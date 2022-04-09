Dwayne Haskins, former Washington quarterback, dies at 24

NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died at 24, Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed in a statement.
Tomlin said in a statement he was “devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins.”
Washington Commanders Coach Ron Rivera said in a statement he was “absolutely heartbroken” at the news, adding that he was “honestly at a loss for words.”
Washington owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder said in a statement that Haskins was “a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had an infections personality.
“To say we are heartbroken is an understatement,” they said in the statement.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
What to read about the NFL
Scores | Stats | Standings | Teams | Transactions | Washington Commanders
Blockbuster trade: Deshaun Watson will attempt to resume his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns after missing all of last season while facing accusations of sexual misconduct.
Sports media: Why are NFL broadcasters shuffling networks and breaking the bank this offseason? Blame Tony Romo. And Amazon.
Analysis: One-time second overall pick Mitchell Trubisky is high-upside, low-cost and a perfect fit in Pittsburgh.
Jerry Brewer: With Russell Wilson, the Seahawks changed the NFL. Now they’re trying to do it again.
Brady’s back: Tom Brady, 44, announced his retirement Feb. 1 after 22 NFL seasons and seven Super Bowl victories. Barely 40 days later, he’s back.
Watch football smarter: Gaps | QB protection | Pass routes | Route concepts | Pass coverage