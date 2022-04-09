Facing calamity, Scottie Scheffler remained calm. Does a Masters title await?

AUGUSTA, Ga. — At times on a frigid and fraught Saturday, Scottie Scheffler appeared in the process of strangling Augusta National Golf Club, a Masters assault that might seem built on the Texan’s pulse, which may not register on an oximeter. It seemed that way when he was rolling along with a six-shot lead. It seemed that way at 18, when an army of people was foraging for his golf ball in a thicket.

Once found, a reasoned discussion began.

“I really feel like I’m allowed to move the pine straw,” Scheffler flatly said to a rules official, a moment before asking, “Am I allowed to replace that?”

His heart rate, in all of that?

“It went up when I saw that they couldn’t find the ball,” Scheffler said afterward. “But then it went back down when they found it.”

This could have been a calamity. He handled it calmly — and then unleashed a blistering 3-iron of some 240 yards that served as a tourniquet. He finished with a bogey. He staved off much worse.

Advertisement

What Scheffler is doing — leading the Masters at 9 under par after a mostly steady 71 in which he courted disaster but coolly staved it off — would appear to be a continuation of the golf he has played over the past two months. What it is, really, is merely an unveiling of the foundation Scheffler built at Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas. It is a place where pros roam. Even at 9 or 10, Scheffler would settle in on the range. He would watch. And he would work.

“He was pretty quiet, as he is now,” said one of those pros, Justin Leonard, a major champion and Ryder Cup hero. “He didn’t ask a lot of questions. He just kind of took things in. But he wouldn’t just sit there all day long, either. He was working a lot on his own stuff.”

If Scheffler was the sponge as a kid, he is wringing out every drop of what he learned all around Augusta this week. His lead headed into Sunday’s final round is three shots over Australian Cam Smith, five shots over South Korean Sungjae Im and seven shots over Irishman Shane Lowry and South African Charl Schwartzel.

Advertisement

It is not the blowout Saturday seemed destined to produce. What it is: an opportunity for Scheffler to show those who don’t know him — read: non-golf nerds — the game he built and the mind that allows him to put it on display.

“For me, it’s best to probably stay in the moment,” Sheffler said earlier in the week, “because I don’t know how long I’m going to be able to play golf out here.”

That sounds like something uttered by someone at 45, wondering how long he can hang on. Scheffler is 25 and decidedly on the rise — at the moment the top-ranked player in the world. Two months ago, he hadn’t won an event on the PGA Tour. Now he has won three of his past five.

Yet understanding that such status could be fleeting has to be grounded in those days learning how very good golfers become elite professionals, both in work and humility. He is married to his high school sweetheart and passes the time between rounds here with board games, not beers. His plan for a nervy Saturday night: kick back and watch a few episodes of “The Office” with his wife.

“He isn’t necessarily defined by golf, so I think that will serve him well because obviously golf is very difficult and you’re going to have great stretches and you’re going to have some bad stretches,” said Sam Burns, another 25-year-old who probably is Scheffler’s best friend on tour. “At the end of the day, he knows that golf isn’t everything. It’s not who he is. It’s what he does.”

It’s what he’s doing better than anyone in the world at the moment. The No. 1 position in the Official World Golf Ranking not only doesn’t beget a green jacket or even get you recognized on the street. It doesn’t even gain him any standing back home.

Advertisement

“My friends are still making fun of me,” Scheffler said. “I’ve still got to do my chores at home. Nothing really changes.”

That’s an apt way to describe how Scheffler attacks his golf: Nothing really changes. Friday and Saturday at the Masters were unusually blustery, with down puffer jackets far more appropriate than wicking polyester golf shirts. Scheffler built a lead as large as six shots not by bombing it by everybody, not by hitting iron after iron stiff, not by rolling in 30 footers — but with a little of everything.

“Nothing he really does blows you away statistically or anything,” Leonard said by phone Saturday. “He has a way to get the ball in the hole. And it’s like none of this success is affecting him in any way negatively — or, really, positively.

“I knew he was a great junior golfer. That rarely translates into success at this level. I’d love to sit here and sound really smart and say I saw this coming. I didn’t.”

Except it has been building. In September, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker had one remaining wild-card pick for his side. Scheffler had no PGA Tour wins and only four top-10 finishes in his previous 16 tournaments. But those top 10s revealed something about Scheffler’s affinity for more significant moments: a narrow loss in the final at the World Golf Match Play; top-eight finishes at the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open and the British Open; and a third place at the Memorial.

Advertisement

Stricker could have selected Patrick Reed, a Masters champ and Ryder Cup hero from years gone by. He instead chose Scheffler, who had no such standing. It was both revelatory about what peers saw in Scheffler’s game and life-changing for a player still in search of a tour win.

“To be picked for that team as a rookie, it has to give you confidence,” Leonard said. “The captain has to want you, but other players have to, too. They agree on those things, and I think the players wanted him on that team.”

Once on the team, Stricker felt comfortable putting the steady Scheffler with the bizarre Bryson DeChambeau — and all that entails. The pair halved with Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton on Friday, then beat Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland on Saturday. In singles, he dismantled Rahm, then the top-ranked player in the world, by birdieing five of the first six holes.

Advertisement

There is peril in drawing a direct line between Scheffler’s inclusion on and success with the Ryder Cup team and what’s happening here. Who cares? Draw that line.

“When I go home and I practice and prepare, I’m preparing knowing exactly what it feels like to be on kind of the biggest stage in golf with cameras and whatnot on you,” Scheffler said. “It’s a lot different when you’re actually preparing knowing what it feels like for you because you can hear somebody describe it, and Tiger [Woods] can talk about being in the moment, but you don’t really know what it feels like for you until you actually do it.”

He did it at the Ryder Cup. He is doing it at the Masters. At the 18th hole Saturday, he could have lost both his ball and his mind. Instead, he found the first and settled the second.

“It’s nice to be in control of the golf tournament,” he said.

In the short term, that might yield a green jacket. In the long term, it will be more important that he’s in control of his emotions. He has the game and the attitude. What that brings Sunday, at this point, is merely possibility.

GiftOutline Gift Article