Masters live updates Everyone, including Tiger Woods, is chasing leader Scottie Scheffler

Tiger Woods, like everyone else at the Masters, is chasing Scottie Scheffler. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
By Matt Bonesteel
Today at 1:40 p.m. EDT|Updated today at 1:53 p.m. EDT
Today at 1:40 p.m. EDT|Updated today at 1:53 p.m. EDT

Tiger Woods’s return to competitive golf will continue into the weekend. The five-time Masters champion overcame a rocky start and an up-and-down second round to finish Friday with a 2-over-par 74, which was good enough to ensure two more days at Augusta National. It was the 22nd straight time he made the cut at this event.

Woods’s third round was began at 1 p.m. Eastern tee time; he is playing with American Kevin Kisner. The last group of the day will feature leader Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 player, who shrugged off Friday’s windy conditions to fire a 5-under-par 67 that included a run of four birdies in five holes on the back nine.

Scheffler tied the Masters record for biggest 36-hole lead; the previous four players to do it — Herman Kaiser, Jack Nicklaus, Raymond Floyd and Jordan Spieth — all went on to win the green jacket.

Follow along for live coverage and analysis from Day 3 of the Masters.

Svrluga: The Masters is supposed to be gorgeous and genteel. This year, it’s a brute.

Here’s what to know

  • Scheffler’s playing partner Saturday will be Charl Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters champ, who had the round of the day Friday before Scheffler got on his roll. Others tied for second at 3 under par include defending champ Hideki Matsuyama and 2019 British Open winner Shane Lowry. Australia’s Cameron Smith, among the favorites entering this week, is 2 under, as is 2020 green jacket winner Dustin Johnson.
  • Woods was even par for the day as of 1:54 p.m. and remains four shots out of second place.
  • TV coverage of Saturday’s third round will begin at 3 p.m. Eastern time on CBS. On the range, featured groups, featured holes and CBS simulcast coverage run through the completion of play. The full U.S. streaming schedule can be found at Masters.com. You can find the latest leader board here.
  • Friday’s winds will continue to swirl Saturday, but won’t be as strong as the weather settles down a bit. The day will start out mostly sunny before clouds roll in later in the day. Temperatures are expected to peak in the high-50s, with winds out of the west at 10-20 mph.
