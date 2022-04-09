The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Dwayne Haskins, former Washington quarterback, dies at 24

By Nicki Jhabvala
Today at 11:49 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 11:59 a.m. EDT
By Nicki Jhabvala
Today at 11:49 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 11:59 a.m. EDT
Dwayne Haskins, the former Washington quarterback, was hit by a car in South Florida, according to his agent. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died at 24, Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed in a statement.

After starring at the Bullis School in Potomac and Ohio State University, Haskins was drafted by Washington with the 15th pick in 2019, but was released in 2020 and signed with the Steelers.

Tomlin said in a statement he was “devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins.”

Washington Commanders Coach Ron Rivera said in a statement he was “absolutely heartbroken” at the news, adding that he was “honestly at a loss for words.”

Washington owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder said in a statement that Haskins was “a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had an infections personality.

“To say we are heartbroken is an understatement,” they said in the statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

