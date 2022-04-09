Death of Dwayne Haskins ‘just devastating’ to former teammates and coaches

The shocking death of quarterback Dwayne Haskins in South Florida on Saturday morning prompted an outpouring of grief among football players and other pro athletes. Social media feeds flooded with old pictures of Haskins, 24; with emoji of broken hearts and doves; and with memories.
Feelings were particularly raw in the Washington area, where Haskins played high school football and later was drafted by Washington’s NFL franchise.
In ninth grade, Haskins and his family moved from Highland Park, N.J., to Potomac, Md., so he could play for the Bullis School, where he excelled from 2013 to 2016.
“My thoughts and prayers are with his family,” Bullis football coach Patrick Cilento said in an interview. “Great kid, great person. It’s just devastating. Devastating.
“Tough to grasp. It’s just a sad, sad day.”
RIP to Dwayne Haskins. He said he was gonna go to Ohio State the first time he stepped foot on campus as a little kid. And he became a Buckeye legend.— David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) April 9, 2022
pic.twitter.com/u05TZ7RS5g
Washington Commanders co-owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder, who noticed Haskins at Bullis and whose son attended the school afterward, issued a statement saying they were “devastated” by the passing of “a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had an infectious personality.”
Commanders running back Jaret Patterson, who was two years younger than Haskins and played at nearby DeMatha High School, called Haskins “A DMV LEGEND.”
Scores of Commanders players — those who’d overlapped with Haskins and those who hadn’t — reacted to the news on social media with sadness and shock.
Washington receiver Kelvin Harmon, a sixth-round pick in 2019, shared a text message conversation he had with Haskins on. Oct. 9, 2020, two days after Rivera benched Haskins the first time.
“Ain’t trying to be on yo back bout this [expletive] but you know I believe in your for sure [sic], your change gone come again and they’ll regret disrespecting you like this,” Harmon wrote. “Whole league gone see.”
“Thanks brotha I appreciate you man,” Haskins replied. “I’m good bro just gotta keep working.”
Dwayne Haskins just posted this video having fun and joking around yesterday— Brett (@Brett_Hanfling) April 9, 2022
It’s a reminder how fragile life is pic.twitter.com/b9KFrWbrnd
Washington reserve offensive lineman Keith Ismael shared a conversation he had with Haskins on Dec. 6, the day after Ismael made his first career NFL start at Las Vegas.
“So proud of you my g!” Haskins wrote over Instagram direct message.
“Thanks dawg,” Ismael responded. “everything we always talked about”
ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news of Haskins’s death on Twitter, mentioning in his original post that Haskins had struggled to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh. Players, fans and others expressed outrage at Schefter’s initial phrasing, which he later deleted.
“How about ‘Dwayne Haskins, son, husband, buckeye brother, friend, beloved teammate has passed away,’” former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones wrote on Twitter. “… Let his family & friends grieve instead of throwing shade. Praying for the Haskins family!!”
