Nationals still can’t solve Mets, and Pete Alonso is a big reason

There was nothing Joan Adon could do from where he stood. The pitch was thrown. The ball was in its high-arcing flight over Nationals Park. When it landed, in the first row of seats behind the left field wall, Adon, a rookie starter for the Washington Nationals, just moved his eyes from the damage to the grass around the mound.

It was this hit — Pete Alonso’s first career grand slam — that shot the New York Mets to a 5-0 win over Adon and the Nationals on Saturday night. For four innings, Adon held his own, limiting the Mets despite some hard contact and his fastball not missing many swings. But in the fifth, the 23-year-old righty wobbled, spoiling his second major league outing (and only sixth appearance above high-Class A).

James McCann led off with a sharp single to left. Brandon Nimmo followed with a walk, Starling Marte flew out and Adon walked Francisco Lindor in a full count. That brought Alonso, the Mets’ slugging first baseman, into the game’s biggest spot. Adon slipped behind 2-0 and inched back with a well-placed fastball. Yet his next pitch, a 91-mph middle-in heater, was clobbered with the score-tilting swing.

Otherwise, Adon was able to settle in his night after throwing 43 pitches to the first nine hitters. He needed just 23 for his second trip through New York’s order, slimming the average per batter from 4.9 to an efficient 2.6. In the end, though, Adon left 14 outs for a bullpen that’s worked way more than Manager Dave Martinez would have liked in the first season of the series. He always had a tough assignment with five lefties and the switch-hitting Lindor on Buck Showalter’s lineup card.

Since Adon was the first Nationals pitcher to retire a batter in the fifth, their relievers felt a bit less strain than Thursday and Friday. And realistically, Adon would have exited after Alonso no matter what, with Austin Voth warming and the Nationals liking his cutter against the upcoming lefties.

But his relatively early exit underlined a few of the Nationals’ pressing issues: A thin rotation has shown its colors against the division-rival Mets. Washington has been outscored 7-0 in the fifth this series, right as its starters have slowed and the bullpen’s warmed. Then Mason Thompson, one of its 10 relievers, threw three pitches in the eighth before exiting with head athletic trainer Paul Lessard, squeezing his right hand into a fist.

The schedule offers no favors, either, with 15 games in the next 15 days before it finally breaks on April 25.

What made Mets starter Chris Bassitt so effective? Acquired by New York in a trade with the Oakland Athletics last month, Bassitt completed six scoreless innings on 93 pitches, yielding three hits (two of them singles for Juan Soto, the other a single for César Hernández). Bassitt, who struck out eight, leaned heavily on his slider, inducing six whiffs on 11 swings. He got seven called strikes with his low-to-mid 90s fastball.

The bottom half of Washington’s order, sixth through ninth, dropped to 1 for 37 with 18 strikeouts on the season. As a team, the Nationals have scored four runs in 27 innings.

Any bright spots aside from Adon’s flashes on the mound? Scoreless innings from relievers Kyle Finnegan and Tanner Rainey. Victor Robles’s defense in center. The team’s new cherry blossom City Connect uniforms.

Robles, 24, made an excellent play in the third, sprinting straight back to catch Alonso’s liner against the wall. In the fifth, he ranged into the right-center gap to make a running grab in front of the warning track. The Nationals have stressed that, even if he struggles at the plate, Robles can’t bring those mistakes into the field with him, where he was a Gold Glove-caliber defender in 2019. Good suggestion, too, since Robles has yet to collect a hit in five at-bats.

Who will round out the first five-man rotation of the season? Erick Fedde will face Mets starter Carlos Carrasco in Sunday’s series finale. But after that, the Nationals are waiting to see if Aníbal Sánchez can square off with the Braves in Atlanta on Monday. Martinez called that “TBD.”

Sánchez, a 38-year-old righty, has had a stiff neck since the team flew north from spring training in West Palm Beach, Fla. He played catch Friday but some pain lingered, according to Martinez. If he doesn’t make his first start since 2020, Washington could look to the minors — perhaps tapping lefty Josh Rogers — or try to patch the hole with long man Paolo Espino.

What’s attendance been like for opening weekend? Bad weather and a recent spike in coronavirus cases likely affected the crowds for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. But the best comparison point, back when things were “normal” in 2019, still shows a notable dip in early season buy-in. Facing the Mets to start that season, the Nationals hosted 42,263 fans on Opening Day and 33,765 more the first Saturday. This year, the Nationals had 35,052 for Opening Day, 25,677 on Saturday and 21,369 on hand for Saturday’s loss, many of them cheering for the Mets.

