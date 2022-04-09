Masters live updates Everyone, including Tiger Woods, is chasing leader Scottie Scheffler

Tiger Woods’s return to competitive golf will continue into the weekend. The five-time Masters champion overcame a rocky start and an up-and-down second round to finish Friday with a 2-over-par 74, which was good enough to ensure two more days at Augusta National. It was the 22nd straight time he made the cut at this event.
Woods’s third round was began at 1 p.m. Eastern tee time; he is playing with American Kevin Kisner. The last group of the day will feature leader Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 player, who shrugged off Friday’s windy conditions to fire a 5-under-par 67 that included a run of four birdies in five holes on the back nine.
Scheffler tied the Masters record for biggest 36-hole lead; the previous four players to do it — Herman Kaiser, Jack Nicklaus, Raymond Floyd and Jordan Spieth — all went on to win the green jacket.
Follow along for live coverage and analysis from Day 3 of the Masters.
Here’s what to know
Tiger Woods at even par through four holesReturn to menu
We’ve gotten a little bit of everything from Tiger Woods through four even-par holes Saturday.
At No. 1, a wayward approach left him with a hilly, bendy 50-foot putt for birdie, and Woods did not read it well, leaving himself a nine-footer that he missed for a three-putt bogey.
Woods would get it back at No. 2, a par 5 that’s played as one of the easiest holes on the course this week. He almost jarred his third shot from the sand, leading to an easy birdie that was followed by a par at the third.
Woods missed the green at the par-3 fourth hole, though he avoided the greenside bunkers. His pitch was nearly perfect, however, and he tapped in for another par.
It should be noted that the third round has usually been Woods’s time to shine at Augusta National:
Best 3rd round score to par, #TheMasters history— Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) April 9, 2022
Tiger Woods, -46
Tom Weiskopf, -22
Matt Kuchar, -18
Cary Middlecoff, -17
Greg Norman, -17
The Masters is supposed to be gorgeous and genteel. This year, it’s a brute.Return to menu
AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Masters is not the British Open, and Rae’s Creek is hardly the Firth of Forth. On the coast of Scotland, howling gusts are the standard because, as the saying goes, “Nae wind, nae rain, nae golf.” In the Piedmont of Georgia, the breezes are best when they’re gentle, what with the azaleas to preserve.
Friday at Augusta National Golf Club, though, was a hold-on-to-your-hat, shield-your-eyes-from-the-debris struggle. The second round of the Masters can be a time to go low. Friday’s 25-mph gusts made it a time to seek shelter. Augusta National is supposed to be gorgeous and genteel. On Friday, it was harrowing and harsh.
That’s what this Masters probably will bring as the weekend awaits: as many chills from the temperatures as from thrills.
Welcome to Day 3 at the MastersReturn to menu
Hello, friends.
The third round of the Masters is well underway Saturday, and everyone is chasing leader Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 golfer who charged ahead of the pack with a sizzling 5-under-par round on Friday at a blustery Augusta National.
It’s an unseasonably chilly day in Augusta, with temperatures in the low 50s and the wind still blowing up to around 20 mph (the wind chill is in the 40s). The cold and the breeze should keep a damper on drives and make for another tricky day on the course.
Scheffler leads a group of three golfers by five strokes — tied for the biggest second-round lead in Masters history — and takes the course at 2:50 p.m. Eastern with Charl Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters champion. Sungjae Im and Shane Lowry, the other two golfers in second place, tee off 10 minutes earlier.
Tiger Woods already is on the course after and up-and-down second round, and we’ll be keeping a keen eye on the five-time green jacket winner as he looks to move up the leader board.
Read more on the Masters
Overview: This year’s Masters Tournament is underway. Here’s everything you need to know.
He’s back: Five-time champion Tiger Woods is in the mix after the first round of a Masters tournament in which few thought he could even play, much less be in contention.
Analysis: Using the process of elimination, we can narrow the Masters field down to just a few golfers who can win the green jacket.
Absent from Augusta: Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson will miss the tournament for the first time in 28 years after his reputation took a hit because of support for a fledgling Saudi-backed golf league. Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said Mickelson was invited but chose not to play.