsburgh had one final chance with a power play in the final two minutes, but Evgeny Kuznetsov added insurance with an empty-net goal with 1:41 left and Martin Fehevary added another in the final minute.

“The environment was good today. You could just tell going up to the bench during the first period that it had a playoff feel to it,” Laviolette said. “Our guys were ready.”

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ win:

Samsonov wins his 50th

Laviolette indicated earlier this month that he wanted one of his two young goaltenders to emerge as the top option ahead of the playoffs, and Laviolette gave Samsonov his second consecutive start Saturday over Vitek Vanecek, who has won just once in his past five starts. Samsonov responded with his 50th career win, becoming just the 10th goaltender in franchise history to reach that mark. After giving up three first-period goals, he finished with 29 stops on 32 shots.

“[Samsonov] has so much natural skill and talent, but you really love when you see a teammate grind,” Wilson said. “In the second and third period, you just saw him battling. He was really comfortable back there.”

Sheary sits out

Capitals forward Conor Sheary missed Saturday’s game against his former team due to a non-coronavirus illness. Laviolette continued to tinker with his lineups with Sheary out. Garnet Hathaway, who had missed Wednesday’s win over the Tampa Bay Lightning with an illness, returned and played on the top line Saturday. Rookie Connor McMichael played as the third-line center, while Lars Eller, a natural center, again played on the left wing on the fourth line.

Welcome back, Johansson

Marcus Johansson had felt at home for weeks after rejoining Washington at the trade deadline — he had previously played for the Capitals from 2010 to 2017 — but he was still looking for a breakthrough with his first goal in his return to the franchise. It came just 61 seconds into Saturday’s game. He chipped in an unassisted goal to tie the game just 16 seconds after Pittsburgh had taken a 1-0 lead.

“It’s always nice to get that first one. It’s always fun to be part of scoring and all of that, but as long as we’re winning, I couldn’t care less,” Johansson said. “It’s fun to get it. But more importantly, we got the win.”

