Scottie Scheffler’s Masters lead emerges from the pines looking okay

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The 86th Masters got woolly just before sundown Saturday when the dominant guy suddenly drove into the woods on No. 18 and went burrowing in there ball-hunting, almost as if he needed a pith helmet and a pick ax and a canteen and a little cooler with some of those pimento cheese sandwiches.

Two-day front-runner Scottie Scheffler hiked and ducked amid the branches, found the ball giggling from the twigs and straw, reached in with his gloved left hand, picked up the little bastard and observed it as if it were some adorable turtle.

The Masters had itself a Masters right then. A gaping Scheffler lead that already had sagged from six to four could shrink to two or one and portend hubbub for Sunday.

“Obviously, I didn’t hit a very good tee shot,” the 25-year-old Texan deadpanned. “We saw the guy with the flag, always finds the balls, kind of panicking.”

Yet Scheffler did something from there he has been doing here and in his surge to the fore over the past 55 days into Saturday. He recovered like somebody with an imperturbable mind. He took the drop in the straw outside the hostile foliage and whacked a beaut from 255 yards almost directly at the pin. It carried through the green, but when Scheffler knocked it back to two feet for one of those commendable bogeys in life, his lead would hold at three.

He would have that over 28-year-old Australian and reigning Players champion Cameron Smith, 9 under par to 6 under par, with promising 24-year-old Korean Sungjae Im not so far away at 4 under. After a day of biting cold that left only seven of the remaining 52 players under par — Shane Lowry and Charl Schwartzel at 2 under, Justin Thomas and Corey Conners at 1 under — Scheffler made his 71 and remained the only player in the field to shoot in the red all three days.

Told that Dottie Pepper had commented on CBS about his tranquil approach to the hiking, Scheffler said, “I think that’s definitely something I’ve learned over time.”

“Knowing that bad things are going to happen and responding in a positive way is really important,” he also said, speaking of golf and maybe even life.

It was hard for any outsider to spot any bad things coming his way through recent days. He got all the way to No. 15 on Saturday before he so much as frowned. He did have a carnival of a back nine, but recovery helped define it. He bogeyed the par-3 No. 12 but birdied the par-5 No. 13 (his seventh birdie in a row on par-5s since Friday), bogeyed Nos. 14 and 15 (thus the frown at that three-putt on a par-5) but birdied No. 17 on an approach to five feet that looked like some form of bliss.

For one thing, he had his caddie, Ted Scott, who carried for Bubba Watson during Watson’s two Masters wins in 2012 and 2014. “He doesn’t really miss much out there,” Scheffler said, and also, “He doesn’t really react to much.”

All the long and football-cold afternoon before that, in weather that seemed suitable for maybe Georgia and Clemson to play over yonder, the question had gone, basically: How big could Scheffler’s lead get? Might he wake Sunday with a five-shot lead like champions Jack Nicklaus in 1965, Arnold Palmer in 1964, Herman Keiser in 1946? Might it get to six like — gulp — Greg Norman, who wound up distant runner-up in 1996? What about seven, like Seve Ballesteros in 1980? Surely not eight (Raymond Floyd, 1976) or nine (Tiger Woods, 1997).

Players finished rounds and raved about Scheffler.

“We all wish we had that two-, three-month window when we get hot,” Woods said of Scheffler’s bolt from No. 15 in the world in mid-February to No. 1 by late March, with three tournament wins in five previous events, “and hopefully majors fall somewhere along in that window. We take care of it in those windows. Scottie seems to be in that window right now.”

“The golf he’s played the last couple of months, it’s nuts,” Justin Thomas said. “It seems effortless, at least when I’ve watched. It’s not like anything he’s doing is like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that’s unbelievable.’ It’s just he gets it around so well and he’s so mature in his golf age, if that makes sense. He just seems like he’s been out here for a long time. People joke he’s got the look to him like he’s been out here a long time as well, and I think he’s proving it right now.”

“He’s got a five-shot lead,” Kevin Kisner said at one point. “I mean, as long as he keeps his wits about him, he’ll walk with it.” And: “He’s making all the momentum putts right now.”

Where players raved, they also had suffered.

“The ball wasn’t going very far,” Woods said.

“Yeah, I think it’s just the gusts,” Rory McIlroy said.

“It was just so cold,” said Thomas, who shot a fine 72.

“Obviously your body doesn’t move as well,” Kisner said, “and the ball feels like you’re hitting concrete there. You just have no feel. It’s a place you need a lot of feel around the greens. So 50, 55 (degrees) and blowing 20 (mph) is not a lot of fun.”

“I had hand warmers all day, but I don’t think they helped, to be honest,” Smith said.

“Four hand warmers,” McIlroy said. “I’m getting soft. I’ve been living in Florida for too long now, so this is cold for me.”

The Texan weathered all of it unflappably at a tournament Texans often have weathered well, until his round went deeply into the trees. Then he reemerged and weathered the day some more and said, “Outside a couple holes on the back nine, I could have had a great round, but I had a really good round today.” He had kept his head toward Sunday and an ultimate chance to try to keep his head.

