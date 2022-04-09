Masters live updates Everyone, including Tiger Woods, is chasing leader Scottie Scheffler

Hello, friends.

The third round of the Masters is well underway Saturday, and everyone is chasing leader Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 golfer who charged ahead of the pack with a sizzling 5-under-par round on Friday at a blustery Augusta National.

It’s an unseasonably chilly day in Augusta, with temperatures in the low 50s and the wind still blowing up to around 20 mph (the wind chill is in the 40s). The cold and the breeze should keep a damper on drives and make for another tricky day on the course.

Scheffler leads a group of three golfers by five strokes — tied for the biggest second-round lead in Masters history — and takes the course at 2:50 p.m. Eastern with Charl Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters champion. Sungjae Im and Shane Lowry, the other two golfers in second place, tee off 10 minutes earlier.